No Change in Ithaca College Operating Status
With the winter storm currently impacting the region bringing lower-than-predicted snowfall amounts locally, Ithaca College remains open at this time and does not anticipate any formal change to its operating status. College officials are continuing to monitor the progress of the storm, and if there is any change in operating...
Ithaca College Officials are Monitoring Winter Storm Forecast
Ithaca College officials are closely monitoring the winter storm that is expected to bring a mix of precipitation, including snow and ice, to the Ithaca area beginning around midday Thursday and continuing into Friday. At this time, the college does not anticipate any formal change to its operating status. Any...
Celebrating SUPERvision successes this fall!
The Student Employment Enhancement (SEE) steering team has served IC since the fall of 2017, with the goal of preparing student employees to be professionals through inclusive and experiential learning-based mentoring and development. This has been a grassroots effort led by various dedicated staff members across campus who designed and facilitated meaningful professional development workshops, conferences, webinars, networking opportunities, and resource libraries for fellow supervisors of student employees.
WICB & VIC Raise Money for Food Bank of the Southern Tier
On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, WICB and VIC Radio presented the Food Bank of the Southern Tier with a $205.00 cash donation. Between Monday, November 28th - Wednesday, December 7th, student members from both stations collected non-perishable food items and monetary donations in the Roy H. Park School of Communications and Campus Center lobbies. WICB & VIC Radio continued their annual tradition of hosting a winter fundraiser prior to the end of the fall semester and before the start of the holiday season.
