Naperville, IL

WGNtv.com

Police: Northbrook bank robbed by 3 at gunpoint

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — A bank was robbed at gunpoint in Northbrook on Thursday morning. Just before 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch, located in the 1100 block of Willow Road, on the report of a bank robbery. Authorities said three males entered the bank and demanded...
NORTHBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

'Unbelievable': Another victim of LINK card theft from another closed store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At CBS 2, we are always investigating, and this time, it's food benefits for hungry families in need that are just disappearing.It's a story the CBS 2 Investigators have been tracking for months. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot uncovered one business linked to the fraud on Wednesday, and now she reported on another Thursday.A mini mart in Humboldt Park is the latest location where charges were made -- leaving a single mother of three with 53 cents in her account."Unbelievable," said Maricruz Coronel.Coronel learned there were no funds on her Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: DeKalb man arrested for theft, tased in courthouse

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was tased in the courthouse lobby while being arrested for retail theft. Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Neil, 34, in the courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a felony retail theft warrant, according to the department. Neil reportedly resisted efforts to have handcuffs placed on him, grabbing ahold […]
DEKALB, IL
NBC Chicago

Father of Alleged Highland Park Gunman Charged in Parade Mass Shooting

The father of the alleged gunman who opened fire on dozens of people, killing seven, at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade has been charged, prosecutors announced Friday. Robert Crimo Jr. faces seven counts of felony reckless conduct in connection with the Independence Day shooting, which his son, 21-year-old Robert Crimo III is suspected of carrying out, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wjol.com

Crest Hill Police Track Down Tip, Not Giving Up On Finding Missing Woman

WJOL was tipped off that a large police presence was near an industrial area in Rockdale on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark confirms that police there searching for missing Crest Hill woman Wendy Gessing. Clark says, “unfortunately, we did not locate anything of evidentiary value and will continue to work the case.”
CREST HILL, IL
starvedrock.media

Police Pursue Reported Stolen Vehicle Between Ottawa And Streator

A driver who allegedly led police on a chase from Ottawa south towards Streator is being treated for serious injuries. Just past 10:30 Tuesday morning, deputies in La Salle County were called about a single vehicle accident on Route 18 near Streator. The vehicle involved had been reported stolen out of Iowa City on Monday and was involved in a pursuit with Ottawa, Grand Ridge and Streator Police Departments.
OTTAWA, IL
CBS Chicago

Police seek man who chased, grabbed woman in the Loop, tried to attack another

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning of a man stalking and attacking women in the Loop.Police released a surveillance image of the man, who twice tried to touch women in the early morning hours of Oct. 29.The first time, he tried to touch a woman near Wabash Avenue and Washington Street. She was able to dodge and block the man.Moments later, he approached a woman on Lake Street, chased her into the street, and touched her inappropriately, before running west down Lake Street.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Student Taken From Class After Alleged “Verbal Threat”

(Gurnee, IL) A Gurnee school student has been removed from class after an alleged threat. Gurnee Police say a school resource officer was made aware of the verbal threat by the River Trail School student. An investigation then led to that suspect student being removed from class the same day, pending further investigation. It’s unclear exactly what the alleged threat entailed, but police say no weapons were found at the school, or the suspect’s home. They also say that the child has no access to weapons, and that despite rumors, no evidence of a list of targeted students was found. Nothing further was released by police or Gurnee District 56.
GURNEE, IL
wjol.com

Bolingbrook Police: Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Three For Drug Possession

On December 11, 2022 at approximately 2:20 am, Bolingbrook Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 white Nissan Versa near Remington Blvd. and Brookview Lane for a registration violation. A probable cause search of the vehicle and occupants was conducted and quantities of suspect cannabis, heroin, crystal methamphetamine, and crack cocaine were found on three of the four occupants. All three were placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Bolingbrook Police Department. The following individuals were charged as follows:
BOLINGBROOK, IL
WGN News

CPD: Suspect in Portage Park quadruple shooting identified, charged

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department identified and charged a suspect Tuesday connected to a quadruple shooting in Portage Park that left three people dead over the weekend. Police announced 32-year-old Samuel Parsons-Salas has been charged with three counts of felony first-degree murder, one count of felony first-degree attempted murder and one felony count of […]
CHICAGO, IL
