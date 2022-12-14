Read full article on original website
WGNtv.com
Police: Northbrook bank robbed by 3 at gunpoint
NORTHBROOK, Ill. — A bank was robbed at gunpoint in Northbrook on Thursday morning. Just before 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch, located in the 1100 block of Willow Road, on the report of a bank robbery. Authorities said three males entered the bank and demanded...
2 more members of suspected armed robbery crew ordered held without bail
CHICAGO - Two more members of an armed robbery crew were ordered held without bail Thursday after they were arrested when a police chase ended in a fiery crash in the Ravenswood neighborhood. A total of four men — ages 19 to 21 — have now been denied bail after...
cwbchicago.com
Armed carjackers who targeted 70-year-old in Lincoln Park have struck again (and again and again), officials say
Chicago — The armed robbery crew that targeted a 70-year-old woman in Lincoln Park on Wednesday afternoon has committed several similar holdups and carjackings in the past five days, including at least one more on Wednesday night in Bucktown, according to Chicago police and a law enforcement source. The...
Thieves breaking into Naperville mailboxes, using stolen checks to commit identity theft
Naperville police have warned residents against dropping off mail in large postal mailboxes after nine break-ins over the past two months. Instead, the police recommended residents use mail drop locations inside post offices.
2 men held without bail in DuPage County for allegedly robbing elderly woman at gunpoint
Sincere Harrington, 19, of Chicago and 18-year-old Jarquez Jones of Maywood are accused of robbing a woman’s purse at gunpoint Dec. 5 at a Walmart in Villa Park before leading police on a high-speed chase into Chicago.
'Unbelievable': Another victim of LINK card theft from another closed store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At CBS 2, we are always investigating, and this time, it's food benefits for hungry families in need that are just disappearing.It's a story the CBS 2 Investigators have been tracking for months. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot uncovered one business linked to the fraud on Wednesday, and now she reported on another Thursday.A mini mart in Humboldt Park is the latest location where charges were made -- leaving a single mother of three with 53 cents in her account."Unbelievable," said Maricruz Coronel.Coronel learned there were no funds on her Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits...
fox32chicago.com
Woman wanted for stealing wallets, making fraudulent purchases in NW Indiana: police
HIGHLAND, Ind. - Police are searching for a northwest Indiana woman who has been stealing wallets from shoppers and making fraudulent purchases with their credit cards. Erica Roadlander is connected to multiple robberies at retail stores across northwest Indiana and the Chicago area, according to Highland police. Police said Roadlander...
NBC Chicago
Video Shows Mayor's Security Detail Shoot Out Robbers' SUV Window During Exchange of Gunfire in Logan Square
Surveillance video released Thursday shows a member of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail breaking up a robbery last month in Logan Square, shooting out the window of the getaway car during an exchange of gunfire. Three robbers pulled up to the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue on the...
DuPage County judge rules Oakbrook Terrace red light cameras will stay on
DUPAGE COUNTY - Red light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace will stay on for now. The decision was made Wednesday by a DuPage County judge. The cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street will continue operation until at least May. It's the second continuance ruling by a judge after a lawsuit...
Police: DeKalb man arrested for theft, tased in courthouse
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was tased in the courthouse lobby while being arrested for retail theft. Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Neil, 34, in the courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a felony retail theft warrant, according to the department. Neil reportedly resisted efforts to have handcuffs placed on him, grabbing ahold […]
Father of Alleged Highland Park Gunman Charged in Parade Mass Shooting
The father of the alleged gunman who opened fire on dozens of people, killing seven, at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade has been charged, prosecutors announced Friday. Robert Crimo Jr. faces seven counts of felony reckless conduct in connection with the Independence Day shooting, which his son, 21-year-old Robert Crimo III is suspected of carrying out, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.
Albany Park auto shop thieves make off with multiple high-end vehicles in organized attack
The I-Team got an exclusive look at the video showing the latest attack in progress as the brazen bandits drive off with a half dozen high end vehicles, leaving their owners in the dust.
wjol.com
Crest Hill Police Track Down Tip, Not Giving Up On Finding Missing Woman
WJOL was tipped off that a large police presence was near an industrial area in Rockdale on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark confirms that police there searching for missing Crest Hill woman Wendy Gessing. Clark says, “unfortunately, we did not locate anything of evidentiary value and will continue to work the case.”
starvedrock.media
Police Pursue Reported Stolen Vehicle Between Ottawa And Streator
A driver who allegedly led police on a chase from Ottawa south towards Streator is being treated for serious injuries. Just past 10:30 Tuesday morning, deputies in La Salle County were called about a single vehicle accident on Route 18 near Streator. The vehicle involved had been reported stolen out of Iowa City on Monday and was involved in a pursuit with Ottawa, Grand Ridge and Streator Police Departments.
VIDEO | Woman robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park as CPD announce 4 armed robbery suspects charged
New video shows a woman being robbed at gunpoint as Chicago police announced four suspects have been charged in a series of armed robberies with the same MO.
Police seek man who chased, grabbed woman in the Loop, tried to attack another
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning of a man stalking and attacking women in the Loop.Police released a surveillance image of the man, who twice tried to touch women in the early morning hours of Oct. 29.The first time, he tried to touch a woman near Wabash Avenue and Washington Street. She was able to dodge and block the man.Moments later, he approached a woman on Lake Street, chased her into the street, and touched her inappropriately, before running west down Lake Street.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.
wlip.com
Lake County Student Taken From Class After Alleged “Verbal Threat”
(Gurnee, IL) A Gurnee school student has been removed from class after an alleged threat. Gurnee Police say a school resource officer was made aware of the verbal threat by the River Trail School student. An investigation then led to that suspect student being removed from class the same day, pending further investigation. It’s unclear exactly what the alleged threat entailed, but police say no weapons were found at the school, or the suspect’s home. They also say that the child has no access to weapons, and that despite rumors, no evidence of a list of targeted students was found. Nothing further was released by police or Gurnee District 56.
Couple charged with stealing $30,000 from group affiliated with American Legion post
A Joliet couple has been charged with stealing as much as $30,000 from a motorcycle group affiliated with a southwest suburban American Legion post.
wjol.com
Bolingbrook Police: Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Three For Drug Possession
On December 11, 2022 at approximately 2:20 am, Bolingbrook Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 white Nissan Versa near Remington Blvd. and Brookview Lane for a registration violation. A probable cause search of the vehicle and occupants was conducted and quantities of suspect cannabis, heroin, crystal methamphetamine, and crack cocaine were found on three of the four occupants. All three were placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Bolingbrook Police Department. The following individuals were charged as follows:
CPD: Suspect in Portage Park quadruple shooting identified, charged
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department identified and charged a suspect Tuesday connected to a quadruple shooting in Portage Park that left three people dead over the weekend. Police announced 32-year-old Samuel Parsons-Salas has been charged with three counts of felony first-degree murder, one count of felony first-degree attempted murder and one felony count of […]
