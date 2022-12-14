ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, CA

mendofever.com

[UPDATE: Suspect Down]Law Enforcement Responding East of Fort Bragg After Reports of Domestic Violence, Armed Subject, Shots Fired

A fast-moving incident is underway on the 3900 block of Comptche Ukiah Road involving an armed man resulting in multiple law enforcement agencies responding to the scene. Shots were reportedly fired around 6:38 p.m. after reports the armed man was threatening to commit suicide. At approximately 6:20 p.m., scanner traffic...
FORT BRAGG, CA
kymkemp.com

Five Years Ago This Month, Police Officers Robbed a Texas Man in Mendocino County; One Suspect Now Faces New Charges

On December 5, 2017, two men claiming to be ATF agents stopped Zeke Flatten, a former undercover officer, just north of Frog Woman Rock in Mendocino County and robbed him of three pounds of Humboldt County marijuana. Yesterday, one of the men alleged to have been involved, a former Rohnert Park police officer, Joseph Huffaker, was back in court facing new federal charges that could add up to over 90 years in prison.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Former Rohnert Park Cop Accused of Weed Heists During Traffic Stops Faces New Charges

A former Rohnert Park police officer accused of stealing cash and cannabis from drivers along the Sonoma-Mendocino County border is facing new federal charges. A superseding indictment returned Tuesday by a grand jury added four new criminal counts against Joseph Huffaker, including impersonating a federal officer and falsifying records in a federal investigation.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Pontiac GTO driver arrested with meth, loaded handgun in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of possessing methamphetamine and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop Wednesday night. The Santa Rosa man was driving a black Pontiac GTO in the area of Armory Drive and Illinois Street about 7:45 p.m. when officers from the Santa Rosa Police Department Special […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Man Stabbed to Death at Palms Inn Near Santa Rosa

Police continue to search for a suspect after a stabbing death at the Palms Inn near Santa Rosa. The former motel now houses people transitioning out of homelessness. A man was stabbed to death there early Tuesday morning. No arrests have been made and investigators are still reviewing evidence to figure out what led up to the stabbing. Detectives have collected evidence from a unit on the first floor and from an area on the second floor.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

14-year-old Boy Shot at Andy’s Unity Park; No Arrests Made

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting at Andy’s Unity Park. The shooting was reported Monday evening when a a 14-year-old boy was shot. The boy had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Violent crimes detectives determined the shooting was gang related. Detectives are receiving limited cooperation from witnesses. No arrests have been made.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
theava.com

Armed Robbery in Downtown Boonville

Mi Esperanza, a tidy little market at the corner of Haehl Street and Highway 128, was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon about two-thirty. Few details are yet known, but first reports say the robber was a youngish white man who fled on foot. Several Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the site...
BOONVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mendocino armed robbery suspect arrested before flight to Argentina

MENDOCINO COUNTY – Authorities in Mendocino County announced that a man suspected in an armed robbery last week has been arrested while attempting to take a flight from New York to his native Argentina.According to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Mi Esperanza market in the town of Boonville on the afternoon of December 9.Deputies said a suspect, who was wearing a face covering and was armed with a handgun, confronted a store employee working alone. The suspect told the employee to be silent as he went behind the counter and stole an estimated $20,000 from a cash drawer, before leaving the scene on foot.During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 22-year-old Matias Tomas Vietto of Philo. Detectives learned he told friends he was leaving California to return to Argentina and found out Vietto had booked a flight from New York to his home country scheduled for December 10.An arrest warrant was obtained for Vietto. On Monday night, the New York Police Department arrested Vietto as he attempted to fly. Additional details about his arrest were not immediately available.Deputies said Tuesday that Vietto is being held in New York pending extradition back to California.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Vehicle in Ditch Along State Route 20 West of Willits

The notorious State Route 20 struck again this morning when a white sedan lost its footing in the morning roadway landing in a ditch alongside the westbound lane west of Willits proper. A video sent to us by a reader around 9:37 a.m. shows a sedan front first and immobile...
WILLITS, CA
mendofever.com

Assault/Battery, Missing Person – Ukiah Police Logs 12.12.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
KRON4 News

Second Santa Rosa cannabis dispensary hit by burglars

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A cannabis dispensary in Santa Rosa was targeted by burglars Thursday, just two days after a different Santa Rosa dispensary was burglarized. Similarities between the two incidents suggest they may be connected, according to a press release from the Santa Rosa Police Department. Officers with Santa Rosa PD responded to […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Two arrested for carjacking man at knifepoint in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested Sunday for carjacking a man at knifepoint, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. At around 7 a.m., a man picked up two people in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue and started to drive. One of the passengers threatened the driver with a knife […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Woman Charged with Embezzlement in Santa Rosa Nonprofit to Appear in Court in February

A former director of a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit organization will now appear in court on embezzlement charges on February 15th. Lisa Fatu was supposed to be arraigned in a courtroom on Monday. But, the hearing was rescheduled so her attorney could review evidence from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. Fatu was arrested in late September on suspicion of stealing more than 50-thousand-dollars from an agency that provides services to homeless people and at-risk kids. Fatu was supposed to enter her plea on Monday.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Magnolia Tree Outside Ukiah Courthouse Cracking—Trimming Scheduled Saturday to Reduce Weight

The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. On Saturday, December 17, 2022, weather permitting, the County of Mendocino will begin tree trimming services on the magnolia tree in front of the Courthouse building in Ukiah. Pursuant to the attached arborist’s report, the tree has severe cracking at the base, and needs to be trimmed to reduce excess weight. The County of Mendocino is monitoring the situation and will attempt to minimize further deterioration of the tree.
UKIAH, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Corning woman dies, man hospitalized Friday in crash

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning woman died in a crash at the Tehama and Glenn County line on Friday afternoon, according to the CHP Red Bluff. At about 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Malton Switch Road at County Road P. The CHP said...
CORNING, CA

