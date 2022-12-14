Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
kymkemp.com
Five Years Ago This Month, Police Officers Robbed a Texas Man in Mendocino County; One Suspect Now Faces New Charges
On December 5, 2017, two men claiming to be ATF agents stopped Zeke Flatten, a former undercover officer, just north of Frog Woman Rock in Mendocino County and robbed him of three pounds of Humboldt County marijuana. Yesterday, one of the men alleged to have been involved, a former Rohnert Park police officer, Joseph Huffaker, was back in court facing new federal charges that could add up to over 90 years in prison.
kymkemp.com
Man Shoots Himself After Reported Domestic Violence Incident Near Fort Bragg
A fast-moving domestic violence incident occurred on the 3900 block of Comptche Ukiah Road near Fort Bragg involving an armed man. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene after the armed man reportedly shot himself in the head around 6:38 p.m. At approximately 6:20 p.m., scanner traffic indicated a...
NBC Bay Area
Former Rohnert Park Cop Accused of Weed Heists During Traffic Stops Faces New Charges
A former Rohnert Park police officer accused of stealing cash and cannabis from drivers along the Sonoma-Mendocino County border is facing new federal charges. A superseding indictment returned Tuesday by a grand jury added four new criminal counts against Joseph Huffaker, including impersonating a federal officer and falsifying records in a federal investigation.
mendofever.com
Pontiac GTO driver arrested with meth, loaded handgun in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of possessing methamphetamine and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop Wednesday night. The Santa Rosa man was driving a black Pontiac GTO in the area of Armory Drive and Illinois Street about 7:45 p.m. when officers from the Santa Rosa Police Department Special […]
ksro.com
Man Stabbed to Death at Palms Inn Near Santa Rosa
Police continue to search for a suspect after a stabbing death at the Palms Inn near Santa Rosa. The former motel now houses people transitioning out of homelessness. A man was stabbed to death there early Tuesday morning. No arrests have been made and investigators are still reviewing evidence to figure out what led up to the stabbing. Detectives have collected evidence from a unit on the first floor and from an area on the second floor.
mendofever.com
Firefighters On Scene of Escaped Burn Pile Next to State Route 253 West of Ukiah
Scanner traffic beginning at 12:43 p.m. indicates a burn pile has escaped containment along State Route 253 west of Ukiah. Ground and air resources have been deployed. A firefighter on the scene stated the fire is approximately a half-acre in size burning mainly in grass at a slow rate of spread.
ksro.com
14-year-old Boy Shot at Andy’s Unity Park; No Arrests Made
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting at Andy’s Unity Park. The shooting was reported Monday evening when a a 14-year-old boy was shot. The boy had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Violent crimes detectives determined the shooting was gang related. Detectives are receiving limited cooperation from witnesses. No arrests have been made.
theava.com
kymkemp.com
Argentinian Man Arrested in Connection With $20,000 Robbery at Boonville Market
On 12-09-2022 at 2:40 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a reported arm robbery at the Mi Esperanza Market located at 14289 Highway 128 in Boonville, California. It was reported a person, possibly an adult male, had entered the business with a handgun and committed an armed...
Mendocino armed robbery suspect arrested before flight to Argentina
MENDOCINO COUNTY – Authorities in Mendocino County announced that a man suspected in an armed robbery last week has been arrested while attempting to take a flight from New York to his native Argentina.According to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Mi Esperanza market in the town of Boonville on the afternoon of December 9.Deputies said a suspect, who was wearing a face covering and was armed with a handgun, confronted a store employee working alone. The suspect told the employee to be silent as he went behind the counter and stole an estimated $20,000 from a cash drawer, before leaving the scene on foot.During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 22-year-old Matias Tomas Vietto of Philo. Detectives learned he told friends he was leaving California to return to Argentina and found out Vietto had booked a flight from New York to his home country scheduled for December 10.An arrest warrant was obtained for Vietto. On Monday night, the New York Police Department arrested Vietto as he attempted to fly. Additional details about his arrest were not immediately available.Deputies said Tuesday that Vietto is being held in New York pending extradition back to California.
mendofever.com
Vehicle in Ditch Along State Route 20 West of Willits
The notorious State Route 20 struck again this morning when a white sedan lost its footing in the morning roadway landing in a ditch alongside the westbound lane west of Willits proper. A video sent to us by a reader around 9:37 a.m. shows a sedan front first and immobile...
mendofever.com
Assault/Battery, Missing Person – Ukiah Police Logs 12.12.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Two arrested for carjacking man at knifepoint in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested Sunday for carjacking a man at knifepoint, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. At around 7 a.m., a man picked up two people in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue and started to drive. One of the passengers threatened the driver with a knife […]
Lake County News
Judge sentences Clearlake Oaks woman to 50 years to life for murder of ex-boyfriend
LAKEPORT, Calif. — A judge on Monday afternoon sentenced a Clearlake Oaks woman to 50 years to life for the premeditated killing of her ex-boyfriend in his own apartment in July 2021. Calling her “remorseless,” and saying her attempts to justify the killing as being in self-defense were disproved...
ksro.com
Woman Charged with Embezzlement in Santa Rosa Nonprofit to Appear in Court in February
A former director of a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit organization will now appear in court on embezzlement charges on February 15th. Lisa Fatu was supposed to be arraigned in a courtroom on Monday. But, the hearing was rescheduled so her attorney could review evidence from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. Fatu was arrested in late September on suspicion of stealing more than 50-thousand-dollars from an agency that provides services to homeless people and at-risk kids. Fatu was supposed to enter her plea on Monday.
mendofever.com
Magnolia Tree Outside Ukiah Courthouse Cracking—Trimming Scheduled Saturday to Reduce Weight
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. On Saturday, December 17, 2022, weather permitting, the County of Mendocino will begin tree trimming services on the magnolia tree in front of the Courthouse building in Ukiah. Pursuant to the attached arborist’s report, the tree has severe cracking at the base, and needs to be trimmed to reduce excess weight. The County of Mendocino is monitoring the situation and will attempt to minimize further deterioration of the tree.
actionnewsnow.com
Corning woman dies, man hospitalized Friday in crash
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning woman died in a crash at the Tehama and Glenn County line on Friday afternoon, according to the CHP Red Bluff. At about 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Malton Switch Road at County Road P. The CHP said...
