10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic building: Midwest Hotel in Kansas once on the endangered list was revamped into City Club ApartmentsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic hotel: the Monroe Hotel from the 1920s was saved and renovated into condominiumsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: New report reveals cops visited home prior to child’s deathLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Historic home of nationally respected engineer, William B. Knight, and wife, Mary KnightCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Developer to relocate holes at Shawnee golf course for apartment project
D and D Building Inc. plans to relocate two holes at Shawnee Golf and Country Club to build apartments at The Luxe Villas at the Greens.
FanSided
Indiana basketball: Three Jayhawks to stall in Saturday’s showdown
No. 14 Indiana basketball travels to Lawrence, Kansas, to go head-to-head with No. 8 Kansas on Saturday, and the Hoosiers need to stall multiple Jayhawks. Since 1980, Indiana basketball is 2-6 (.250) in head-to-head matchups against Kansas, with two of their wins coming in the past three games. Since 1992, the Hoosiers have played against a top-10-ranked Jayhawks squad, with wins in two of those six games.
missouribusinessalert.com
Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark
The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
KMBC.com
Family: Metro-native sports journalist died due to undetected health issue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — "No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him." The wife of a sports journalist from the Kansas City area who died while covering a World Cup match in Qatar says his death was the result of natural causes. Grant Wahl was covering a...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: When it may snow and how much (FRI-12/16)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another cold day on tap for the region today with a mix of clouds and intervals of sunshine. Despite more sunshine today compared to yesterday, temperatures will be about as chilly as yesterday. It’s funny… the average high for this time of the year is...
KCTV 5
Chris Young, Trace Adkins to highlight country music festival at The Legends
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Monarchs announced Friday morning their home ballpark, Legends Field, will host a country music festival in the late spring. Titled “Country Roots,” the festival will host artists Chris Young, Trace Adkins, Gabby Barrett, Clay Walker and Jo Dee Messina on Saturday, May 13.
New performers join ticket for Garmin Kansas City Air Show in 2023
The KC Air Show announces the US Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team and the Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II will join the Blue Angels in 2023.
fox4kc.com
‘Arctic chill’ to bring subzero temperatures to Kansas City; here’s when
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As other parts of the country deal with snowstorms and tornado warnings, Kansas City is preparing for an “arctic chill.”. Experts are expecting frigid temperatures to hit the Kansas City area starting this weekend through Christmas weekend. Starting this weekend, overnight lows will plunge...
kcur.org
A Kansas City family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing. It became an American obsession
For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Before the supermarket aisles, before the ad campaigns, and before the iconic curvy bottle, there was just the Wishbone restaurant in Kansas City. A classy establishment located at 4455 Main Street, the Wishbone served...
Kansas City, Kansas, apartment fire forces residents into the cold
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters responded to a fire at Manor Place Apartments on Leavenworth Road which destroyed one unit.
ballparkdigest.com
Gentrification fears raised at downtown Royals ballpark forum
In the first public forum to gauge public feelings on a new downtown Royals ballpark, new details on the project were shared, as some Kansas City residents expressed fear that the multiuse project would lead to gentrification. Gentrification is one of those terms that’s seen as a bug by some...
Airfare deals to get out of Kansas City this winter
Kansas City deals on airfare from KCI Airport to cities like Boston, Denver, Orlando, Spirit, and New York, for the new year.
KCTV 5
Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
Kansas woman dies after car strikes rock wall at private home
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 12:30a.m. Thursday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, Kansas City, Kansas, was westbound Metropolitan Avenue at the intersection of South 32nd Street. The driver lost control...
bluevalleypost.com
This open field in south Overland Park could soon see new homes
Plans are moving forward once again for a new single-family subdivision in the far southern reaches of Overland Park. Catch up quick: For a second time, the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday voted to approve a rezoning request for the subdivision on 34 acres of open land at the northwest corner of 191st Street and Antioch Road.
Port Fonda restaurant closing in Kansas City’s Westport
Kansas City-based Culinary Virtue Restaurant Collective is shuttering Port Fonda, its second restaurant closing in a little over a month.
plattecountycitizen.com
An homage to the old KCI
An exterior courtyard under construction at the new KCI terminal pays homage to the original three-terminal circular design of the old airport. The courtyard is located on the north side of the new terminal and will feature seating, a fountain and landscaping. Located outside of airport security, it will be available to all travelers and those greeting or sending off passengers.
gotodestinations.com
Best Breakfast Restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri – (With Photos)
In search of the best breakfast restaurants in Kansas City? Look no further! This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for...
KC-area heart specialists talk dangers of an aortic aneurysm, how to prevent it
The family of sportswriter Grant Wahl said a ruptured heart vessel caused his death — brought on by an undetected aneurysm.
Johnson County to ban truck traffic on some rural roads
Johnson County will now prohibit commercial truck traffic on more than a dozen segments of rural roadways.
