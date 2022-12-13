ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Indiana basketball: Three Jayhawks to stall in Saturday’s showdown

No. 14 Indiana basketball travels to Lawrence, Kansas, to go head-to-head with No. 8 Kansas on Saturday, and the Hoosiers need to stall multiple Jayhawks. Since 1980, Indiana basketball is 2-6 (.250) in head-to-head matchups against Kansas, with two of their wins coming in the past three games. Since 1992, the Hoosiers have played against a top-10-ranked Jayhawks squad, with wins in two of those six games.
Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark

The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
Joe’s Blog: When it may snow and how much (FRI-12/16)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another cold day on tap for the region today with a mix of clouds and intervals of sunshine. Despite more sunshine today compared to yesterday, temperatures will be about as chilly as yesterday. It’s funny… the average high for this time of the year is...
Gentrification fears raised at downtown Royals ballpark forum

In the first public forum to gauge public feelings on a new downtown Royals ballpark, new details on the project were shared, as some Kansas City residents expressed fear that the multiuse project would lead to gentrification. Gentrification is one of those terms that’s seen as a bug by some...
Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family

Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
This open field in south Overland Park could soon see new homes

Plans are moving forward once again for a new single-family subdivision in the far southern reaches of Overland Park. Catch up quick: For a second time, the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday voted to approve a rezoning request for the subdivision on 34 acres of open land at the northwest corner of 191st Street and Antioch Road.
An homage to the old KCI

An exterior courtyard under construction at the new KCI terminal pays homage to the original three-terminal circular design of the old airport. The courtyard is located on the north side of the new terminal and will feature seating, a fountain and landscaping. Located outside of airport security, it will be available to all travelers and those greeting or sending off passengers.
Best Breakfast Restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri – (With Photos)

In search of the best breakfast restaurants in Kansas City? Look no further! This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for...
