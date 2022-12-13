Read full article on original website
Related
California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID
California will stop making companies pay employees who can't work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job.
nbc16.com
California activists ask for land and $350k+ in reparations, warn of 'backlash' if request denied
OAKLAND, Calif. (TND) — A recommendation to provide over $223,000 in reparation payments per eligible Black Californian, sent to California’s Reparations Task Force, stirred a frenzy earlier this month over the high dollar amount. But, despite opposition to the seemingly heavy-handed payout, some individuals think the task force is still hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, and 15-20 acres of land, short.
California Gov. Newsom says state is overwhelmed by illegal immigration crisis
"Border Fence. Imperial Sand Dunes, California. 2009"Photo by.WHITE. licensed under CCBY 2.0. In an interview at the border on Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said his state is overwhelmed by the current illegal immigration crisis, and if Title 42 is lifted next week as scheduled, they will be unable to handle the expected influx.
erienewsnow.com
'This is a war': Californians seek affordable housing alternatives
At 26, Ixchel Hernandez has become the defender and protector of her family's modest apartment. In the two decades they've lived in their Los Angeles home, the family of four has successfully fought against multiple attempts aimed at pricing and, ultimately, forcing them out. "We are human beings with the...
ksro.com
New Covid Workplace Rules in California May be Approved Thursday
California may change its rules to keep workplaces safe from COVID. The Cal/OSHA Standards Board is voting today on a two-year extension. If it passes, workers who test positive won’t be paid to stay home anymore. The governor only extended the extra sick leave to end of this month. Another possible change is ending the requirement to check employees for symptoms. The rules would have to be reviewed before they can take effect.
NBC Los Angeles
Over 6,500 CA Residents Eligible for Restitution in Loan Debt Relief Lawsuit
More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
foxla.com
Thousands of Californians eligible for restitution in loan debt relief lawsuit
LOS ANGELES - More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
Capital one agrees to payout, policy changes to settle lawsuit
Capitol One will have to pay Riverside County nearly $400,000 under a legal settlement stemming from a lawsuit over the company’s debt collection practices, prosecutors announced today.
California's anti-oil law comes one step closer to repeal
CALIFORNIA, USA — A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September.
More Californians may get COVID EDD benefits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The federal government recently added updates and three new reasons unemployed Californians can use to explain why they were out of work during the COVID public health emergency. This change was announced by the Employment Development Department who is offering the retroactive opportunity for approximately 100,000...
Will California renew the COVID state of emergency if cases spike?
As case numbers across the state increase, especially as the winter season approaches, some have questioned whether the emergency order will be renewed.
6,500+ Californians who took out student loans from SoCal-based company eligible for some money back
More than 6,500 Californians who took out student loans from an L.A.-based company will be getting some of their money back as part of a lawsuit.
beckersasc.com
California to require providers to submit immunization records
California will begin requiring providers who provide immunizations to submit them to a statewide registry. Race and ethnicity will also be required for each entry to support health disparities assessment efforts, the California Medical Association said in a Dec. 13 news release. Physicians not already enrolled in the registry are...
Chair of California reparations committee says $225k will be a ‘maximum’ payment for housing discrimination – and demands a Bureau of African American affairs to arrange payments
The chair of California's Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans has hit out at reports that the group plans to recommend that $225,000 will be handed out to each person applying for the program. In a serious of interviews on December 13, Kamilah V. Moore...
7 new California laws taking effect in 2023
In 2023, changes are coming to laws governing traffic, official holidays, the workplace and more.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Let’s atone for the wrongs.’ Proposed reparations for California to begin taking shape
California’s Reparations Task Force has already made history. The panel’s nearly 500-page report released this year shattered the myth that the state was free from slavery. Its systematic review of the racist harms inflicted on generations of Black people is the first of its kind at a state level. And a hotly-debated decision to limit reparations to California residents who descend from enslaved people or Black freedmen could become a model for future efforts.
Stimulus update: California residents getting tax refunds worth up to $1,050 next month
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
These California counties soured the most on Gavin Newsom in 2022
Dahle won four counties that voted for Newsom in 2018 and against the recall in 2021.
KCRA.com
Thieves are draining California's Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards. Here's why
MANTECA, Calif. — Asmore Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards hit mailboxes, some Californians have had money from their card drained of its funds before they've been able to use it. Three consumers have reached out to KCRA 3 Investigates to report similar issues with their California inflation relief...
Opinion: California Should End its Misguided Attack on Rooftop Solar Energy
In a few more days, we’ll have the final decision from the California Public Utilities Commission that is destined to affect hundreds of thousands of Californians considering rooftop solar. The proposed decision announced last month would drastically cut net energy metering credits by 75% for selling the excess energy...
Comments / 0