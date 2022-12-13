ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
nbc16.com

California activists ask for land and $350k+ in reparations, warn of 'backlash' if request denied

OAKLAND, Calif. (TND) — A recommendation to provide over $223,000 in reparation payments per eligible Black Californian, sent to California’s Reparations Task Force, stirred a frenzy earlier this month over the high dollar amount. But, despite opposition to the seemingly heavy-handed payout, some individuals think the task force is still hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, and 15-20 acres of land, short.
CALIFORNIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

'This is a war': Californians seek affordable housing alternatives

At 26, Ixchel Hernandez has become the defender and protector of her family's modest apartment. In the two decades they've lived in their Los Angeles home, the family of four has successfully fought against multiple attempts aimed at pricing and, ultimately, forcing them out. "We are human beings with the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ksro.com

New Covid Workplace Rules in California May be Approved Thursday

California may change its rules to keep workplaces safe from COVID. The Cal/OSHA Standards Board is voting today on a two-year extension. If it passes, workers who test positive won’t be paid to stay home anymore. The governor only extended the extra sick leave to end of this month. Another possible change is ending the requirement to check employees for symptoms. The rules would have to be reviewed before they can take effect.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Over 6,500 CA Residents Eligible for Restitution in Loan Debt Relief Lawsuit

More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

ABC10

California's anti-oil law comes one step closer to repeal

CALIFORNIA, USA — A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

More Californians may get COVID EDD benefits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The federal government recently added updates and three new reasons unemployed Californians can use to explain why they were out of work during the COVID public health emergency. This change was announced by the Employment Development Department who is offering the retroactive opportunity for approximately 100,000...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckersasc.com

California to require providers to submit immunization records

California will begin requiring providers who provide immunizations to submit them to a statewide registry. Race and ethnicity will also be required for each entry to support health disparities assessment efforts, the California Medical Association said in a Dec. 13 news release. Physicians not already enrolled in the registry are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Chair of California reparations committee says $225k will be a ‘maximum’ payment for housing discrimination – and demands a Bureau of African American affairs to arrange payments

The chair of California's Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans has hit out at reports that the group plans to recommend that $225,000 will be handed out to each person applying for the program. In a serious of interviews on December 13, Kamilah V. Moore...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Let’s atone for the wrongs.’ Proposed reparations for California to begin taking shape

California’s Reparations Task Force has already made history. The panel’s nearly 500-page report released this year shattered the myth that the state was free from slavery. Its systematic review of the racist harms inflicted on generations of Black people is the first of its kind at a state level. And a hotly-debated decision to limit reparations to California residents who descend from enslaved people or Black freedmen could become a model for future efforts.
CALIFORNIA STATE

