ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yale.edu

Yale admits 776 early action applicants, matches 66 QuestBridge finalists

Yale College has offered admission to 776 applicants for the Class of 2027 through its early action program, the Office of Undergraduate Admissions announced Dec. 15. Among the other early action applicants, 21% were deferred for reconsideration in the spring, 67% were denied admission, and 2% were withdrawn or incomplete.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yale.edu

Two SEAS Grad Students Named Inaugural Quad Fellows

Doctoral students Maya Foster and Masashi Kaneda have been selected for the inaugural class of the Quad Fellowship, a new, joint initiative of the governments of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, and is administered by Schmidt Futures. The Quad Fellowship aims to build the next generation of STEM...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy