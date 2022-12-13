ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

HLC to Increase Dealer Support With Newly Expanded Sales Team

LEXINGTON, SC — HLC has added seven new sales professionals to its growing team of Outside Market Development Reps, increasing support for their best-in-class brands, IBDs, and the cycling community. For 2023, HLC’s sales team will cover 16 regional territories with 22 dedicated and experienced sales team members. The...
LEXINGTON, SC
insideevs.com

GM Launches Its Dealer Community Charging Program With Flo

General Motors is partnering with Flo and its dealer network to add about 40,000 new AC electric vehicle charging points in the US and Canada. Funded from a $750 million pot of money earmarked for charging infrastructure projects, the Dealer Community Charging Program will place AC chargers in rural communities and urban areas where charging "deserts" are known to exist.
WISCONSIN STATE
Benzinga

Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector

Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
TheStreet

The Most Reliable Cars and Car Brands, According to Consumer Reports

Americans don't want their cars to break down. The majority of car shoppers care more about the reliability of a car than they do about its safety, affordability or fuel efficiency, according to a consumer perception survey conducted by Cox Automotive and Kelly Blue Book. Every year, Consumer Reports, the...
gmauthority.com

GMC Sierra And Canyon Hood Insulation Retrofit Under Way

Certain examples of the 2022 and 2023 GMC Sierra, as well as the 2022 Canyon, were shipped from the factory without underhood insulation. Now, GM Authority has learned that a dealer-installed retrofit has recently been made available. Owners of affected GMC vehicles can now take their vehicles to the dealership...
AdWeek

Hertz Hires First CMO Since Bankruptcy With Electric Vehicle Focus

Car rental firm, The Hertz Corporation has named Wayne Davis as its executive vice president and chief marketing officer, which will see him lead the marketing strategies for its Dollar, Thrifty and Hertz brands with a focus on the growth of electric vehicles. Taking up the post from January 3,...
Carscoops

Ford To Supply DHL Group With Thousands Of Electric Delivery Vans

Ford Pro and Deutsche Post DHL Group will introduce more electrified vans as part of their plan to provide sustainable and green services. Ford is targeting zero emissions for all vehicle sales and carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities, logistics, and supplies by 2035. It will supply DHL with more than 2,000 electric delivery vans worldwide by the end of 2023 that will be used for last-mile deliveries in several countries around the world.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

State of Retail: What plans and predictions do you have for your business in 2023?

BOULDER, Colo. (BRAIN) — For our December magazine edition, we asked our State of Retail panel members: What plans and predictions do you have for your business in 2023?. Shaking the Magic 8 Ball shows "all signs point to growth" for us in 2023. The demand is still strong for road, triathlon, and gravel bikes from $4,000 and up. If there aren’t any major changes coming to drivetrains, current models will hold value though the season. I'm optimistic we can enter and quickly grow in the road performance e-bike category. My belief is this will be a very strong category in the next five-plus years.
BENTONVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy