Polydrops is quickly becoming the go-to trailer maker for EV owners. The California-based startup has just unveiled another trailer designed with battery-powered vehicles in mind called the P19 Shorty. It may be a simplified version of its predecessors, but the new model still comes with all the necessities you need for a week at the campground. Polydrops has spent the past couple of years putting out some of the most EV-friendly travel trailers on the market, one of which, the P17A, is one of Robb Report’s favorites period. The new P19 Shorty may be the friendliest yet, though. It’s been streamlined, with...

8 DAYS AGO