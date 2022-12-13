Read full article on original website
electrek.co
This guy built a six-seater electric bike for $150, and it absolutely rips
I’ve always enjoyed multi-seater electric bikes, which bring passenger-carrying utility to small-format, easy-to-produce vehicles. But I never thought I’d see the concept taken this far. At least not until I stumbled upon a six-seater electric bike that has me all kinds of jealous. It’s no surprise where this...
A former Disney Imagineer started out carving iconic theme-park signs out of wood. Now he's a craftsman making custom works of art for Disney fans' homes that cost $50,000 and take 350 hours.
Raymond Kinman has carved pieces for clients from Roseanne Barr to posh, private Disney collectors. He recounted his four most memorable designs.
CR-V Hybrid Is Missing a Feature, and That’s Good for 2023 CR-V Hybrid MPG
When you ditch this one complicated option, you can get improved gas mileage on the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid. The post CR-V Hybrid Is Missing a Feature, and That’s Good for 2023 CR-V Hybrid MPG appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in December 2022
Here at Electrek we have spent countless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through those thousands of miles of riding, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
A New Collection of Kids Bikes Signed by Louis Garneau
BRAIN does not edit, endorse, or fact check these press releases. They are posted as a service to our readers and supporters. Contact us to submit a press release or if you find a posting objectionable. Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Monday, December 12th, 2022 - Louis Garneau launches a new line of kids...
Radio Flyer Makes Electric Bikes: Not Just Wagons Anymore!
The Radio Flyer Folding Cargo Electric Bike is the Latest Addition. Radio Flyer Electric Folding Cargo BikePhoto bymedia by Radio Flyer. I have always thought of Radio Flyer solely as the manufacturer of those wagons we loved as kids. I had a steel red one that my parents kept in their garage as recently as a few years ago, and they haven’t changed that much over the years.
electrek.co
Ford F-150 Lightning EVs deployed in US National Forests for new pilot program
After unveiling its fully electric F-150 Lightning, Ford’s EV pickup is establishing itself as a true competitor in the truck market. The electric truck is now making a historic debut as the US Forest Service (USFS) begins transitioning its fleet of around 17,000 gas-powered cars to zero-emission EVs. Ford...
notebookcheck.net
Scott Lumen eRide electric bike series launches with top model weighing 15.5 kg
The Scott Lumen eRide Bike series has been launched. Three new models are available: the Scott Lumen eRide 910, the Scott Lumen eRide 900 and the Scott Lumen eRide 900 SL. Each model has a TQ HPR50 mid-motor drive, providing a top assistance speed of 20 mph (~25 kph) and up to 50 Nm of torque. The e-bikes come with a 360 Wh internal battery, and the 900 SL has a 160 Wh range extender providing over 80 km (~50 miles) of assistance range.
msn.com
Polestar Offers a Horsepower Upgrade—Over the Air
Polestar is launching its first over-the-air update with a focus on performance at the one-time cost of $1195. The upgrade will add 68 hp and 15 lb-ft of torque to the Polestar 2 Dual Motor, matching its power figures with the Performance Pack model. Setting a precedent for future OTA...
dcnewsnow.com
2021-2022 VW ID.4 gets long-awaited software upgrade
Volkswagen is preparing to release a software upgrade for ID.4 electric crossovers aimed at improving infotainment system performance, while adding some new features. The upgrade will roll out to 2021 ID.4 models first, followed by certain 2022 ID.4 models, Volkswagen of America said in a press release earlier this week. Owners will be formally notified when the new software is available for their vehicle.
rv-pro.com
Origen RV Accessories Launches Three New SnapPad Leveling System Products
Origen brings three new, non-permanent jack pad accessories to the market for RV owners. Origen said they are its first line of complementary accessories to its main line of permanently attached jack pads. Origen’s three new product lines, The Cap, The Base and the Donut, add to its existing leveling...
Behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s reinvented classic: the electric ID.BUZZ
The European version of the ID.BUZZ. Dan CarneyWe tested out the European version of this nearly mythical vehicle. Here's what it's like to drive.
RideApart
For The Kids: Yotsuba’s New Meow And Woof Electric Dirt Bikes
Getting their kids on two wheels is indeed the wish of many two-wheeler-loving parents out there. Luckily, in this day and age, electrification has given birth to a lot of motorcycles designed specifically to get the little ones going on two wheels. We’ve seen it in the likes of the KTM SX-E 3 and Husqvarna 16eDrive, however, these top-shelf, kid-focused two-wheelers are super expensive.
3 Advantages the 2022 Honda Passport Has Over the Subaru Forester
If you're shopping for a two-row SUV, the 2022 Honda Passport and Subaru Forester are prime choices. Here are three advantages the Honda has over the Subaru. The post 3 Advantages the 2022 Honda Passport Has Over the Subaru Forester appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Study finds electric bikes are 21% more fun and 13% more efficient than pedal bikes
Electric bikes, which provide motor assistance to make pedaling easier, have seen surging popularity over the past decade as a fun and efficient alternative form of transportation. One of the biggest successes of the e-bike movement has been creating new riders out of drivers that wouldn’t have otherwise considered switching from a car to a pedal bike. Now, a new study is showing just how much more efficient (and fun) e-bikes are than pedal bikes.
Flying Magazine
Flight Design Goes All In on Light Sport Safety
Flight Design’s CTSLi offers an abundance of standard safety features. [Courtesy: Dimitri Delemarle]. All airplane manufacturers consider the safety of their buyers to be a priority, but one light sport aircraft (LSA) manufacturer, Flight Design, takes this to another level and has made it their top priority. While others tout efficient airframe design, luxury interiors, or advanced avionics as their reason to buy, Flight Design makes it clear that designing airplanes that prioritized occupant safety is job number one.
Want to Camp With Your EV? This New Lightweight Travel Trailer Won’t Sap Your Range
Polydrops is quickly becoming the go-to trailer maker for EV owners. The California-based startup has just unveiled another trailer designed with battery-powered vehicles in mind called the P19 Shorty. It may be a simplified version of its predecessors, but the new model still comes with all the necessities you need for a week at the campground. Polydrops has spent the past couple of years putting out some of the most EV-friendly travel trailers on the market, one of which, the P17A, is one of Robb Report’s favorites period. The new P19 Shorty may be the friendliest yet, though. It’s been streamlined, with...
