There are some amenities that New Yorkers can only dream of, and their own personal pool is one of them. Although, the Manhattanite lucky enough to scoop up this West Chelsea condo can take a dip right inside their living room. Only 16 residences at the Soo K. Chan–designed Soori High Line building are equipped with an indoor pool, and now two of those units have just been hoisted onto the market for a combined $11.5 million. The apartments are adjacent to one another and share a stunning 20-foot-long heated saltwater swimming pool meant to serve as an extension of its living spaces. The palatial pad...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO