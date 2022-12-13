With the holidays coming up on everyone’s mind as the year winds down, the FHC wrestling team has yet to slow its roll even with all of the excitement in the air. This week on Wednesday, December 15, the team put out one of its last efforts of the year to add to its record before 2022 comes to an end. The girls and boys teams both traveled to Portland High School to take on Portland and East Lansing in two extremely heated matchups.

PORTLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO