Greenville, MI

fhcsportsreport.com

FHC wrestling makes a huge comeback after a rough patch against East Lansing and Portland

With the holidays coming up on everyone’s mind as the year winds down, the FHC wrestling team has yet to slow its roll even with all of the excitement in the air. This week on Wednesday, December 15, the team put out one of its last efforts of the year to add to its record before 2022 comes to an end. The girls and boys teams both traveled to Portland High School to take on Portland and East Lansing in two extremely heated matchups.
PORTLAND, MI
fhcsportsreport.com

The girls varsity basketball team faces a hard loss against Forest Hills Eastern

Every sport has its ups and downs, but being able to learn and grow from those experiences is extremely important. One team here at Forest Hills Central that has been able to overcome many of those uphill battles while also being able to embrace and overcome those challenges is the girls varsity basketball team.
HAWKS, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Michigan State’s bizarre deal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A claims court judge says Michigan State has ten days to turn over details of football coach Mel Tucker’s ten-year $95 million contract. MSU fought this since the Detroit Free Press filed a FOIA request for the information and MSU denied the request. Why? It’s a public university and shouldn’t taxpayers have all the information about how money is acquired and spent on any one or any project? Two donors are involved in making Tucker one of the highest-paid college coaches in the country.
EAST LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze

Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
MICHIGAN STATE

