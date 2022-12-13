Read full article on original website
utahstories.com
Moving Beyond Suburban Sprawl & Big-Box Development in Ogden, Utah
OGDEN ― Land use decisions directly affect a city’s long term fiscal health. Such is the core belief of Strong Towns, a nonprofit advocacy organization that aims to replace the decades-old mindset of suburban sprawl and big-box development with something more sustainable. As Strong Towns sees it, high...
Park City’s Main Street highlighted on NBC’s Today
Park City Mayor Nann Worel and local Olympian Billy Demong were interviewed on air - while surrounded by a gingerbread man and dozens of spectators bundled up for the 18-degree weather. The segment was part of the “Today” show’s “Merriest Main Streets in America” series, which highlights some of the...
ksl.com
Snowstorm leaves over 4 feet of snow in some Utah mountains, 1 foot in valleys
SALT LAKE CITY — This week's snowstorm is officially Salt Lake City's largest snow event in nearly two years. The National Weather Service reports that 12.2 inches of snow have fallen at the city's official station since Sunday. It's the most snow from a single storm since 11.7 inches fell on Feb. 17, 2021.
kslnewsradio.com
SLC Mayor issues ultimatum to owners of buildings on Major Street
SALT LAKE CITY — Calling it an “unprecedented but critically important action,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has issued an emergency demolition order for several buildings in the Ballpark neighborhood of the city. Of concern are four vacant buildings on Major Street, two of which have...
kslnewsradio.com
Small businesses closing in Salt Lake, another opens a GoFundMe
SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple small businesses in Salt Lake City have recently announced that they are closing. And the owners of another have opened a GoFundMe account with hopes of keeping their doors open. Brownies Brownies Brownies and The Big O Doughnuts have both announced they’ll be closing...
What will the Point look like? Plans released for old prison site development
The plans for the Point include over 3,000 housing units, 16 acres of parks, 220,000 square feet of retail space.
KSLTV
Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday
DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
ABC 4
‘Powda!:’ Winter storms add to snow totals across Utah resorts
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – “Powda!” exclaimed Beaver Mountain‘s snow report as the latest week of storms that have hit Utah has brought heavy snow totals to Utah’s ski resorts, giving snowbirds a lot to look forward to when they take to the slopes.
KSLTV
Skier injured in Neffs Canyon avalanche, transported to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY — A person injured in an avalanche in the Neffs Canyon area was finally rescued off the mountain Wednesday evening. The man was rescued and transported to the hospital just after 7 p.m. According to Sgt. Melody Cutler there was a reported avalanche in the canyon...
New Wasatch Fire chief ‘up for the task’ of filling big shoes
Wasatch County’s new fire chief has plans to meet the demands of a quickly growing area. Wasatch Fire Chief Eric Hales served as interim chief after former Chief Ernie Giles retired in May after 24 years. Hales was named the permanent leader of the department six months later in November.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah
Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
kslnewsradio.com
Vandalism causes power outage in Sandy
SANDY, Utah — A power outage in Sandy caused over 3,000 customers to lose power Thursday morning. Power was restored shortly after and Rocky Mountain Power said the outage was caused by vandals. In a tweet, RMP cited vandalism at the company’s substation as the cause. RMP advised...
ABC 4
Thousands without power in Sandy in morning outage
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 3,500 Sandy residents are without power due to an area outage on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 15. In a tweet, Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the power outage and has dispatched crews to investigate and make repairs. The outage is expected to last for several hours, with Rocky Mountain Power estimating power being restored around 4:30 p.m.
Semi-truck driver critically injured in load shift accident in Ogden
A semi-truck driver suffered critical injuries after a load shift accident in Ogden on Thursday, Dec. 15, according to Lt. Will Farr with the Ogden Police Department.
Aargh! Salt Lake City ranks among worst for porch pirate thefts
New research shows that Salt Lake City residents, more than most around the country, should be asking Santa Claus for a home surveillance system.
KSLTV
SLC man designs Pride version of Utah state flag that people can purchase
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City man has created a different version of the newly re-designed Utah state flag by meshing it with the Progress Pride flag. The design is now on sale to the public in both flag and sticker form. In his home office, Riley...
KSLTV
Snow showers moving out of Utah, frigid temperatures next
SALT LAKE CITY — Scattered snow will continue across Utah through Wednesday, but as the storm moves out, much lower temperatures will move in. The low-pressure system that kept snow falling from Sunday through Tuesday will finally skirt off to the east. “Cold ground temperatures will allow for the...
Recycle Utah needs you to think outside the cardboard box this season
Bags, boxes and styrofoam… oh my… After all the presents have been opened, where does all of the wrapping and packaging go?. For those who live in Park City, the answer for many is Recycle Utah. Carolyn Wawra, executive director of Recycle Utah, said this time of year they get as many as 12 tons of cardboard every two weeks.
890kdxu.com
8 Films And TV Shows Filmed In Utah
Many states are home to film and TV show production and Utah is no exception. From John Wayne westerns to horror, it's all been filmed in Utah. The source I’ve used the most for this is the IMDB, but I’ve also used the Utah Film Commission website as well. This isn’t going to be an extensive list because well... that would be a really long list, but I’ll link the Utah Film Commission website so you can use their map to see where things have been filmed.
