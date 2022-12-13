ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

utahstories.com

Moving Beyond Suburban Sprawl & Big-Box Development in Ogden, Utah

OGDEN ― Land use decisions directly affect a city’s long term fiscal health. Such is the core belief of Strong Towns, a nonprofit advocacy organization that aims to replace the decades-old mindset of suburban sprawl and big-box development with something more sustainable. As Strong Towns sees it, high...
OGDEN, UT
KPCW

Park City’s Main Street highlighted on NBC’s Today

Park City Mayor Nann Worel and local Olympian Billy Demong were interviewed on air - while surrounded by a gingerbread man and dozens of spectators bundled up for the 18-degree weather. The segment was part of the “Today” show’s “Merriest Main Streets in America” series, which highlights some of the...
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

SLC Mayor issues ultimatum to owners of buildings on Major Street

SALT LAKE CITY — Calling it an “unprecedented but critically important action,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has issued an emergency demolition order for several buildings in the Ballpark neighborhood of the city. Of concern are four vacant buildings on Major Street, two of which have...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Small businesses closing in Salt Lake, another opens a GoFundMe

SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple small businesses in Salt Lake City have recently announced that they are closing. And the owners of another have opened a GoFundMe account with hopes of keeping their doors open. Brownies Brownies Brownies and The Big O Doughnuts have both announced they’ll be closing...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday

DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah

Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Vandalism causes power outage in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A power outage in Sandy caused over 3,000 customers to lose power Thursday morning. Power was restored shortly after and Rocky Mountain Power said the outage was caused by vandals. In a tweet, RMP cited vandalism at the company’s substation as the cause. RMP advised...
SANDY, UT
ABC 4

Thousands without power in Sandy in morning outage

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 3,500 Sandy residents are without power due to an area outage on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 15. In a tweet, Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the power outage and has dispatched crews to investigate and make repairs. The outage is expected to last for several hours, with Rocky Mountain Power estimating power being restored around 4:30 p.m.
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Snow showers moving out of Utah, frigid temperatures next

SALT LAKE CITY — Scattered snow will continue across Utah through Wednesday, but as the storm moves out, much lower temperatures will move in. The low-pressure system that kept snow falling from Sunday through Tuesday will finally skirt off to the east. “Cold ground temperatures will allow for the...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Recycle Utah needs you to think outside the cardboard box this season

Bags, boxes and styrofoam… oh my… After all the presents have been opened, where does all of the wrapping and packaging go?. For those who live in Park City, the answer for many is Recycle Utah. Carolyn Wawra, executive director of Recycle Utah, said this time of year they get as many as 12 tons of cardboard every two weeks.
PARK CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

8 Films And TV Shows Filmed In Utah

Many states are home to film and TV show production and Utah is no exception. From John Wayne westerns to horror, it's all been filmed in Utah. The source I’ve used the most for this is the IMDB, but I’ve also used the Utah Film Commission website as well. This isn’t going to be an extensive list because well... that would be a really long list, but I’ll link the Utah Film Commission website so you can use their map to see where things have been filmed.
UTAH STATE

