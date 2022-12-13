Read full article on original website
Various News: AEW Star Wins DPW Women's Championship, Funniest WWE Moments of 2022 (Video)
-- An All Elite Wrestling talent is the new Deadlock Pro Wrestling Women’s Champion. Over the weekend, Emi Sakura defeated Raychell Rose at Deadlock Pro Wrestling’s 1st Anniversary event, and scored her first DPW Women's Championship reign in the process. Sakura's first defense has yet to be announced.
Booker T Sounds Off On Mandy Rose's WWE NXT Departure
What did Booker T think of Mandy Rose's WWE NXT departure?. The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about exactly that during the latest installment of his "Hall of Fame" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic with his...
Jim Cornette Talks Mandy Rose’s WWE Release And Understanding Where WWE Comes From
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he understands WWE taking action for Mandy Rose posting explicit content on her FanTime website by releasing her from her contract as the WWE is a PG company and their sponsors would not want the company's talents to do such things.
Bobby Fish Talks About The Undisputed Era Being "Triple H Guys" During Their Run In WWE
Bobby Fish recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke at length about The Undisputed Era group in WWE being "Triple H Guys" during their run with the company. Featured below are...
Mick Foley Gets Emotional, Writes About Rock 'N' Sock Connection Being Featured On "Young Rock"
Mick Foley loves "The Great One." "The Hardcore Legend" got emotional and wrote about the latest episode of "Young Rock" on NBC after watching the show, which featured a look at the iconic "Rock 'N' Sock Connection" pairing of Foley and The Rock. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of...
Zion Clark, an American athlete born without legs, won an MMA fight after setting 3 world records in other sports
Zion Clark has been setting the world of sports ablaze thanks to multiple Guinness world records. He has now won an MMA fight, too.
Jay White Comments On Getting Interest From Everyone In Wrestling: "I'm A Very Highly Wanted Man"
"Switchblade" is a popular commodity these days. Jay White recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an interview, during which he commented about being a very highly wanted man in the pro wrestling business, with many top promotions vying for his services. Featured below are some of the highlights...
Kurt Angle Reveals Jason Jordan Helped Produce Recent WWE TV Segment
Kurt Angle's "son" helped produce a recent WWE television segment starring the Olympic hero. On a recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, the WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend revealed that his WWE on-air son, Jason Jordan, helped produce the recent birthday celebration segment on WWE television.
Dolph Ziggler Talks About Wearing Outlandish Outfits In WWE, One He Was Told To Never Wear Again
Dolph Ziggler recently appeared as a guest on The Archive of B-Sox program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about wearing some outlandish outfits in WWE, as well as one time he was told not to wear a certain outfit ever again.
Apollo Crews Believes He Has Taken Full Advantage Of His Latest Opportunity In NXT
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews made an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he thinks he did not have enough time to develop his character in NXT during his first run there. Apollo Crews said:. “I...
WWE Hall of Famer Pulled From ECW Tribute Show
-- A WWE Hall of Famer was pulled from a weekend indie show after previously being advertised for it. NXT coach D-Von Dudley was set for a Battleground Championship Wrestling event on Saturday, first at a convention preceding the show and then at ringside accompanying former tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley/Bully Ray who was scheduled for a match against Matt Cardona.
Matt Cardona Says Working For IMPACT Wrestling Helped Him Get His Confidence Back
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several months, appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss a number of topics such as how IMPACT Wrestling kind of gave him his first bigger opportunity after he was let go from the WWE as well as how working for IMPACT helped him get his confidence back.
Tony Hawk Shares "Weird" Photo With WWE Hall Of Famer
The worlds of skateboarding and professional wrestling recently collided. In a post on Instagram, Ten-Time X-Games Gold Medalist Tony Hawk shared a photo of his recent meeting with former WWE Champion, WWE Hall Of Famer, overall wrestling legend The Undertaker:
AEW Announces 6 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 6 matchups such as Marina Shafir vs. Jazmin Allure, Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta) vs. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Vertvixen for the ROH Women's World Championship.
Eric Bischoff Reveals TNA PPV Concept He Thought Was The Dumbest Idea
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he believes the Lockdown PPV in TNA, where every match was contested inside of a Steel Cage, was the dumbest idea. Eric...
WWE News: Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, Tribute To The Troops Clip
-- The Top 10 moments from Friday evenings edition of Smackdown On Fox have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Find out whether your favorite moment made the list or not by viewing the clip below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE placed a spotlight on U.S. Army...
Liv Morgan Explains How Her Relationship With Ronda Rousey Has Changed
During the latest recording of Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder, WWE Smackdown Superstar Liv Morgan explained how her relationship with Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has "steered" in a different direction. Check out the comments from Morgan below. On victories over Rousey:. “I’m the only person in the...
LA Knight Reflects On Winning Million Dollar Title, His NXT Run
LA Knight recently joined USA Insider for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about his run in NXT, winning the Million Dollar Championship and more. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On competing for and winning the...
Kofi Kingston Reveals He Still Plans On Winning The Royal Rumble Match
WWE SmackDown Superstar and one-half of the current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston recently appeared on The Bubba Show on 100.7 The Star in Pittsburgh to discuss a variety of topics such as how he still plans of winning The Royal Rumble Match. Kofi Kingston said:. “The one...
Kurt Angle Reveals TNA Storyline He Thought Was One Of The Worst In Company History
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed the Claire Lynch storyline from his run in TNA Wrestling back in 2012 and how the storyline got so out of control that Dixie Carter and AJ Styles were accused of having an affair.
