ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

Booker T Sounds Off On Mandy Rose's WWE NXT Departure

What did Booker T think of Mandy Rose's WWE NXT departure?. The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about exactly that during the latest installment of his "Hall of Fame" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic with his...
rajah.com

Jim Cornette Talks Mandy Rose’s WWE Release And Understanding Where WWE Comes From

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he understands WWE taking action for Mandy Rose posting explicit content on her FanTime website by releasing her from her contract as the WWE is a PG company and their sponsors would not want the company's talents to do such things.
rajah.com

Kurt Angle Reveals Jason Jordan Helped Produce Recent WWE TV Segment

Kurt Angle's "son" helped produce a recent WWE television segment starring the Olympic hero. On a recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, the WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend revealed that his WWE on-air son, Jason Jordan, helped produce the recent birthday celebration segment on WWE television.
rajah.com

WWE Hall of Famer Pulled From ECW Tribute Show

-- A WWE Hall of Famer was pulled from a weekend indie show after previously being advertised for it. NXT coach D-Von Dudley was set for a Battleground Championship Wrestling event on Saturday, first at a convention preceding the show and then at ringside accompanying former tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley/Bully Ray who was scheduled for a match against Matt Cardona.
rajah.com

Matt Cardona Says Working For IMPACT Wrestling Helped Him Get His Confidence Back

Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several months, appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss a number of topics such as how IMPACT Wrestling kind of gave him his first bigger opportunity after he was let go from the WWE as well as how working for IMPACT helped him get his confidence back.
rajah.com

Tony Hawk Shares "Weird" Photo With WWE Hall Of Famer

The worlds of skateboarding and professional wrestling recently collided. In a post on Instagram, Ten-Time X-Games Gold Medalist Tony Hawk shared a photo of his recent meeting with former WWE Champion, WWE Hall Of Famer, overall wrestling legend The Undertaker:
rajah.com

AEW Announces 6 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation

AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 6 matchups such as Marina Shafir vs. Jazmin Allure, Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta) vs. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Vertvixen for the ROH Women's World Championship.
rajah.com

Eric Bischoff Reveals TNA PPV Concept He Thought Was The Dumbest Idea

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he believes the Lockdown PPV in TNA, where every match was contested inside of a Steel Cage, was the dumbest idea. Eric...
rajah.com

WWE News: Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, Tribute To The Troops Clip

-- The Top 10 moments from Friday evenings edition of Smackdown On Fox have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Find out whether your favorite moment made the list or not by viewing the clip below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE placed a spotlight on U.S. Army...
rajah.com

Liv Morgan Explains How Her Relationship With Ronda Rousey Has Changed

During the latest recording of Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder, WWE Smackdown Superstar Liv Morgan explained how her relationship with Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has "steered" in a different direction. Check out the comments from Morgan below. On victories over Rousey:. “I’m the only person in the...
rajah.com

LA Knight Reflects On Winning Million Dollar Title, His NXT Run

LA Knight recently joined USA Insider for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about his run in NXT, winning the Million Dollar Championship and more. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On competing for and winning the...
rajah.com

Kofi Kingston Reveals He Still Plans On Winning The Royal Rumble Match

WWE SmackDown Superstar and one-half of the current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston recently appeared on The Bubba Show on 100.7 The Star in Pittsburgh to discuss a variety of topics such as how he still plans of winning The Royal Rumble Match. Kofi Kingston said:. “The one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy