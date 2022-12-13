Read full article on original website
Blackstone's credit fund reaches withdrawal limit
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments.
Frasers Group sales and profits lift after acquisitions boost
Sports Direct parent firm Frasers Group has revealed a jump in sales and profits for the past six months after it was boosted by acquisitions, including the takeovers of Missguided and Studio Retail.Bosses said they believe there will be more takeover opportunities for the company over the next year as economic pressures bite for many firms.It came as the business, which is majority-owned by Mike Ashley, told shareholders that revenues increased by 12.7% to £2.64 billion over the six months to October 23.Meanwhile, the group revealed that pre-tax profits increased by 53% to £284.6 million over the period.It said the...
Credit Suisse raises 2.24 billion Swiss francs in second part of capital hike
ZURICH, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) on Thursday announced the final result of its 4 billion Swiss franc ($4.25 billion) capital raise, saying 98.2% of shareholder rights to buy stock at a discount had been taken up in the second part of the fundraising.
Barclays promotes mostly men to investment bank managing director
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) has promoted 85 people to managing director (MD) in its investment bank, it said on Thursday, with by far the majority of the coveted titles this year being taken by men.
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
Vietnamese Tesla Rival Files to Go Public
VinFast, the Vietnam-based electric-vehicle maker, is shifting into high gear. The company on Dec. 7 said it had filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol VFS. The number of shares to be offered...
Bath & Body Works’ (NYSE:BBWI) Board May Be in Trouble
Activist investor Dan Loeb-led Third Point has increased its stake in Bath & Body Works. Loeb may induce board changes at the retailer if it fails to implement the changes suggested by Third Point. Hedge fund Third Point LLC increased its stake in American specialty retailer Bath & Body Works...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, VF Corp, Marriott, MGM and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – The electric vehicle giant slid 6.4% after Bloomberg first reported Tesla planned to cut output of its Model Y by more than 20% in its Shanghai plant this month. China-based electric vehicle maker. fell 1% in response. – The company...
Paytm Surges on Buyback Plan but Analysts Flag Focus on Path to Profitability
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Paytm's stock surged over 7% on Friday after it announced plans to consider a share buyback, but analysts warned it would not bring long-term relief to investors as concerns around the Indian firm's slow path to profitability remained. The provider of digital payment solutions has seen its...
Banco BPM repaid 12.5 billion euros of ECB loans - source
MILAN Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM (BAMI.MI) has repaid on Friday around 12.5 billion euro ($13.2 billion) in loans from the European Central Bank (ECB), a source close to the bank said.
Barclays names Currie as chief operating officer in management reshuffle
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) said it had appointed Alistair Currie as chief operating officer on Wednesday, replacing Mark Ashton-Rigby, in a management reshuffle by Chief Executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan.
Turkey's MNG Airlines to go public on NYSE
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's MNG Airlines will list on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp (GFX.N), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the Turkish cargo carrier said on Wednesday.
Insights Into Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Exposure By Institutions
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.08, or 1.18%, to $6.85. The Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. has recorded 2,139 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. Appoints Raffi Dawson as Managing Director, Head of Structured Finance Group.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (Symbol: IVV) where we have detected an approximate $1.6 billion dollar inflow -- that's a 0.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 759,850,000 to 763,800,000). Among the largest underlying components of IVV, in trading today Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) is off about 1.3%, Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) is down about 1.2%, and Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) is lower by about 2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IVV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IVV, versus its 200 day moving average:
India’s HCL Tech drops most since mid-Jan on downbeat revenue outlook
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd fell nearly 7% on Friday, in their sharpest intraday drop since mid-January, after the IT services firm warned furloughs and spending cuts by clients in the key U.S. market could hurt its revenue outlook. The IT industry, which saw demand sky-rocketing during the...
UPDATE 1-UniCredit says ECB capital requirement could increase 'minimally'
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit SpA said on Friday its capital requirements could increase slightly following a regular review by the European Central Bank (ECB) but would not impact its plans to provide returns for investors. Bloomberg had earlier reported that the ECB had indicated to UniCredit that it...
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks rise as dollar weakens
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stock markets and currencies rose on Friday against a softer dollar, after China's move to drop key parts of its stringent zero-COVID regime improved sentiment, although there was caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week.
Lazard CEO warns of more Wall Street layoffs
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks will adjust to a more sluggish economic environment by laying off staff even as they compete to retain and recruit top talent, Kenneth Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N), told investors at a conference on Wednesday.
Europe is closing in the red. Interest on Portuguese debt is at a three-month low – Markets in a Minute
Euribor prices reverse the trend and are down for three, six and 12 months. Today, Euribor prices are down three, six and 12 months compared to Tuesday, reversing the trend of recent sessions. The six-month Euribor, the most used in Portugal for housing loans and which entered the positive zone...
Euro zone banks hand back another $472 billion of ECB cash
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($472 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, bringing the total reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in just a few weeks, the ECB said on Friday.
