ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Blackstone's credit fund reaches withdrawal limit

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments.
The Independent

Frasers Group sales and profits lift after acquisitions boost

Sports Direct parent firm Frasers Group has revealed a jump in sales and profits for the past six months after it was boosted by acquisitions, including the takeovers of Missguided and Studio Retail.Bosses said they believe there will be more takeover opportunities for the company over the next year as economic pressures bite for many firms.It came as the business, which is majority-owned by Mike Ashley, told shareholders that revenues increased by 12.7% to £2.64 billion over the six months to October 23.Meanwhile, the group revealed that pre-tax profits increased by 53% to £284.6 million over the period.It said the...
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
TheStreet

Vietnamese Tesla Rival Files to Go Public

VinFast, the Vietnam-based electric-vehicle maker, is shifting into high gear. The company on Dec. 7 said it had filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol VFS. The number of shares to be offered...
tipranks.com

Bath & Body Works’ (NYSE:BBWI) Board May Be in Trouble

Activist investor Dan Loeb-led Third Point has increased its stake in Bath & Body Works. Loeb may induce board changes at the retailer if it fails to implement the changes suggested by Third Point. Hedge fund Third Point LLC increased its stake in American specialty retailer Bath & Body Works...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, VF Corp, Marriott, MGM and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – The electric vehicle giant slid 6.4% after Bloomberg first reported Tesla planned to cut output of its Model Y by more than 20% in its Shanghai plant this month. China-based electric vehicle maker. fell 1% in response. – The company...
US News and World Report

Paytm Surges on Buyback Plan but Analysts Flag Focus on Path to Profitability

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Paytm's stock surged over 7% on Friday after it announced plans to consider a share buyback, but analysts warned it would not bring long-term relief to investors as concerns around the Indian firm's slow path to profitability remained. The provider of digital payment solutions has seen its...
Reuters

Turkey's MNG Airlines to go public on NYSE

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's MNG Airlines will list on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp (GFX.N), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the Turkish cargo carrier said on Wednesday.
parktelegraph.com

Insights Into Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Exposure By Institutions

It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.08, or 1.18%, to $6.85. The Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. has recorded 2,139 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. Appoints Raffi Dawson as Managing Director, Head of Structured Finance Group.
NASDAQ

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Experiences Big Inflow

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (Symbol: IVV) where we have detected an approximate $1.6 billion dollar inflow -- that's a 0.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 759,850,000 to 763,800,000). Among the largest underlying components of IVV, in trading today Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) is off about 1.3%, Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) is down about 1.2%, and Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) is lower by about 2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IVV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IVV, versus its 200 day moving average:
datafloq.com

India’s HCL Tech drops most since mid-Jan on downbeat revenue outlook

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd fell nearly 7% on Friday, in their sharpest intraday drop since mid-January, after the IT services firm warned furloughs and spending cuts by clients in the key U.S. market could hurt its revenue outlook. The IT industry, which saw demand sky-rocketing during the...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-UniCredit says ECB capital requirement could increase 'minimally'

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit SpA said on Friday its capital requirements could increase slightly following a regular review by the European Central Bank (ECB) but would not impact its plans to provide returns for investors. Bloomberg had earlier reported that the ECB had indicated to UniCredit that it...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks rise as dollar weakens

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stock markets and currencies rose on Friday against a softer dollar, after China's move to drop key parts of its stringent zero-COVID regime improved sentiment, although there was caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week.
Reuters

Lazard CEO warns of more Wall Street layoffs

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks will adjust to a more sluggish economic environment by laying off staff even as they compete to retain and recruit top talent, Kenneth Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N), told investors at a conference on Wednesday.
Reuters

Euro zone banks hand back another $472 billion of ECB cash

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($472 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, bringing the total reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in just a few weeks, the ECB said on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy