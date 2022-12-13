Read full article on original website
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results (12/18): Rochester, Minnesota
WWE recently had their Holiday Tour Supershow Event, which took place inside the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory put his WWE United States Title on the line against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the main event. Below are the results from...
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE is set to hold an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW later tonight from inside the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa and it was previously reported that Dexter Lumis will take on The Miz in a Winner Takes All Ladder Match. According to WrestleTix, tonight's WWE RAW...
Kurt Angle Reveals TNA Storyline He Thought Was One Of The Worst In Company History
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed the Claire Lynch storyline from his run in TNA Wrestling back in 2012 and how the storyline got so out of control that Dixie Carter and AJ Styles were accused of having an affair.
Jim Cornette Talks Mandy Rose’s WWE Release And Understanding Where WWE Comes From
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he understands WWE taking action for Mandy Rose posting explicit content on her FanTime website by releasing her from her contract as the WWE is a PG company and their sponsors would not want the company's talents to do such things.
News On How Many Tickets Were Sold For WWE SmackDown Following The Announcement Of John Cena's Return
WWE is set to hold their final WWE SmackDown episode of 2022 on Friday, December 30th from inside the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida and a massive announcement was made during last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown that 16-time World Champion John Cena will be making his return to in-ring action as he teams with Kevin Owens to battle The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn) in Tag Team action.
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER of Imperium and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and prior to being noticed and signed by WWE they would make a huge name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the Indies for a number of years now in order to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
WWE Tribute To The Troops Results (11/17): Indianapolis, Indiana
WWE recently held their 20th annual Tribute To The Troops Event from inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The show saw Drew McIntyre, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus and Ricochet go up against Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Three Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the three matches that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka) will defend their IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Championship against Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw, Steve Maclin will go up against Rich Swann in Singles action and Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans will take on Mickie James and the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace in Knockouts Division Tag Team action.
Big Main Event Announced For Final SmackDown Of 2022
The final WWE Friday Night SmackDown of 2022 will feature one hell of a main event. It was revealed in the main event segment of this week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown that the show will feature a big tag-team featured bout. Scheduled for December 30, 2022 and emanating from Tampa,...
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this. past week, with WWE's SmackDown topping the attendance list at 12,369 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 6,902 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 4,978 tickets. You can check...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (12/16/2022): AllState Arena, Chicago, Ill.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back. The latest installment of the weekly WWE on FOX blue brand television program kicks off tonight at 8/7c from AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. On tap for tonight's show is the return of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Additionally, the show will include...
William Regal Says AEW Star Is The Same As WWE Legend Rey Mysterio
Former AEW Star William Regal took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy is the same as WWE legend Rey Mysterio as well as how he could have made Orange Cassidy better than he already is.
Eric Bischoff Reveals TNA PPV Concept He Thought Was The Dumbest Idea
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he believes the Lockdown PPV in TNA, where every match was contested inside of a Steel Cage, was the dumbest idea. Eric...
Damian Priest Says The Judgement Day Is Just Getting Started
WWE Monday Night RAW Star Damian Priest spoke with The Archive of B-sox on a number of topics such as how everything The Judgment Day has done up to this point has been awesome, but every member of their group feels like they're not even where they need to be yet and things with The Judgment Day are just getting started.
RVD Becomes The 22nd Inductee Into The 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame
Rob Van Dam has officially entered the hallowed halls of the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame. On Sunday evening, Jerry Lynn inducted former WWE, ECW, and TNA World Champion Rob Van Dam into the Hardcore Hall of Fame at 2300 Arena, which is formerly known as the ECW Arena.
Big Match Added To Lineup For WWE Monday Night Raw (12/19/2022)
You can officially pencil in a new match for this coming week's WWE Monday Night Raw. On Sunday, a tag-team match pitting Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day faction will team up for a two-on-two showdown against The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) was announced for the December 19, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.
WWE News: Monday Night Raw In Chicago, On This Day In 2006 (Video)
According to a report from PWInsider, WWE will set up shop at the Allstate Arena on April 24th, where the promotion will tape Monday Night Raw. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below,...
Kurt Angle Reveals Jason Jordan Helped Produce Recent WWE TV Segment
Kurt Angle's "son" helped produce a recent WWE television segment starring the Olympic hero. On a recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, the WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend revealed that his WWE on-air son, Jason Jordan, helped produce the recent birthday celebration segment on WWE television.
Dolph Ziggler Talks About Wearing Outlandish Outfits In WWE, One He Was Told To Never Wear Again
Dolph Ziggler recently appeared as a guest on The Archive of B-Sox program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about wearing some outlandish outfits in WWE, as well as one time he was told not to wear a certain outfit ever again.
Jim Ross Explains Why Vince McMahon Never Viewed Jeff Jarrett As A World Championship Contender
Did former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon ever think of Jeff Jarrett as a world title contender?. WWE Hall Of Famer and former Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Jim Ross thinks he knows. During the latest recording of Grilling JR, Ross was asked if Vince McMahon ever saw...
