Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Four In FloridaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiramar, FL
Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation Partners with Cayman Enterprise CityJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
The beachside Seaglass Rosé festival returns to Fort Lauderdale next monthBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
St. Andrew Catholic School Takes First Place in 2022 Coral Springs Holiday Parade
Check out the video here of this year’s Holiday Parade. The City of Coral Springs is excited to announce the winners of this year’s Annual Holiday Parade. Held on December 14 along Sample Road, it featured a wide range of participants and showcased the community’s holiday spirit.
BOCA MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO OWES $277K, ACCORDING TO LAWSUIT
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton martial arts studio allegedly owes more than $277,000 in back rent to its landlord in the Shoppes at Village Pointe. That’s located in the area of SW 18th Street and Powerline Road. According to the complaint […]
Roaches Lead To Closure Of Original Pancake House Delray Beach
FIVE LIVE ROACHES IN KITCHEN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Original Pancake House at 1840 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach was closed on December 7th under order from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector found five live roaches […]
Toys Come to Life in Coral Springs’ March of the Toys Holiday Parade
Highlights from the 2021 Holiday Parade in the City of Coral Springs. Get ready to celebrate the holiday season with the city of Coral Springs at its annual Holiday Parade. This year’s theme, ‘March of the Toys,’ promises to be a fun and festive event for people of all ages. Float entrants will compete for first, second, and third-place prizes, with the top three floats being recognized for their creativity, holiday spirit, and originality.
wlrn.org
Barber by day, curator by night: How this Miramar barbershop doubles as an art gallery
From the outside, The Cutting Gallery is just another shop in a Miramar shopping plaza. But when opening the door to the barbershop, customers are greeted by scents of a boutique South Beach hotel. They wait on upscale couches and listen to music through a custom-built sound system. And when they finally sit to have their hair cut, they stare at walls full of art, indistinguishable from the posh galleries of Las Olas or Wynwood.
NBC Miami
Multiple Fish Die After Man Pours Bleach Into Aventura Mall Koi Pond: Police
A man is facing animal cruelty and other charges after police said he was caught on camera pouring bleach, alcohol and soap into a koi pond at Aventura Mall, killing multiple fish. Canin Lathaniel Sanders, 30, was arrested Thursday on 20 counts of animal cruelty and one count each of...
WSVN-TV
1 hospitalized after fire at Deerfield Beach condo
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital following a condominium fire in Deerfield Beach. The fire erupted in a first-floor back patio at a condo in the area of the 400 block of Durham Circle, Friday morning. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said they...
The Wild Mug to Open with Coffee, Empanadas, and More in Davie
It’s a new project from the team behind Top Notch Bistro, which shuttered during the pandemic
Boca Raton City Council Votes Down Chick-Fil-A
Neighbors in Harbor East community complained the restaurant would bring heavy traffic to the neighborhood and councilmembers agreed.
tamaractalk.com
City of Tamarac Breaks Ground On Park Enhancement Project
On Monday, the City of Tamarac officially broke ground on a project to improve Caporella Park. The park enhancements will include a shaded playground, covered fitness area, multi-purpose trail, splash pad, and amphitheater. The city began planning this project in 2017, and it was budgeted for the 2020 fiscal year.
“I’ve got to love everybody if I want to see God”: Pompano resident celebrates a rare achievement: His 110th birthday
Pompano Beach resident Willie Clark, Sr., has a claim to fame that few others can match: on Dec. 10, he celebrated his 110th birthday. On that day, family, friends and members of the community gathered at his house in the Liberty Park neighborhood to pass on their best wishes. This “party” included a visit by Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin and Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher, who presented Mr. Clark with proclamations commemorating his rare milestone, as well as a drive-by parade past his house.
Weekend things to do (updated): New tacos in Delray Beach, Ron White’s farewell, West Palm Beach Wagyu Winter Wonderland
Full weekend as the holiday season formally arrives (thanks, Hanukkah), The O.G. returns to Delray Beach, comedian Ron White says farewell, and we’re all warmed by enduring visions of sugar plums, sufganiyot, totopos and “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.” Life goes on. FRIDAY The O.G. returns: Dive-y, cult-fave Delray Beach bar Oceanside Grocers, affectionately known as The O.G., formally reveals its ...
Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
margatetalk.com
Texas Fusion and Churrasco “Meat” at The BBQ Boutique in Coconut Creek
Their slogan, “Where people come to meat,” is this barbecue restaurant and retail shop’s clever slogan, fitting for a cozy establishment with plentiful meat options, various alcohol selections, kitchen supplies, and an inviting dining area. Tucked away in a quiet shopping center, The BBQ Boutique is located...
WSVN-TV
Purse snatcher caught on camera targeting car outside Pembroke Pines day care
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief was caught on camera picking up something valuable in a matter of seconds from an unsuspecting mother who was busy dropping off her child at a day care in Pembroke Pines. It’s something most of us have done at one time or another:...
cbs12.com
Brightline to launch service in Boca Raton, Aventura
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline will soon run through stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. The company announced tickets are on sale for the launch of the new stations, with both going into service on Dec. 21, 2022. Ribbon cutting ceremonies will be held for both stations on...
WSVN-TV
Date set for opening of new South Florida Brightline stations
(WSVN) - South Florida residents looking to avoid the traffic and take the Brightline to Aventura and Boca Raton won’t have to wait much longer. On Thursday, the company announced that both the Aventura and Boca Raton stations will open on December 21. The Brightline Aventura station is located...
tamaractalk.com
Ticket Alert: Celebrate Hanukkah With Israeli-American Comedian Avi Liberman
Celebrate Hanukkah with laughs and in great company at a comedy show at The Palace, Kings Point. Held on Tuesday, December 20, at 7.30 p.m., the show presents Israeli-American comedian Avi Liberman with a special guest from “Til Death Do Us Part… You First!” Peter Fogel. Born...
cw34.com
3 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received multiple 911 calls on Friday afternoon regarding a serious multi-vehicle crash on Brentwood Blvd. and Fountains Circle, near Jog Rd. First responders found three vehicles...
WSVN-TV
People begin to line up overnight for Jabas Holiday Food Baskets 2022 event in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Long lines of cars wrapping around the block only hours before a local organization is set to help feed a need. Those families are “hungry for help” and lining up for an annual holiday food giveaway. People began to line up in their cars Tuesday...
