notebookcheck.net
Scott Lumen eRide electric bike series launches with top model weighing 15.5 kg
The Scott Lumen eRide Bike series has been launched. Three new models are available: the Scott Lumen eRide 910, the Scott Lumen eRide 900 and the Scott Lumen eRide 900 SL. Each model has a TQ HPR50 mid-motor drive, providing a top assistance speed of 20 mph (~25 kph) and up to 50 Nm of torque. The e-bikes come with a 360 Wh internal battery, and the 900 SL has a 160 Wh range extender providing over 80 km (~50 miles) of assistance range.
RideApart
Kitaco Introduces Two New Big Bore Kits For Your Honda CT125 Hunter Cub
Do you love your Honda CT125 Hunter Cub? If you do, but you wish that tiny little single cylinder engine packed just a little more of a punch, then you’re in luck. Over the months since the CT125’s introduction, Japanese aftermarket parts specialist Kitaco has come through with a bunch of assorted performance bits—and the latest are two big bore kits to help your Trail Cub realize its full potential.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
This wireless phone charger offers lightning-speed charging and is 59 percent off
Stack CommerceIt's compatible with iPhone 8 and newer + all Qi-enabled wireless devices.
Next-Gen Toyota C-HR Replacement Teased By New C-HR Prologue Concept
Toyota will be building a successor to the C-HR. The car you see here is the C-HR prologue, which is all the confirmation we need. It was created by the same design team that did the original C-HR concept in 2014 and the production car's styling that followed. According to...
Top Speed
Kia EV6 GT: The New Bang For The Buck Offering In The Performance EV Segment
Just like its parent company Hyundai, Kia has come a long way in a short while. What used to be the definitive, cheap cars of the automotive industry, now became proper rivals to the likes of well-established, American, European, and Japanese carmakers. The Kia EV6, in general, proved that you can join the EV bandwagon without parting away with (too) obscene amounts of cash while getting perfect usability and adequate performance. The Kia EV6 GT is the final form of the Korean crossover/e-SUV, and here’s what makes it the best bang for the buck in the performance EV segment.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
A New Collection of Kids Bikes Signed by Louis Garneau
BRAIN does not edit, endorse, or fact check these press releases. They are posted as a service to our readers and supporters. Contact us to submit a press release or if you find a posting objectionable. Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Monday, December 12th, 2022 - Louis Garneau launches a new line of kids...
This 2023 Toyota SUV Is Only Offered as a Hybrid
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is all-new. Is it a hybrid SUV? The post This 2023 Toyota SUV Is Only Offered as a Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Debuts On Feb 8 With Hybrid Max Powertrain
Toyota today confirmed that it is working on a new larger three-row SUV called the Grand Highlander. It added that it will unveil the new vehicle on February 8, ahead of the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. The Japanese carmaker said that the new model will expand the Highlander nameplate, which...
ktalnews.com
Polestar 2 offers permanent performance boost over the air—for $1,195
Polestar is offering an over-the-air software update that boosts output of dual-motor versions of the Polestar 2—for a one-time $1,195 fee. The new software increases output by 68 hp and 15 lb-ft of torque to 476 hp and 502 lb-ft, Polestar said in a press release. This reduces the manufacturer-estimated 0-60 mph time to 4.2 seconds, but Polestar claims the performance boost will mostly be felt at speeds between 44 and 80 mph. With the update, 50-75 mph acceleration drops by half a second, to 2.2 seconds, according to Polestar.
Carscoops
Ram Revolution EV Teaser, Hyundai Mobis M.Vision Concepts, And Polestar 2 Gets OTA Power Boost: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Vietnamese carmaker VinFast may be heading to Wall Street, as the company intends to list itself on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Details of the IPO, such as the number of shares that will be offered, and the price range for the proposed offering, haven’t yet been finalized, but the automaker said that they intend to trade under the VFS ticker symbol.
Top Speed
Kawasaki's Master-Plan For A Sustainable Future Is Wild
Over the past few years, electric vehicles have skyrocketed in popularity, and many of the biggest names in automobiles have introduced EVs of their own. In just the third quarter of 2022, over 200,000 electric vehicles were sold. Tesla remains at the front of the pack when it comes to the electric vehicle market. In the United States, Tesla holds a 65% share of the market, a number that, although very impressive, has begun to diminish in recent years as more electric vehicles from legacy automakers such as Ford, Hyundai, and Chevy hit the market.
Flying Magazine
Flight Design Goes All In on Light Sport Safety
Flight Design’s CTSLi offers an abundance of standard safety features. [Courtesy: Dimitri Delemarle]. All airplane manufacturers consider the safety of their buyers to be a priority, but one light sport aircraft (LSA) manufacturer, Flight Design, takes this to another level and has made it their top priority. While others tout efficient airframe design, luxury interiors, or advanced avionics as their reason to buy, Flight Design makes it clear that designing airplanes that prioritized occupant safety is job number one.
Top Speed
Top 10 Classic Japanese Motorcycles
Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
3 SUVs for 2023 With Easy-to-Use Infotainment Systems
The best SUVs with easy-to-use infotainment systems are the 2023 Lincoln Navigator, the 2023 Hyundai Tucson, and the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas. The post 3 SUVs for 2023 With Easy-to-Use Infotainment Systems appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2 Most Reliable BMW Models of 2022 Based on Consumer Reports Owner Surveys
The BMW 3 and 4 Series are as reliable as they are luxurious. The post The 2 Most Reliable BMW Models of 2022 Based on Consumer Reports Owner Surveys appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
