ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccsoh.us

Medina Wildflowers Group Helps Girls Bloom

December 15, 2022 — At the start of her teaching career, 8th-grade science teacher Kelly Simmons made it her mission to provide her students with positive experiences. Thirty-five years later, Simmons started the Wildflowers group at Medina Middle School. She recalled observing students who consistently visited the office due...
COLUMBUS, OH
ccsoh.us

CCS Students Participate in Made for Medicine Program

December 15, 2022 -- Stewart Elementary sixth-grade student Sharlette Whitfield says Made for Medicine (MFM) is an excellent opportunity for students to learn more about the medical field. “This is a good program,” said Whitfield. “It teaches black students how to become doctors. My mom shared that African Americans are...
COLUMBUS, OH
ccsoh.us

TV-Hit “Abbott Elementary” Provides Free Books to CCS Students

December 14, 2022 -- Hundreds of students at Leawood Elementary School are building their at-home libraries thanks to a free book fair provided by ABC Studios and the hit show “Abbott Elementary.”. ABC Studios partnered with Scholastic in 2022 to select Title 1 schools across the country to receive...
COLUMBUS, OH
ccsoh.us

Statement From the Columbus Board of Education - December 14, 2022

December 14, 2022 -- The Ohio Board of Education on Tuesday passed a controversial resolution that rejects President Joe Biden’s proposed amendment to Title IX designed to protect LGBTQ students from discrimination. The resolution directs the state Superintendent of Public Instruction to mail a letter and copy of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Lunches in Columbus

It’s the middle of the day, and you’re starving. If you’re looking for the best of the best lunch options, look no further. Our readers cast their ballots in our annual reader survey and helped us craft a list of the top lunch spots in all of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio schools ground zero for new medical facilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Meeting the health needs of a community is the goal of healthcare provider PrimaryOne Health, and to touch more lives, it is opening two new health centers in what can be described as the heartbeat of any community – a school. For so many communities, the school represents a center of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Elf The Musical” and “The Nutcracker” to the Blue Jackets, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic: Dec. 17 A showcase of the top high school boys’ basketball teams. Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 11 a.m. “Beaus and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

This 50 year-old central Ohio pizzeria has opened a new Columbus-area location

Over the course of half a century, Pizza Cottage has represented Columbus-style pies and maintained a serious following of fans. And recently, the pizzeria has officially the doors of another Columbus-area location. On Nov. 1, Pizza Cottage held the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which is in Lancaster. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
them.us

The Ohio Board of Education Passed a Resolution Opposing Transgender Protections

The Ohio Board of Education has passed a resolution opposing protections for transgender students under Title IX, declaring that respect for trans identities “destroys foundational truths upon which education rests.”. The resolution, which was written by Board member Brendon Shea and passed by a 10-7 vote on Tuesday, states...
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

The City of Zanesville is Hosting a Blood Drive in Honor of a Tragic Industrial Accident

ZANESVILLE,OH – On November 30th there was a tragic industrial accident on interstate 70. The accident brought most of the city of Zanesville to a standstill. Stephanie Winland, an employee at the Zanesville Community Development Department, reached out to the wife of the industrial worker who was injured in the accident. She said her husband needed more than 30 units of blood after the accident and encouraged people to donate blood. Out of respect of the family and her wishes, the city of Zanesville is hosting a blood drive on December 28th.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Time Out Global

Ohio State Murders

In Adrienne Kennedy’s Ohio State Murders, an established Black writer named Suzanne Alexander—the partially autobiographical central figure in several plays that Kennedy wrote in the 1990s—returns to the Columbus college she attended decades earlier to speak about her experiences there. As she delivers her address, or maybe practices it to herself, flashbacks to the late 1940s and early 1950s flesh out her story. As the title promises, it’s a harrowing one.
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

Christmas dreams coming true at Holiday Farm

Courtney Helt grew up on a small farm in Perry County and has always loved Christmas. “When I was in high school, they started doing coal mining around the farm and eventually, my parents were forced to sell,” Helt said. After high school and college, Helt built a successful...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Urban Development Projects in Columbus

A flurry of construction activity continued to take place all across Columbus in 2022, and some significant urban development projects actually saw completions throughout the year. Our readers cast their votes for their favorite development project of the year, and in first place was Quarry Trails. Phase 1 of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Delaware ‘Best Hometown’ Marketing Effort Nets 1 Million-Plus Views

More than one million social media users saw a City of Delaware statewide marketing campaign launched over the summer to promote all that the city has to offer. The City’s largest-ever campaign was in partnership with Destination Delaware, the Delaware County Visitors Bureau. It promoted the City’s “Best Hometown” designation by Ohio Magazine in 2021. The effort came as Delaware increased a push to welcome visitors to its retail, parks and natural resources and special events.
DELAWARE, OH
wosu.org

Fairfield County judge blocks Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances

A Fairfield County judge has granted Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost a temporary restraining order, blocking Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances from taking effect. Yost released a statement saying, "state law supersedes what Columbus is attempting to do here." Franklin County Judge Stephen McIntosh had found a state law unconstitutional...
COLUMBUS, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio

Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
DUBLIN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy