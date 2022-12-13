Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
ccsoh.us
Medina Wildflowers Group Helps Girls Bloom
December 15, 2022 — At the start of her teaching career, 8th-grade science teacher Kelly Simmons made it her mission to provide her students with positive experiences. Thirty-five years later, Simmons started the Wildflowers group at Medina Middle School. She recalled observing students who consistently visited the office due...
ccsoh.us
CCS Students Participate in Made for Medicine Program
December 15, 2022 -- Stewart Elementary sixth-grade student Sharlette Whitfield says Made for Medicine (MFM) is an excellent opportunity for students to learn more about the medical field. “This is a good program,” said Whitfield. “It teaches black students how to become doctors. My mom shared that African Americans are...
ccsoh.us
TV-Hit “Abbott Elementary” Provides Free Books to CCS Students
December 14, 2022 -- Hundreds of students at Leawood Elementary School are building their at-home libraries thanks to a free book fair provided by ABC Studios and the hit show “Abbott Elementary.”. ABC Studios partnered with Scholastic in 2022 to select Title 1 schools across the country to receive...
wosu.org
Students, community members advocate for New Albany schools to drop pronoun policy
A policy implemented at the beginning of the school year by the New Albany school board requiring parental permission before students can use their preferred name and pronoun continues drawing outrage from students, LGBTQ allies and parents who spoke at the school board’s meeting Monday. Since the policy was...
ccsoh.us
Statement From the Columbus Board of Education - December 14, 2022
December 14, 2022 -- The Ohio Board of Education on Tuesday passed a controversial resolution that rejects President Joe Biden’s proposed amendment to Title IX designed to protect LGBTQ students from discrimination. The resolution directs the state Superintendent of Public Instruction to mail a letter and copy of the...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Lunches in Columbus
It’s the middle of the day, and you’re starving. If you’re looking for the best of the best lunch options, look no further. Our readers cast their ballots in our annual reader survey and helped us craft a list of the top lunch spots in all of Columbus.
Central Ohio schools ground zero for new medical facilities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Meeting the health needs of a community is the goal of healthcare provider PrimaryOne Health, and to touch more lives, it is opening two new health centers in what can be described as the heartbeat of any community – a school. For so many communities, the school represents a center of […]
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.
Ohio is home to many charming towns that come alive during the holiday season. Here are three Christmas towns in Ohio that are worth visiting:. A Beautiful Christmas TownPhoto byJamie Davies/Unsplash.
Maria's Message hits major milestone: Dom Tiberi delivers 150th presentation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Maria’s Message has hit a milestone. 10TV sports anchor Dom Tiberi took his distracted driving presentation to Westerville North High School Wednesday. It was his 150th Maria’s Message. It’s been nine years since Tiberi lost his 21-year-old daughter, Maria, in a traffic accident. Police...
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Elf The Musical” and “The Nutcracker” to the Blue Jackets, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic: Dec. 17 A showcase of the top high school boys’ basketball teams. Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 11 a.m. “Beaus and […]
614now.com
This 50 year-old central Ohio pizzeria has opened a new Columbus-area location
Over the course of half a century, Pizza Cottage has represented Columbus-style pies and maintained a serious following of fans. And recently, the pizzeria has officially the doors of another Columbus-area location. On Nov. 1, Pizza Cottage held the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which is in Lancaster. The...
them.us
The Ohio Board of Education Passed a Resolution Opposing Transgender Protections
The Ohio Board of Education has passed a resolution opposing protections for transgender students under Title IX, declaring that respect for trans identities “destroys foundational truths upon which education rests.”. The resolution, which was written by Board member Brendon Shea and passed by a 10-7 vote on Tuesday, states...
WHIZ
The City of Zanesville is Hosting a Blood Drive in Honor of a Tragic Industrial Accident
ZANESVILLE,OH – On November 30th there was a tragic industrial accident on interstate 70. The accident brought most of the city of Zanesville to a standstill. Stephanie Winland, an employee at the Zanesville Community Development Department, reached out to the wife of the industrial worker who was injured in the accident. She said her husband needed more than 30 units of blood after the accident and encouraged people to donate blood. Out of respect of the family and her wishes, the city of Zanesville is hosting a blood drive on December 28th.
Time Out Global
Ohio State Murders
In Adrienne Kennedy’s Ohio State Murders, an established Black writer named Suzanne Alexander—the partially autobiographical central figure in several plays that Kennedy wrote in the 1990s—returns to the Columbus college she attended decades earlier to speak about her experiences there. As she delivers her address, or maybe practices it to herself, flashbacks to the late 1940s and early 1950s flesh out her story. As the title promises, it’s a harrowing one.
ocj.com
Christmas dreams coming true at Holiday Farm
Courtney Helt grew up on a small farm in Perry County and has always loved Christmas. “When I was in high school, they started doing coal mining around the farm and eventually, my parents were forced to sell,” Helt said. After high school and college, Helt built a successful...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Urban Development Projects in Columbus
A flurry of construction activity continued to take place all across Columbus in 2022, and some significant urban development projects actually saw completions throughout the year. Our readers cast their votes for their favorite development project of the year, and in first place was Quarry Trails. Phase 1 of the...
Delaware ‘Best Hometown’ Marketing Effort Nets 1 Million-Plus Views
More than one million social media users saw a City of Delaware statewide marketing campaign launched over the summer to promote all that the city has to offer. The City’s largest-ever campaign was in partnership with Destination Delaware, the Delaware County Visitors Bureau. It promoted the City’s “Best Hometown” designation by Ohio Magazine in 2021. The effort came as Delaware increased a push to welcome visitors to its retail, parks and natural resources and special events.
sciotopost.com
MORPC, Aims to Add Passenger Rail Service to Chillicothe, Lancaster, and Other Southern Ohio Regions
[Columbus, OH – December 14, 2022] – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission is keeping the region on track for the future with rail service connecting Central Ohio to other major urban centers, rural and Appalachian areas on the national passenger rail network. MORPC, along with other regions, communities,...
wosu.org
Fairfield County judge blocks Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances
A Fairfield County judge has granted Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost a temporary restraining order, blocking Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances from taking effect. Yost released a statement saying, "state law supersedes what Columbus is attempting to do here." Franklin County Judge Stephen McIntosh had found a state law unconstitutional...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio
Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
