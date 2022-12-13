Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews made an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how there was nothing happening in his career on the WWE main roster and how he didn't want to be competing on WWE Main Event anymore, which is why he did something for himself by heading to WWE NXT and asking if there was a spot available and since a spot was available he was 100% for it.

