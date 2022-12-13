Read full article on original website
AEW Announces 6 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 6 matchups such as Marina Shafir vs. Jazmin Allure, Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta) vs. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Vertvixen for the ROH Women's World Championship.
Former WWE Wrestler Loses Professional MMA Debut Via TKO
-- Jack Claffey, who wrestled as Jack Gallagher during his time in WWE from 2016-2020 made his MMA debut over the weekend and took a first-round TKO loss to Marlon Jones at Full Contact Contender 32. Gallagher, who was released in by WWE following accusations of sexual assault and hasn't wrestled since, though he has competed in two amateur before his time in WWE as well as a bare-knuckled boxing match earlier this year, all of which were wins.
Various News: AEW Star Wins DPW Women's Championship, Funniest WWE Moments of 2022 (Video)
-- An All Elite Wrestling talent is the new Deadlock Pro Wrestling Women’s Champion. Over the weekend, Emi Sakura defeated Raychell Rose at Deadlock Pro Wrestling’s 1st Anniversary event, and scored her first DPW Women's Championship reign in the process. Sakura's first defense has yet to be announced.
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE is set to hold an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW later tonight from inside the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa and it was previously reported that Dexter Lumis will take on The Miz in a Winner Takes All Ladder Match. According to WrestleTix, tonight's WWE RAW...
WWE Hall of Famer Pulled From ECW Tribute Show
-- A WWE Hall of Famer was pulled from a weekend indie show after previously being advertised for it. NXT coach D-Von Dudley was set for a Battleground Championship Wrestling event on Saturday, first at a convention preceding the show and then at ringside accompanying former tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley/Bully Ray who was scheduled for a match against Matt Cardona.
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this. past week, with WWE's SmackDown topping the attendance list at 12,369 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 6,902 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 4,978 tickets. You can check...
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER of Imperium and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and prior to being noticed and signed by WWE they would make a huge name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the Indies for a number of years now in order to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
William Regal Says AEW Star Is The Same As WWE Legend Rey Mysterio
Former AEW Star William Regal took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy is the same as WWE legend Rey Mysterio as well as how he could have made Orange Cassidy better than he already is.
Jim Cornette Talks Mandy Rose’s WWE Release And Understanding Where WWE Comes From
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he understands WWE taking action for Mandy Rose posting explicit content on her FanTime website by releasing her from her contract as the WWE is a PG company and their sponsors would not want the company's talents to do such things.
WWE NXT Live Results (12/17): Tampa, Florida
WWE recently held their NXT Live Event, which took place inside the University Area CDC Gym in Tampa, Florida. The show saw reigning WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews face Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo in a Tag Team Match in the main event. Below are the...
Matt Hardy Reveals Which Tag Team Championships He Wants To Win With His Brother
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how he really hated that he and his brother Jeff Hardy didn't get to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships and how Tag Team Titles from NJPW is definitely on their list as well.
WWE, AEW & Other Pro Wrestling Stars React To Memorable 2022 World Cup Finals
The pro wrestling world has chimed in to react to the news of Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, defeating France to win the World Cup Tournament after what many are calling the best World Cup Finals in history, which saw Messi lead to his team with two goals en route to a 4-2 final.
News On How Many Tickets Were Sold For WWE SmackDown Following The Announcement Of John Cena's Return
WWE is set to hold their final WWE SmackDown episode of 2022 on Friday, December 30th from inside the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida and a massive announcement was made during last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown that 16-time World Champion John Cena will be making his return to in-ring action as he teams with Kevin Owens to battle The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn) in Tag Team action.
Kurt Angle Reveals Jason Jordan Helped Produce Recent WWE TV Segment
Kurt Angle's "son" helped produce a recent WWE television segment starring the Olympic hero. On a recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, the WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend revealed that his WWE on-air son, Jason Jordan, helped produce the recent birthday celebration segment on WWE television.
Eric Bischoff Reveals TNA PPV Concept He Thought Was The Dumbest Idea
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he believes the Lockdown PPV in TNA, where every match was contested inside of a Steel Cage, was the dumbest idea. Eric...
Bobby Fish Talks About The Undisputed Era Being "Triple H Guys" During Their Run In WWE
Bobby Fish recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke at length about The Undisputed Era group in WWE being "Triple H Guys" during their run with the company. Featured below are...
Big Match Added To Lineup For WWE Monday Night Raw (12/19/2022)
You can officially pencil in a new match for this coming week's WWE Monday Night Raw. On Sunday, a tag-team match pitting Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day faction will team up for a two-on-two showdown against The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) was announced for the December 19, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.
Apollo Crews Reveals How His Return To WWE NXT Came About
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews made an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how there was nothing happening in his career on the WWE main roster and how he didn't want to be competing on WWE Main Event anymore, which is why he did something for himself by heading to WWE NXT and asking if there was a spot available and since a spot was available he was 100% for it.
WWE Tribute To The Troops Preview (12/17/2022)
WWE celebrates 20-years of their Tribute To The Troops annual tradition this afternoon. Scheduled for 2:30pm EST. on FOX, the 20th anniversary of the WWE Tribute To The Troops special event will take place. On tap for the show this afternoon are the following matches:. WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS...
LA Knight Reflects On Winning Million Dollar Title, His NXT Run
LA Knight recently joined USA Insider for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about his run in NXT, winning the Million Dollar Championship and more. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On competing for and winning the...
