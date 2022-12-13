Ford has confirmed to CNBC that 65% of its US dealerships have decided to sell EVs. Of that 65%, roughly 80% have opted for the highest level of EV certification. Dealers have to pay between $500,000 and $1.2 million to become certified, which will allow them to sell models like the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and e-Transit. The remaining 35% are likely those pushing back against this new investment program with the help of dealer associations.

9 DAYS AGO