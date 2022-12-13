Read full article on original website
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
HLC to Increase Dealer Support With Newly Expanded Sales Team
LEXINGTON, SC — HLC has added seven new sales professionals to its growing team of Outside Market Development Reps, increasing support for their best-in-class brands, IBDs, and the cycling community. For 2023, HLC’s sales team will cover 16 regional territories with 22 dedicated and experienced sales team members. The...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
Ford CEO reveals how many dealers actually want to sell electric vehicles
Approximately two-thirds of Ford's dealers have signed up to sign the brand's electric vehicles as part of a new plan that requires certification to carry EVs.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
The League of American Bicyclists Announces Its Latest Bicycle Friendly Community Awards
BRAIN does not edit, endorse, or fact check these press releases. They are posted as a service to our readers and supporters. Contact us to submit a press release or if you find a posting objectionable. MORE THAN 500 CITIES AND TOWNS ACROSS AMERICA ARE LEAGUE-CERTIFIED BICYCLE FRIENDLY COMMUNITIES. Today,...
electrek.co
Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in December 2022
Here at Electrek we have spent countless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through those thousands of miles of riding, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
Watch this bird-like robot make a graceful landing on its perch
The robot only needs one claw to successfully stick its landing. Raphael ZuffereyA perching robot could one day be used to monitor even the most shy, hidden animals.
AdWeek
Hertz Hires First CMO Since Bankruptcy With Electric Vehicle Focus
Car rental firm, The Hertz Corporation has named Wayne Davis as its executive vice president and chief marketing officer, which will see him lead the marketing strategies for its Dollar, Thrifty and Hertz brands with a focus on the growth of electric vehicles. Taking up the post from January 3,...
Only 1 Full-Size 2023 Pickup Truck Has an MSRP Below $35K
You had several options for $30k pickup trucks during the 2022 model year. But times are a-changing and now there's only one 2023 half-ton with an MSRP below $35k. The post Only 1 Full-Size 2023 Pickup Truck Has an MSRP Below $35K appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Volvo CEO Aims To Lure Younger Buyers With EX30 While Keeping The XC90 Around For Traditional Buyers
Volvo has big plans for its electric lineup and hopes to boost its global sales by 70% to 1.2 million vehicles by 2025, and the upcoming EX30, a small electric crossover, is set to play a more significant role. In a recent interview with Automotive News, Volvo CEO Jim Rowan...
Carscoops
Ford To Supply DHL Group With Thousands Of Electric Delivery Vans
Ford Pro and Deutsche Post DHL Group will introduce more electrified vans as part of their plan to provide sustainable and green services. Ford is targeting zero emissions for all vehicle sales and carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities, logistics, and supplies by 2035. It will supply DHL with more than 2,000 electric delivery vans worldwide by the end of 2023 that will be used for last-mile deliveries in several countries around the world.
notebookcheck.net
Scott Lumen eRide electric bike series launches with top model weighing 15.5 kg
The Scott Lumen eRide Bike series has been launched. Three new models are available: the Scott Lumen eRide 910, the Scott Lumen eRide 900 and the Scott Lumen eRide 900 SL. Each model has a TQ HPR50 mid-motor drive, providing a top assistance speed of 20 mph (~25 kph) and up to 50 Nm of torque. The e-bikes come with a 360 Wh internal battery, and the 900 SL has a 160 Wh range extender providing over 80 km (~50 miles) of assistance range.
electrek.co
Ford’s new EV dealer network will result in one of the largest DC fast-charging networks in the US
Ford’s newly announced EV dealer network will result in the automaker operating one of the largest DC fast-charging networks in the US. Yesterday, we reported on Ford’s announcement that two-thirds of its dealers are joining the Model e program to sell electric vehicles. The result is that a...
Pleasanton Express
ALLWAYS CDJR RECEIVES CARGURUS TOP-RATED DEALER AWARD
Steven Garcia, Internet Director with Allways Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, displays the 2022 CarGurus Top-Rated Dealer award the dealership received. The prestigious annual award celebrates car dealerships that consistently deliver exceptional customer service to car shoppers. In earning the Top-Rated Dealer award, Allways Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram maintained a 4.5-star average rating or higher and collected at least five verified customer reviews through the CarGurus platform in 2021. CarGurus uses verified dealership ratings, along with other factors like pricing analytics to help shoppers search for a deal on a vehicle.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
A New Collection of Kids Bikes Signed by Louis Garneau
BRAIN does not edit, endorse, or fact check these press releases. They are posted as a service to our readers and supporters. Contact us to submit a press release or if you find a posting objectionable. Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Monday, December 12th, 2022 - Louis Garneau launches a new line of kids...
Ford Dealers Have To Invest Up To $1.2 Million To Sell EVs
Ford has confirmed to CNBC that 65% of its US dealerships have decided to sell EVs. Of that 65%, roughly 80% have opted for the highest level of EV certification. Dealers have to pay between $500,000 and $1.2 million to become certified, which will allow them to sell models like the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and e-Transit. The remaining 35% are likely those pushing back against this new investment program with the help of dealer associations.
Carscoops
BMW Supplier Invests $810M In South Carolina Plant For Faster-Charging, Longer-Lasting Gen 6 Batteries
Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a battery manufacturing plant in Florence, South Carolina that will supply batteries to BMW. The factory will span some 1.5 million square feet and have an annual capacity of 30 GWh, enough to supply the batteries for 300,000 EVs annually. BMW’s new Gen 6 lithium-ion cells will be manufactured by Envision AESC at the new site, initially creating 1,170 new jobs.
RideApart
Suzuki Introduces The Burgman Street 125 EX In India
In October 2022, Suzuki introduced the Burgman Street 125 EX in the European market. In the hopes of bringing premium features to younger, newer riders, Suzuki decked out the Burgman Street with all the telltale features of a true, premium maxi-scooter. Now, Suzuki’s doing the same with the Asian market, particularly India, by debuting this entry-level maxi-scooter.
RideApart
Italian E-Scooter Startup WOW Updates Model Range For 2023
Electric vehicles, particularly small scooters and commuter motorbikes, are exploding in popularity across Asia and Europe. These tiny runabouts are proving to be sustainable and more affordable alternatives to internal-combustion-powered two-wheelers thanks to the growing charging infrastructure and improving battery technology. This has given birth to countless EV startups releasing...
World's Leading Gearbox Supplier Wants To Become One-Stop-Shop For EV Motor Architecture
ZF is best known for making some of the best gearboxes in the automotive industry, but it's now taking a giant leap into the upcoming EV revolution by introducing new e-drives for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. This follows shortly after ZF stated that a three-speed gearbox would be perfect for EVs, something it already has waiting in the wings.
