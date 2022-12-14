ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

"That Pretty Much Did It For Me": People Are Sharing The Final Straw That Caused Them To End A Friendship

By Fabiana Buontempo
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eatRn_0jhi099Q00

Navigating friendships — especially as adults — can sometimes feel more complicated than other relationships in your life. Unfortunately, there may come a time when you're faced with the tough decision to completely end a friendship for whatever reason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJg9e_0jhi099Q00
Miniseries / Getty Images / Via Getty Images

I came across a recent Reddit thread where u/Shinfekta asked the question, " What was an immediate friendship ender for you? " The responses in the thread were eye-opening and they even low-key made me reevaluate some of the friendships in MY life. Here are some of the stories people shared.

1. "Being there for them when their world fell apart and supporting them through four years of getting their life back together. Spending massive amounts of time with them and building them up when they tried, again and again, to fall back down. When my life went to shit? Didn’t even get a week from them. Friendship over."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FI5B6_0jhi099Q00

u/TheMetalVvarg

Maria Korneeva / Getty Images

2. "The friendship became all about them. That person would never ask how I was actually doing, they would just immediately launch into their problems. It's all we ever talked about and it was toxic so I ended it."

u/DreamyDragonfly77

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHIbE_0jhi099Q00
NBC

3. "They remember I'm their friend only when they need something from me."

u/SuvenPan

4. "We went shopping in high school. She stole some makeup and put it in my bag! I was the one who walked out with it and luckily didn't get caught. I actually felt bad when she explained she had no money. Then, I went over to her house — maybe four months later and — found my missing iPod at her house. That pretty much did it for me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kreyb_0jhi099Q00

u/DramaticLuxury

Gado / Gado via Getty Images / Via Getty Images

5. "They said negative things about me behind my back."

u/_kevx_91

6. "I told my best friend that I was afraid my boyfriend would break up with me. About a week later she sent him nudes and accused me of manipulating her when I confronted her. I tried to make things work until six months later I realized she never apologized. Told her I am still hurt and asked if we could talk things through again. She said she was 'Sorry IF something that went in one ear and out the other had caused me so much shit.' I let the friendship die out after that."

u/pikkupara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OYMLa_0jhi099Q00
Artistgndphotography / Getty Images / Via Getty Images

7. "I once had a friend in high school who insisted my ears were not pierced. I showed her the obvious earring holes in my ears, and she said, 'No offense, but why would you lie about something so stupid?' Exactly Jessica! Why the fuck would I? So anyway, that specific experience was a friendship ender."

u/AllieBallie22

8. "My best friend (or so I thought) of 10 years, with which I'd been friends throughout school. His mother sent my father a message after we both started high school in different schools and stated that he no longer wished to be my friend and that I shouldn't contact him again. That felt like the worst betrayal ever for me and has left me with trust issues into adulthood. I always feel like everyone will turn on me one day, and I judge people for it in advance."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YFAQ_0jhi099Q00

u/iDeeBoom1

Littlebee80 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. "My friend was always asking for help but never took the advice I had given."

u/kultkx

10. "Friend I used to live with in an apartment a few years back was a psycho always shouting at the top of his lungs in his room playing games during the night. Got multiple noise complaint warnings because of him. Couldn't even watch a movie with my girlfriend without him yelling every five min. I had a talk with him, and he continued. I packed my shit and moved out he trashed the apartment after I left and fucked us on the deposit. After that, I just blocked him on social media and deleted his number."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U03K0_0jhi099Q00

u/-Reddit_Moderator-

Photosbypatrik / Getty Images

11. "People who like to cheat on their partners. I refuse to associate with someone who finds fun in being unloyal."

u/lieutenantvirgin

12. "My 'best friend' in middle school stole my Playstation. I let him borrow it and then he left school and refused to return it. Maybe six or seven years later I ran into him working at a convenience store and he seemed thrilled to see me. He gave me his number and said he wanted to hang out again. I immediately lost that number and never went back to that store."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VTSB9_0jhi099Q00

u/StonedTrucker

Teamjackson / Getty Images

13. "My friend's girlfriend was breaking up with him and he accidentally sent me a text that was meant for her. Tried to say that it was unfair to me that they were breaking up. Wasn't that great of a friend anyway. So when they broke up he left town and I blocked his number."

u/AnaximanderQuinton

14. "My friend tried to blame me for helping him load shit into his car after he crashed it into a barricade, saying it was my fault for not telling him to stop putting books in the trunk."

u/JuggFTW

15. "Gossipers. You can be certain that they will gossip about you too."

u/stateofyou

16. "Me and a friend had bought tickets to a concert and I was at first reluctant to go because my mom was dying of cancer but she told me to go and have some fun. So me and my friend set a time and place to meet up. And he didn't show up, so I called him and he said that he was on his way and that he was gonna be there soon. I tried to be reasonable and told him that it was just gonna be the opening band that we missed and it was no big deal."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EFd2Y_0jhi099Q00

"So I waited and he didn't show up. So I called him again, and this is like 20 minutes before the main band and he said he was like an hour away. I was furious and instead went home to my girlfriend. It turns out that he was with a girl and she lived outside of the city and his rationale was that he didn't want to take an earlier bus to make it on time. I gave him a chance to apologize but he said that he wouldn't because he hadn't done anything wrong. So I just said to transfer me the money for the ticket and to lose my number. I haven't seen or talked to him since then."

u/KarateDawg

Bravo

17. "When all she talked about is how pretty she is and how superior she is to everyone else."

u/saturncrystalz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OI4gH_0jhi099Q00
iTV

18. "Me texting them and they reply back weeks later BUT they have time to go out with other friends and post multiple stories in the meantime."

u/Odd_Writer14

19. "They slept with my girlfriend... on my birthday. That was the day I learned most people don’t give a flying fuck about loyalty, and friends aren't really worth the time and energy invested. If you have a lifelong best friend who has never betrayed you, consider yourself very lucky."

u/Daggertooth71

20. "They exposed a very personal secret I explicitly told them not to tell anyone else."

u/ILikeYourHairRicky

Did you ever have a situation where a friendship ended? Tell me about it in the comments below!

Comments / 1

Linda
3d ago

How about a sister? My mother has late stage dementia. For 10 years I cared for her every morning after working and being dead on my feet. Couldn't always make it when I had pneumonia and surgeries. I developed severe back pain every day after seeing to her. Went to my MD. She sent me to a specialist. After tests I was told no heavy lifting. Due to osteoporosis I could break a bone easily. After telling my sister for like the 15th time why I couldn't do it all she went into a screaming fit about why was I being so difficult.

Reply
5
Related
Upworthy

Mom has hilarious way to tell identical baby triplets apart: 'So smart'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Every time I see identical twins or triplets, I wonder how their parents tell them apart. It's a common assumption that moms can always tell their children apart no matter how much they look alike but that may not be the case, as one woman confessed. A woman who goes by Amy Jo on TikTok is the aunt to triplets and says their mom found a way to tell them apart and people just can't get enough of it. "I'm aunt but mom did have a brilliant idea," she wrote in response to a query: "Aren't you afraid of mixing up the triplets?" She posted a video of all three children beside each other and explained. This led to many others sharing experiences from their own childhood, reported Newsweek.
New York Post

Little boy has ‘wrong’ answer when mom asks who made him ‘so cute’

When Jessica Kusske, who goes by @downiemomma on TikTok, was practicing speech skills with her four-year-old son Jax Theis, the Minnesota mom thought she had gotten him to say the cutest thing.  “Jax loves to watch videos of himself and repeat things,” Kusske told Fox News Digital. So all day long, Kusske asked him the question “Who made you so cute?”  “He said, ‘mom’ every single time,” Kusske said.  Until of course, Jax’s dad was coming home and it was time to take one last video. That’s when Jax decided to switch it up and answer, “daddy.” He took sympathy on his mom though, adding that she’s “so cute too.” “The shock you hear in my voice is genuine,” she said. “He [Jax] had never answered ‘daddy’ until that moment. Now he only answers, ‘daddy.'” Kusske said the reaction to her video, viewed 350,000 times on TikTok, has been overwhelmingly positive. She said she’s happy to share Jax’s videos with the world.  “He’s got quite a following,” Kusske added. Previous 1 of 2 Next
MINNESOTA STATE
Ricky

Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old

The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
The Independent

Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule

A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Upworthy

Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy