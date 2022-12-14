"That Pretty Much Did It For Me": People Are Sharing The Final Straw That Caused Them To End A Friendship
Navigating friendships — especially as adults — can sometimes feel more complicated than other relationships in your life. Unfortunately, there may come a time when you're faced with the tough decision to completely end a friendship for whatever reason.
I came across a recent Reddit thread where u/Shinfekta asked the question, " What was an immediate friendship ender for you? " The responses in the thread were eye-opening and they even low-key made me reevaluate some of the friendships in MY life. Here are some of the stories people shared.
1. "Being there for them when their world fell apart and supporting them through four years of getting their life back together. Spending massive amounts of time with them and building them up when they tried, again and again, to fall back down. When my life went to shit? Didn’t even get a week from them. Friendship over."
2. "The friendship became all about them. That person would never ask how I was actually doing, they would just immediately launch into their problems. It's all we ever talked about and it was toxic so I ended it."
3. "They remember I'm their friend only when they need something from me."
4. "We went shopping in high school. She stole some makeup and put it in my bag! I was the one who walked out with it and luckily didn't get caught. I actually felt bad when she explained she had no money. Then, I went over to her house — maybe four months later and — found my missing iPod at her house. That pretty much did it for me."
5. "They said negative things about me behind my back."
6. "I told my best friend that I was afraid my boyfriend would break up with me. About a week later she sent him nudes and accused me of manipulating her when I confronted her. I tried to make things work until six months later I realized she never apologized. Told her I am still hurt and asked if we could talk things through again. She said she was 'Sorry IF something that went in one ear and out the other had caused me so much shit.' I let the friendship die out after that."
7. "I once had a friend in high school who insisted my ears were not pierced. I showed her the obvious earring holes in my ears, and she said, 'No offense, but why would you lie about something so stupid?' Exactly Jessica! Why the fuck would I? So anyway, that specific experience was a friendship ender."
8. "My best friend (or so I thought) of 10 years, with which I'd been friends throughout school. His mother sent my father a message after we both started high school in different schools and stated that he no longer wished to be my friend and that I shouldn't contact him again. That felt like the worst betrayal ever for me and has left me with trust issues into adulthood. I always feel like everyone will turn on me one day, and I judge people for it in advance."
9. "My friend was always asking for help but never took the advice I had given."
