Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy/Carboplatin Shows Improved Survival in TNBC
Survival advantage was shown in a phase 3 study of neoadjuvant chemotherapy/carboplatin in patient with triple negative breast cancer. Significant improvements to overall survival (OS) and event-free survival (EFS) were demonstrated with the combination of carboplatin plus sequential taxane-anthracycline neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients with operable, locally advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
Healthy Lifestyle and Mortality in Dialysis Patients
Approximately 2.5 million people with stage 5 chronic kidney diseases (CKD) worldwide are treated with long-term dialysis. The prognosis of patients on dialysis is poor, with an annual mortality rate of 10% to 20%, due largely to cardiovascular diseases. Use of statins as pharmacological interventions have yielded few results in reducing mortality in dialysis patients.
Low Platelet Counts Linked With Greater Symptom Burden in Myelofibrosis
A more severe symptom burden was seen in patients with isolated thrombocytopenia vs those with isolated anemia, according to findings from the phase 3 PERSIST-1 and PAC203 trials in myelofibrosis. In patients with myelofibrosis, thrombocytopenia was associated with a greater severity of disease-related symptoms vs low hemoglobin. These findings come...
How to recognize the signs of renal failure
Renal failure can be acute, which is usually reversible, or chronic, which is a lifelong condition. Acute renal failure occurs quickly, while chronic renal failure may happen gradually. A person can learn to recognize renal failure, also called kidney failure, by memorizing the early warning signs. These include urinary problems...
Roundtable Discussion: Westin Evaluates Key Considerations for Primary Maintenance of Ovarian Cancer
Shannon N. Westin, MD and a group of peers discussed key consideration when approaching management of a patient with ovarian cancer. WESTIN: How do you discuss this with patients? What are your goals of therapy, the expected adverse events [AEs], how they’re going to be monitored, duration of therapy, all of that? Dr Mazharuddin, have you prescribed PARP inhibitors for patients in the primary maintenance setting?
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
Roundtable Discussion: Comparing Triplet vs Quadruplet Regimens as Maintenance for NDMM
A 54-year-old woman received a diagnosis of Revised International Staging System stage II multiple myeloma. Marc J. Braunstein, MD, PhD discussed the case with a group of peers. BRAUNSTEIN: In multiple myeloma, if you ask a panel of experts a question, you’ll get 10 different answers. There are various regimens;...
Shah Explores Treatment Options for Patients With Advanced HER2+ Gastric Cancer
During a live event, Manish A. Shah, MD, discussed the case of a 65-year-old man presented with new onset fatigue, upper abdominal pain that worsened with eating, and unintentional weight loss. Targeted OncologyTM: What do you think are the most important data regarding the combination of pembrolizumab and trastuzumab for...
Platelet Disorder - Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)
Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) or idiopathic thrombocytopenia is a platelet disorder. The platelet count goes lower than normal (ranges from 150,000 to 400,000 µL). The decreased platelet count leads to excessive bruising and bleeding. However, significant bleeding does not occur until the platelet count is lower than 50,000 µL or sometimes, 30,000 µL. ITP occurs when the person has a platelet count of approximately 100,000 µL or lower.
Circulating Tumor Cell Count Guide Frontline Treatment in Patients With mBC
Longer follow-up in the phase 3 STIC CTC trial substantiates that the CTC-based choice is safe in patients with metastatic breast cancer, according to investigators. Based on results from the phase 3 STIC CTC trial (NCT01710605), the use of circulating tumor cell (CTC) count as a guide to first-line treatment, either with chemotherapy or endocrine therapy, led to better overall survival (OS) compared with physician’s choice of treatment without CTC count for patients with metastatic, hormone receptor (HR)–positive/HER2-negative breast cancer.1.
Olverembatinib Induces Responses in Patients With Ponatinib-Resistant, T315I-Mutant CML, and Ph-Positive ALL
An early study showed that encouraging responses were elicited with olverembatinib in patients with ponatinib-resistant chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Patients with T315-mutant ponatinib (Iclusig)-resistant chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), and Philadelphia chromosome (Ph)-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), showed promising response to olverembatinib (HQP1351), according to data...
What It Means When Your Albumin Is High
Albumin is a protein produced by the liver which circulates in the bloodstream and performs several vital functions. This is what it means when albumin is high.
Phillips Evaluates Second-Line Therapy Options for R/R DLBCL
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Tycel Phillips, MD, discussed available therapies for a patient with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma including CAR T-cell therapy and combination systemic therapies. Targeted OncologyTM: What do the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines recommend for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell...
Novel CAR T-Cell Therapy Achieves 100% MRD Negativity in Patients With Newly-Diagnosed Myeloma
BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting FasTCAR-T cells showed a high objective response rate in a study of patients with newly diagnosed high-risk multiple myeloma. GC012F, a novel BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting therapy from the FasTCAR-T Cells program, achieved an overall response rate (ORR) of 100%, with all treated patients evaluable for minimal residual disease (MRD) showing MRD negativity to 12 months in patients with newly diagnosed high-risk multiple myeloma.1.
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
Pembrolizumab Plus Olaparib in Misses Its Mark in Previously-Treated mCRPC
In an interview with Targeted OncologyTM, Evan Y. Yu, MD, discusses data from the KEYLYNK-010 trial and the future of the combination in prostate cancer. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in combination with olaparib (Lynparza) did not elicit improvements in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) or overall survival (OS) when used in patients with molecularly unselected, previously treated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).1.
Key Takeaways From a Trial of Erlotinib/Binimetinib in EGFR+ or KRAS+ NSCLC
Andreas Saltos, MD, discusses the key discoveries from a phase 1/1B trial of erlotinib and binimetinib in EGFR- and KRAS-mutated non–small cell lung cancer. Andreas Saltos, MD, medical oncologist and clinical research medical director in the department of thoracic oncology at Moffitt Cancer Center, discusses the key discoveries from a phase 1/1B trial (NCT01859026) of erlotinib (Tarceva) and binimetinib (Mektovi) in EGFR- and KRAS-mutated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
The difference between Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism
Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism are not exactly the same. Graves’ disease is one of several potential causes of hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is the state of having an overactive thyroid...
Patient Selection Considerations for CheckMate 9LA Regimen in NSCLC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Rafael Santana-Davila, MD, discussed with participants which patients are candidates for chemoimmunotherapy for advanced non–small cell lung cancer. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS. What patient characteristics would make you consider using CheckMate 9LA (NCT03215706)...
Acclaim-1 Trial Evaluating Ozeplasmid and Osimertinib in NSCLC Advances to Final Cohort
A safety review committee has approved the Acclaim-1 trial of ozeplasmid plus osimertinib in non–small cell lung cancer to move on to the third cohort of the study. Continuation to the final cohort in the dose-escalation portion of the phase 1/2 Acclaim-1 trial (NCT04486833) of ozeplasmid (Reqorsa) in combination with osimertinib (Tagrisso) in patients with late-stage non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has been approved by a safety review committee (SRC), according to Genprex, Inc.1.
