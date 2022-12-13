Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
‘Catch the Christmas Spirit’ event at Lake Thoreau finished up Sunday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mike Davis, University of Southern Mississippi’s Lake Thoreau Environmental Center director, said he and his crew had been asked multiple times to do something for Christmas out their way. This year, they did just that. “We have always had a Halloween lighted trail and we’ve...
WDAM-TV
‘The Nutcracker’ ends holiday run with cast meet-and-greet
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The South Mississippi Ballet Theatre held a meet-and-greet with cast members before the final performance of “The Nutcracker” this holiday season. Sunday’s event allowed all family members, friends, and attendees to meet the dancers and the cast members. Both dancers and cast members...
WDAM-TV
Shady Grove holds inaugural Christmas giveaway
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The holiday spirit took over Shady Grove Baptist Church Saturday as it hosted its inaugural Christmas giveaway. Families gathered for the opportunity to take home bikes, gift cards and even a free COVID shot. Program coordinator Camille Hays said the turnout exceeded her expectations. Want more...
WDAM-TV
17th annual McDaniel ‘Merry Christmas Turkey Giveaway’ held Saturday
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - State Sen. Chris McDaniel hosted his 17th annual “Merry Christmas Turkey Giveaway” Saturday at the West Ellisville Baptist Church. Each year, McDaniel and volunteers provide a meal for people throughout the community. The centerpieces, the turkeys, were free and on a first come, first...
WDAM-TV
Fraternal Order of Police hold annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event Saturday
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Forty-four chidden in Laurel will have a Christmas morning thanks to the Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge #2. The Lodge held its annual “Shop With A Cop Day” Saturday at the Walmart in Laurel. This year the group was able to sponsor 44...
WDAM-TV
Last-minute Christmas shopping at Turtle Creek Mall
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Turtle Creek Mall was packed Saturday afternoon, with nowhere to park and tons of people inside. One local shopper, Demorris Hayes, said it’s better to shop beforehand. “Try not to go last-minute Christmas shopping,” Hayes said. “Go a month before Thanksgiving time. I’m just always...
WDAM-TV
International students take part in USM’s ‘Home Baked for the Holidays’ program
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Some 20 students from all over the world were treated to cakes and other desserts as part of the University of Southern Mississippi’s “Home Baked for the Holidays” program. The school has seen an increase in its international enrollment and wanted to...
WTOK-TV
Clarke Co. family loses everything in Wednesday storm
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Clarke County family is recovering after their home was destroyed by a storm Wednesday that came and went before people even knew what was happening. Thankfully, the family was not home when the storm hit. They were shocked to see their home in bad condition.
WDAM-TV
13th annual Charlie Brown Jazz Xmas Concert held in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Little Theatre put on its annual Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas concert Friday, featuring American Idol winner Taylor Hicks. The sold-out show returned to Laurel for a 13th year. The musical guest joined the Joe Cool Trio and performed songs from Charlie Brown. (“I was...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Graves of the King and Queen of the Gypsies in Meridian
The Graves of the King and Queen of the Gypsies in Meridian, Mississippi. The Gypsy Queen was buried here. She is estimated to have gathered over 20,000 people for her funeral. This was the most attended grave in Mississippi. The King and Queen of the Gypsies lived a nomadic lifestyle....
WDAM-TV
USM group joins Army unit to combat homelessness
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s Institute for Disability Studies has partnered with the United States Army National Guard in an effort to combat homelessness. The National Guard has been collecting non-perishables and hygiene products since October. The partners met at a local storage unit to...
nomadlawyer.org
Hattiesburg: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Hattiesburg, Mississippi
If you’re looking for a city that’s full of history and tradition, Hattiesburg, Mississippi may be the place for you. There are several historic landmarks throughout the city, as well as contemporary stops like art galleries, indoor museums, and city parks. The city is also known for its...
WDAM-TV
Grinch arrested at North Jones Elementary, Christmas safe
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - JUST IN!. The Grinch was arrested Friday morning at North Jones Elementary School after attempting to steal Christmas. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy LeByron Jackson chased the Grinch down on foot and took him into custody. The Grinch has been transported to the...
WTOK-TV
Pizza guy robbed at gunpoint in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. Three juveniles have been arrested according to the Meridian Police Department. A Papa John’s Pizza delivery person was robbed at gunpoint at 3420 36th Avenue according to MPD. Police said the suspects took the victim’s car...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police searching for vadalism suspects
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Graffiti artists strike again at the same location. The Meridian Parking Garage was vandalized once again. The Meridian Police Department is looking for two men. You can see one man wearing a hoody and one in a t-shirt. The two men were seen driving this gray pickup truck.
WDAM-TV
Former Youth Challenge graduate inspires cadets at Class 57 graduation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 200 cadets graduated in Class 57 of the Mississippi National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy. Saturday morning, 196 cadets graduated during a ceremony at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Facility. Youth Challenge is a 22-week, military-style course for at-risk youth and other students. Cadets can get...
WDAM-TV
Law enforcement closes in on Old Highway 24 Friday night in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A phalanx of law enforcement brought blinding lights and a slew of unanswered questions Friday night out to Old Highway 24 in Lamar County. Dozens of vehicles created a perimeter that included Oak Grove Middle School and The Church of Latter Day Saints. No official...
Woman accused of embezzling $60K from Tractor Supply
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was arrested on Friday, December 16 for allegedly embezzling about $60,000 from the Tractor Supply store in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Monica Parrett, 43, of Hattiesburg, embezzled roughly $60,000 from the store on Highway 49 in connection to making fraudulent returns. Parrett was charged […]
impact601.com
Accidental shooting leaves one deceased in Vossburg
A Thursday evening incident that was determined as an accidental discharge left a person form Louisiana deceased at a hunting camp in Vossburg. "The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 5:45 p.m., on Thursday, December 15, in regards of someone being shot," stated Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.
Two wanted for Bath & Body Works theft in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people are wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing from a Bath and Body Works store. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man and woman are wanted in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation. They are accused of stealing merchandise from the store location inside Turtle Creek Mall […]
