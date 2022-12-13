The Pennsylvania Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers has had another busy year advocating for our members in Harrisburg. Our board members have regularly visited the capitol to meet with legislators and we’ve used chapter funds to hire Policy Advisor John Kline, giving BHA a constant presence working on our behalf in Harrisburg. We are the only BHA Chapter with a full-time lobbyist. These efforts have allowed us to build relationships with partners, legislators and leaders in our state agencies. The result of three years of this work is paying off with victories such as passage of SB 431, the “Pink Envelope” bill. BHA and its members are a trusted source of feedback among legislators and we are often called upon to be a sounding board for legislation and policy early in the process.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO