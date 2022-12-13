Read full article on original website
2022 Michigan BHA Highlights
Back at it! That’s what we are feeling here on the Michigan Chapter of BHA: the board has been fired up since the winter planning session, and we have enjoyed the ride this year! Our goals this year have been the return of the MI Chapter Rendezvous, greater awareness on policy issues, impact towards access, more conservation efforts, more community outreach through education, more social events – MORE! Covid may have slowed us down, and stalled us for a bit, but we were back to do more! This year we had some incredible victories with events, policy, and education.
Pennsylvania BHA Legislative and Policy Roundup 2022
The Pennsylvania Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers has had another busy year advocating for our members in Harrisburg. Our board members have regularly visited the capitol to meet with legislators and we’ve used chapter funds to hire Policy Advisor John Kline, giving BHA a constant presence working on our behalf in Harrisburg. We are the only BHA Chapter with a full-time lobbyist. These efforts have allowed us to build relationships with partners, legislators and leaders in our state agencies. The result of three years of this work is paying off with victories such as passage of SB 431, the “Pink Envelope” bill. BHA and its members are a trusted source of feedback among legislators and we are often called upon to be a sounding board for legislation and policy early in the process.
Colorado Over-The-Counter (OTC) Unit Elk Hunting: Problems & Possibilities
Although I revere all big game (and other) species, only Rocky Mountain elk can coax me out in the late fall freezing rain or swirling snow to hike and climb for miles in long-odds, over-the-counter (OTC) units where the chances of encountering other hunters generally eclipses those of seeing elk.[1] Colorado’s OTC units are perhaps the most difficult elk hunts in the country, but the challenge only strengthens my resolve.
