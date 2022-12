PORTER, MN (KMHL) — Two people were injured when two vehicles collided Sunday morning in Yellow Medicine County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 11:13 Sunday morning, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2015 Kia Soul were traveling westbound on Highway 68 near Porter in Yellow Medicine County when the vehicles collided.

