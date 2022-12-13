Read full article on original website
Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Center From Paul VI
UVA has entered the mix for a talented 2024 center from Northern Virginia
lynchburgsports.com
Koudelka named FCA's 2022 Peter Kohn Award winner
Kansas City, Mo. -- Anyone familiar with University of Lynchburg's men's lacrosse program has witnessed the culture of service head coach Steve Koudelka establishes within his locker room. This past weekend, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes' lacrosse ministry honored that legacy by bestowing the 2022 Peter Kohn Award on Lynchburg's...
lynchburgsports.com
Men's tennis announces Spring 2023 match schedule
Lynchburg, Va. -- University of Lynchburg's men's tennis program and director of men's and women's tennis Chris Johnson are excited to announce the Hornets' Spring 2023 match schedule. Lynchburg will begin the spring season Sunday, Feb. 19 at home against Mary Baldwin. Other home dates include Shenandoah (March 4), Guilford...
chathamstartribune.com
Celebrate the season with the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Pittsylvania County and Danville round-ballers will have an opportunity to test their skills during Christmas break as a local tradition returns to the home court. The former holiday basketball tournament — started more than 30 years ago and held the week between Christmas and New Years — is back and is named after a beloved GW High School basketball coach — the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.
wfxrtv.com
Rumors of a White Christmas: What are the chances?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Take a drive around your neighborhood and you will see all the lovely holiday lights and scores of decorative inflatables that speckle the lawns. It is the Christmas season, for sure. At this time of year, the WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team has to answer this...
lynchburgsports.com
Women's basketball drops road game to Bridgewater
Bridgewater, Va. -- University of Lynchburg's women's basketball team fell on the road Wednesday evening, dropping a 63-52 decision at Old Dominion Athletic Conference foe Bridgewater. Bree Spainhour had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets, while Kacey Kelly added 12 points off the bench. BC started the game...
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School
Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville Otterbots to Host Patrick & Henry Community College 2023 baseball season
Danville’s American Legion Post 325 Field will serve as the Patrick & Henry Community College Patriots’ home ballpark for the 2023 season. The Patriots will play 28 home games from February 5 – April 23 at the home of the Appalachian League’s Danville Otterbots as Martinsville’s Hooker Field undergoes renovations.
wsvaonline.com
Men involved in shooting will serve time in federal prison
A trio of Charlottesville men, who threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint in August of last year, were sentenced this week to federal prison terms. U-S Attorney Chris Kavanaugh reports that 43-year-old Markel Morton received a 12-year prison term while 40-year-old Adrian Anderson got...
WDBJ7.com
Suspect arrested after Lynchburg officer-involved shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who was wanted on multiple charges barricaded himself in the attic of a Lynchburg residence Tuesday, leading to an officer-involved shooting before he was eventually arrested. According to Lynchburg Police, the department was joined by multiple local, state and federal partners to serve previously...
WDBJ7.com
Gretna home owner decorates house with over 30,000 Christmas lights
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a house in Gretna that you cannot miss when driving by at night. The home at 242 Blue Ridge Drive is covered in over 30,000 Christmas lights. In 2015, Mike Clay was inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to go all out on decorating his home for the holidays.
altavistajournal.com
Rustburg crash sends one to ER
A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday (Dec. 7) on Highway 501 resulted in one person hospitalized and damage to two parked cars. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department reported that it received the dispatch at 11:07, along with the LynDan Volunteer Fire Department. The original dispatch reported entrapment, although a follow-up notification...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies looking for two males in Express Mart burglary
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in searching for two men it said were involved in a burglary at the Express Mart in Bedford. Deputies said they responded to 18013 Forrest Road on Tuesday, Dec. 13. They...
