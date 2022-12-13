ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Shore Conference Player of the Year and other postseason honors, 2022

There are two things the 2022 Shore Conference football season will be remembered for: Triumph and tragedy. It will be remembered as the Year of the Mariners. Toms River North became the first Group 5 champion in state football history, the first football team in New Jersey to go 14-0 and the highest scoring team in state history.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

203-pound Diamond Gloves champ who trains in North Bergen bumping up to super heavyweight

A 203-pound New Jersey Diamond Gloves champion who trains in North Bergen is bumping up to super heavyweight to take on a fellow Diamond Gloves titleholder. Peter Roldan, 28, also know as “The Body Snatcher,” will face reigning N.J. Golden Gloves champion Ethan Fitzpatrick this Friday, December 16th, at an amateur boxing event at the Elks Lodge in Boonton.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

North Jersey’s 10 best places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp

North Jerseyans already know they need not take a bridge or tunnel to find amazing restaurants spanning global cuisines. The Ironbound in Newark is a Portuguese and Brazilian paradise, Filipino food is a gem in Jersey City, Korean barbecue peppers Bergen County, plus famous diners such as Tops in East Newark, Tick Tock in Clifton, not to mention Italian hot dogs and bagels overflowing with Taylor ham — the list goes on.
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

88-year-old NJ Nun Dies in Garden State Parkway Crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 AM, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Jackson council quietly approves settlement in lawsuit by private girls high school

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Jackson Township Council quietly approved a settlement agreement with Oris Bais Yaakov that will award the private religious school a monetary settlement and grant approval for the construction of the school on Cross Street. The item was quietly placed on last night’s agenda by Council President Marty Flemming and approved by the township council. The council did not hold any discussion on the matter prior to approving the settlement agreement. The all-girls school was denied by the township zoning board for multiple safety violations, setbacks, traffic, and other reasons. Former Zoning Board member Sheldon Hoffstein The post Jackson council quietly approves settlement in lawsuit by private girls high school appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy