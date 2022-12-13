Read full article on original website
Shore Conference Player of the Year and other postseason honors, 2022
There are two things the 2022 Shore Conference football season will be remembered for: Triumph and tragedy. It will be remembered as the Year of the Mariners. Toms River North became the first Group 5 champion in state football history, the first football team in New Jersey to go 14-0 and the highest scoring team in state history.
hudsoncountyview.com
St. Peter’s Prep High School football captain wins ‘Heart of a Giant’ award, $10,000 grant
A St. Peter’s Prep High School football captain won the “Heart of a Giant” award and the $10,000 grant that goes along with it, hearing the news for the first time on Friday when New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard paid a surprise visit to the school.
hudsoncountyview.com
203-pound Diamond Gloves champ who trains in North Bergen bumping up to super heavyweight
A 203-pound New Jersey Diamond Gloves champion who trains in North Bergen is bumping up to super heavyweight to take on a fellow Diamond Gloves titleholder. Peter Roldan, 28, also know as “The Body Snatcher,” will face reigning N.J. Golden Gloves champion Ethan Fitzpatrick this Friday, December 16th, at an amateur boxing event at the Elks Lodge in Boonton.
Ridgewood Boxer On 12-Year Battle With Brain Cancer: 'The Fight'
A 31-year-old boxer from Ridgewood is in his sixth battle with brain cancer, and he's penned a memoir detailing it all. Anthony Daniels book called "The Fight" sheds light on his journey of broken dreams and having hope while fighting the 12-year battle. As a child, Daniels dreamed of becoming...
Honda Driver, 52, Ejected, Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report
A 52-year-old man from South Jersey was killed in a crash, NJ Advance Media reports. The man from Marlton was driving a Honda Accord west on South Black Horse Pike in Monroe Township around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 when he tried to turn left, the outlet said, quoting Monroe Township Police.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
North Jersey’s 10 best places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp
North Jerseyans already know they need not take a bridge or tunnel to find amazing restaurants spanning global cuisines. The Ironbound in Newark is a Portuguese and Brazilian paradise, Filipino food is a gem in Jersey City, Korean barbecue peppers Bergen County, plus famous diners such as Tops in East Newark, Tick Tock in Clifton, not to mention Italian hot dogs and bagels overflowing with Taylor ham — the list goes on.
Sparkill Pizzeria Rivals Bar Pie At Popular Bergen Joint Grant's For Barstool's Portnoy
In the history of Barstool's One Bite pizza reviews, CEO Dave Portnoy has never had to make a decision as tough as this one, he said. The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur said he's never had two consecutive bar pies he liked as much as the one from Grant Street Cafe in Dumont, NJ and Mountain House on Route 340 in Sparkill.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey
If you're a fan of flavorful chicken wings, you'll be excited to hear that a popular, fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey next month. Read on to learn more.
Cops investigating robbery that extended to 2 Rutgers campuses
Rutgers University police are trying to find a robber who used the victim’s phone to electronically transfer money out of the man’s bank account before stealing things from his residence on a different campus. The “extended incident” began around 7 p.m. near the corner of College Avenue and...
Rutgers student injured while pledging a fraternity files hazing lawsuit
A Rutgers University student who was severely injured during an alleged hazing incident is now suing the university and the fraternity he was pledging.
Man who served in Air National Guard dies after falling off snowboard at American Dream Mall
A man from Long Island who served with the Air National Guard died after falling off a snowboard at the American Dream Mall.
NJ parent worried about ‘over-sexualization’ of schools wins by 8 write-in votes
Newly-elected school board members poised to begin in January include a North Jersey parent who won a seat by just 8 write-in votes — weeks after criticizing a transgender elementary teacher. After launching a grassroots effort in November, Michael Coletta won a three-year spot on the Haledon Board of...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
Popular Ocean Township, NJ Restaurant Closed After 4 Decades In Business
It seems like every day we're seeing more and more places close down for good and whether it's a chain, a hole-in-the-wall, or a family-run place it's always a bummer. A restaurant in Monmouth County has now permanently closed its doors after being a part of the community for the past four and a half decades.
Massive water main break shuts down section of Route 3 near NJ Turnpike
Cell phone video showed a giant tower of water surging high above passing traffic across from MetLife Stadium.
88-year-old NJ Nun Dies in Garden State Parkway Crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 AM, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
Jackson council quietly approves settlement in lawsuit by private girls high school
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Jackson Township Council quietly approved a settlement agreement with Oris Bais Yaakov that will award the private religious school a monetary settlement and grant approval for the construction of the school on Cross Street. The item was quietly placed on last night’s agenda by Council President Marty Flemming and approved by the township council. The council did not hold any discussion on the matter prior to approving the settlement agreement. The all-girls school was denied by the township zoning board for multiple safety violations, setbacks, traffic, and other reasons. Former Zoning Board member Sheldon Hoffstein The post Jackson council quietly approves settlement in lawsuit by private girls high school appeared first on Shore News Network.
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells 5-property multifamily portfolio in Union County for $15M
The Kislak Co. announced Wednesday the recent sale of a multifamily portfolio of five properties in Union County for $15 million. A 33-unit property at 435 West End Ave. in Elizabeth;. A 28-unit property at 1247 Clinton Place in Elizabeth;. A 32-unit property at 233-241 W. Grand St. in Elizabeth;
