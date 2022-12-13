(Grand Island, NE) - Grand Island Police Officers made contact with a suspicious vehicle at 10th St W & Cleburn St on Friday, December 9th at 11:10 pm. Drug paraphernalia was located in plain view in the vehicle. Michelle Meyer was identified and searched to have methamphetamine in her pants. Marijuana would be located in her purse. Joshua Diamond was located in Michelle's residence of 622 10th St W. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia would be found associated with Diamond. Michelle Meyer was cited for Possession Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Marijuana. Joshua Diamond was cited for Possession of Marijuana & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

