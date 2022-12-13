Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
LaVista man convicted in Alda road rage case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A LaVista man will be sentenced in February for assault in connection with a road rage incident last July near the Alda exit on Interstate 80. Court records show a judge convicted Nathan Bowen, 21, on two counts of misdemeanor third degree assault and one charge of misdemeanor willful reckless driving. A related felony weapons charge was dropped in a plea bargain.
klkntv.com
13-year-old in car with alcohol and drugs tried to outrun Nebraska officers, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers arrested three teens on Monday after finding a vehicle full of alcohol and drugs. This began near West Fourth Street and North Broadwell Avenue around noon. An officer says they saw a vehicle lose control and spin out...
klin.com
Drunk Driver Crashes Car Into Parking Garage Wall
LPD officers were called to a parking garage on P St a little after 3 AM on Wednesday morning on the report of an accident. Arriving officers discovered that a drunk driver, identified as Jacob Staab, 19, of Grand Island, had driven his car into the second-floor wall of the garage.
KSNB Local4
AZ man going to prison following central Nebraska arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Arizona man is heading to prison on a drug charge after authorities found around 33 pounds of suspected meth during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain was sentenced to 11 years for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth and 50 grams or more of actual meth.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man gets jail time in obscene photo case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will spend two years in jail in connection with a case of sending obscene photos to two teenage girls. Hall County District Court records show Grayson Fries, 21, was convicted of misdemeanor negligent child abuse and two counts of misdemeanor distributing obscene literature and material to minors.
iheart.com
State Troopers Make Nebraska Interstate Drug Busts
The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested two people after coming across suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during traffic stops. Last Wednesday afternoon, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell in Lincoln County. After pulling the vehicle over, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. The...
gifamilyradio.com
Three separate drug related traffic stops over the weekend in Grand Island
(Grand Island, NE) - Grand Island Police Officers made contact with a suspicious vehicle at 10th St W & Cleburn St on Friday, December 9th at 11:10 pm. Drug paraphernalia was located in plain view in the vehicle. Michelle Meyer was identified and searched to have methamphetamine in her pants. Marijuana would be located in her purse. Joshua Diamond was located in Michelle's residence of 622 10th St W. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia would be found associated with Diamond. Michelle Meyer was cited for Possession Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Marijuana. Joshua Diamond was cited for Possession of Marijuana & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Numerous central Nebraska businesses cited for selling alcohol to minor
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Saturday, December 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant #0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
gifamilyradio.com
Theft by Shoplifting 5th Offense Arrest at Grand Island's Walmart North
(Grand Island, NE) - On Saturday evening GIPD officers responded to Walmart North in Grand Island in reference to a shoplifting. Walmart loss prevention reported a female changed the price tag on an article of clothing, changing the price to $3.00 instead of $29.98. The female paid the $3.00 and attempted to exit the store with the article of clothing. The female was contacted by officers and identified as Margaret Godfrey. A records check found Margaret to have 4 previous shoplifting convictions. Margaret was arrested for Theft by Shoplifting 5th offense.
Kearney Hub
Kearney community gives back to nursing home after theft of birdhouses, feeders
KEARNEY — On Dec. 2, Mount Carmel Home had seven bird feeders, two birdhouses and a shepherd’s hook stolen from the nursing home’s grounds. By the end of last week, Kearney and surrounding community members had donated over 100 bird feeders, several birdhouses, 600 pounds of bird seed and $600 in monetary donations to Mount Carmel.
KSNB Local4
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Registered nurse’s license revoked for patient abuse, unprofessional conduct
LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. In one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a patient’s mouth and nose bloody after physically...
KSNB Local4
Hastings Utilities work to restore power
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Utilities crews are working to restore power after outages reported Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., Hastings Utilities said they were responding to an electrical power outage affecting the village of Juniata. That has since been restored along with power to the Hastings Middle School. A...
Kearney Hub
Kearney dog boarding facility permit gets Buffalo County Board of Commissioners approval
A special use permit application for a dog boarding facility at 29235 145th Road in Kearney was approved by the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners Tuesday. The board approved the permit request submitted by property owner Mark Morten with a 5-2 vote. Commissioners Timothy Higgins and Ronald Loeffelholz voted against it.
KSNB Local4
Winning 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Wednesday, December 14 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Smoker Friendly #018, 710 Diers Ave, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s 2by2 draw were Red 10, 16, and White 06, 22.
Kearney Hub
Former Minden school board member seeking judgment in lawsuit against superintendent, board
MINDEN – A former Minden Public Schools Board of Education member is asking for a judgment to be made in a lawsuit she filed against all current Minden school board members and the school’s superintendent. According to court records, Katie Sinsel of Minden filed a lawsuit in Nov....
News Channel Nebraska
Flu cases nearly tripled in one week in three central counties
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Lab confirmed cases of influenza have nearly tripled in a week in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. It's an alarming trend pointing toward one of the worst flu seasons in five years. The first week in December saw lab confirmed flu cases jump from 40 to...
norfolkneradio.com
Towns shelling out millions to treat nitrate-laced drinking water
Marty Stange was grasping for solutions to keep 25,000 residents safe – and a city’s budget from breaking. It was 2015. Multiple wells providing water to the central Nebraska city were testing high for nitrate. Hastings, like all cities, is legally required to keep the nitrate level under...
News Channel Nebraska
Temporary casino weeks away from opening
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A temporary casino facility is likely to open before 2023 in Grand Island. It will be on the concourse of Fonner Park. It will have 300 machines, kiosks for horse betting, simulcasting, snacks and a club section; and table games will be added later. Grand Island...
ohiofusion.com
Curtailing Queerness: High School Newspaper Shutdown & The Impact of Censorship
The conflict for the Viking Saga, the school newspaper at Northwest High School in Grand Island, Nebraska, started in March when the school administration issued new rules for the journalism class, which produces the content for the newspaper issues. Students were told they had to use their birth names for their byline. Marcus Pennell, a trans Viking Saga reporter, said the administration cited the school board’s ‘controversial issues’ policy, which states, “we do not teach controversial issues, but rather, provide opportunities for their study.”
