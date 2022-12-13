ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

KETV.com

Trio of Nebraska natives reach NCAA volleyball Final Four in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — The 2022 NCAA Volleyball Final Four begins Thursday night at the CHI Health Center. Neither Nebraska or Creighton reached the semifinals in Omaha, but there are plenty of local connections to the final four teams left standing. Matt Foster reports on the trio of Nebraska natives...
OMAHA, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Ernest Hausmann, former Nebraska LB, announces transfer destination

Ernest Hausmann was one of the best defenders on Nebraska’s team last season as just a freshman and announced he would be entering the transfer portal at the beginning of December. Now, he’s reached a decision on his transfer destination. Hausmann will be staying in the b1G, but hopping...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Former Husker volleyball players back in Final Four action for Longhorns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kayla Caffey and Keonilei Akana traded in Husker red for Texas’ burnt orange. The volleyball players both left the Huskers after last season and are now with the Longhorns, who are at the NCAA Volleyball Final Four this week. Caffey’s transfer was highly publicized after...
AUSTIN, TX
gifamilyradio.com

Huskers Clash with Cowgirls Sunday

Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Wyoming Cowgirls (6-3, 0-0 Mountain West) Sunday, December 18, 2022, 2 p.m. (CT) Larry Punteney (PBP), Kara Graham (Analyst) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (1:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App. Huskers Clash...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

As the portal turns: Transfer season just starting as early Nebraska trends emerge

Like a stove burner on a low setting, the transfer portal is still warming up. It might seem more like a flash fry during the last week-plus as hundreds of FBS players — including 15 Huskers — left their old teams in search of something different. Many have already found new homes in college football’s new frenzied annual version of free agency.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: Creighton’s fall, Mountain West success among biggest takeaways

We’re more than a month into another thrilling season of NCAA basketball and a lot has happened in recent weeks. Today’s edition of Loose Change, my two cents into recent college basketball happenings, will look closely at a number of different topics, including recent games, the rise of a few conferences, a closer look at some of the nation’s best freshmen, and a few quick notes on the situation at Texas. Let’s get right into the action!
OMAHA, NE
AllHuskers

Changes Coming to East Stadium

When Nebraska football has its home opener next fall, a portion of the stadium will look a bit different. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Tuesday on Sports Nightly that the original east balcony will transform into a new club level. The new seating will mirror the club level in West Stadium.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Former Nebraska DB Jaeden Gould announces transfer commitment

Former Nebraska DB Jaeden Gould has announced that he will be transferring to Syracuse. It’s an interesting transfer as new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule recently tabbed former Syracuse DC Tony White for the same role with the Huskers. Gould is a 6-foot-2, 200 lb. defensive back who played...
LINCOLN, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Rodriguez Named AVCA Second-Team All-American

Nebraska sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez was named a second-team All-American on Wednesday by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA). Rodriguez earned the second All-America honor of her career as she was a first-team selection last year and the AVCA National Freshman of the Year. This season, Rodriguez averaged 4.26 digs per set and led the Huskers to a nation-leading opponent hitting percentage of .128. The Sterling, Ill., native also recorded 25 service aces and had 135 set assists in the Huskers' 6-2 system.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter storm is impacting western Nebraska. Several inches of snow have fallen in the Panhandle and will continue through the overnight and morning hours. Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos in the album below.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Snowfall reports from our latest winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our latest winter storm to roll across the state has nearly finished dropping snow, with parts of eastern Nebraska possibly seeing some light snow and flurries through Thursday afternoon. Any accumulations will be very light and certainly will be well below what parts of western Nebraska saw through early this week.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska

AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

County attorney declines to file charges over fund shift at History Nebraska

LINCOLN  — The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has declined to file criminal charges in connection with a diversion of $270,000 in funds by the then-head of History Nebraska, Trevor Jones. The Nebraska state auditor had raised questions about the diversion of the funds, saying it could possibly represent official misconduct, theft or embezzlement. The concerns […] The post County attorney declines to file charges over fund shift at History Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE

