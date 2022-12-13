Rep. Jim Walsh says governor’s proposed semiautomatic rifle ban is ‘bad policy’ and likely ‘unconstitutional’

Read full article on original website
gorgenewscenter.com
USDA RD Announces Over $374,000 in Grants for Five Oregon Businesses Fighting Climate Change
PORTLAND, Ore., December 19, 2022 — Margi Hoffmann, State Director for U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development (USDA RD) in Oregon, today announced USDA is investing nearly $375,000 in five small businesses and farms to lower energy costs and combat climate change in rural Oregon. USDA is also making an additional $300 million available under the Rural Energy for America Program, including $250 million through the Inflation Reduction Act, to spur further investment.
Top pikeminnow fisherman saves salmon – earning nearly $70,000
PORTLAND, Ore. – In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. Nearly 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May...
