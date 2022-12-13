Rep. Jim Walsh says governor’s proposed semiautomatic rifle ban is ‘bad policy’ and likely ‘unconstitutional’

PORTLAND, Ore., December 19, 2022 — Margi Hoffmann, State Director for U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development (USDA RD) in Oregon, today announced USDA is investing nearly $375,000 in five small businesses and farms to lower energy costs and combat climate change in rural Oregon. USDA is also making an additional $300 million available under the Rural Energy for America Program, including $250 million through the Inflation Reduction Act, to spur further investment.

