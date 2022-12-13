ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nyu.edu

Creating A Digital Memory Map of Century Avenue Campus

After the move to the Qiantan campus, where will you miss the most about the Century Avenue academic building? Is it the Library, the computer labs, the cafeteria, or the dance studio? The IllumiLand virtual campus project uses 3D model reconstruction and creates a virtual space for community members to leave their memories of campus. This project is produced by the Library RITS team, IMA faculty, and students to celebrate NYU Shanghai’s 10th Anniversary.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nyu.edu

Volunteer Profile: Barb Hickey (TSOA ’15)﻿

Barb Hickey (TSOA ’15) (she/her/hers) is one of NYU’s inaugural Regional Ambassadors, alumni who cultivate and strengthen the ties of alumni to New York University by representing the NYU Office of Alumni Relations and NYU Alumni Association in communities around the world where regional alumni clubs have not yet been established. Barb is the Ambassador for Portland, OR, where she has led events for her local community including the End of Summer Picnic and recent Fall Day of Service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nyu.edu

Tasha Randhawa, Summer 2022

Tasha Randhawa, Brown University, Modern Culture and Media Archives. At Brown University’s Modern Culture and Media Archives, I worked primarily on a project to catalogue, inspect, repair/rehouse, and inventory all films in their on-campus storage building in preparation for a move to a new, state-of-the-art off-site storage facility. I worked with 8mm, 16mm, and 35mm films of the feature, educational, and occasionally industrial variety. My main responsibility was to assess the state and eligibility of these films for both incorporation into the permanent collection and transfer into storage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy