ktalnews.com

Continuing trend: attempted vehicle theft in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the most recent attempt in a string of local car thefts, suspects attempted to take vehicles from a local rail yard Sunday morning. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Union Pacific after someone targeted vehicles in the rail yard on Jewella Ave. around 5:30 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
texarkanafyi.com

TAPD Makes Arrests in Ulta Beauty Supply Robbery

A recent robbery of the Ulta Beauty Supply Store in Texarkana Texas resulted in the arrests of 5 women all from the Shreveport area. TAPD has released more information on the case. Press Release:. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified...
TEXARKANA, AR
wbrz.com

Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana

KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
KEITHVILLE, LA
ktalnews.com

Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say the suspect in the murder of a man whose body was found outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene. According to SPD, investigators developed 30-year-old William Colby Sirman of Keithville as a suspect in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Police investigating after body found in Bossier home

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating after a body was found inside a house in Bossier City Friday morning. According to The Bossier City Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Kelly Street in reference to a dead person found inside the home.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

At least 2 missing after tornado in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least two people are missing after a tornado blew through the Pecan Farms area in Keithville early Tuesday evening, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. “There’s no fatalities as of yet, but we do know we have some missing folks,” Caddo...
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police investigate body found in Highland

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a possible crime scene in Highland Friday afternoon. NBC 6 reporters on the scene confirm that police found a body in a ditch near King’s Highway and Creswell Avenue intersection. The body was reported around 9 a.m. by the property...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Missing Shreveport man found dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A missing Shreveport man was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main post office in Shreveport, the Caddo coroner’s office reports. A passerby found the body of 48-year-old Leo Johnson, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, just after 11...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Traffic reopened after major crash in Longview

UPDATE: Traffic in the area has reopened, and officials said emergency personnel have left the scene. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Traffic has been blocked in Longview after a crash at the intersection of W Marshall Avenue and N Spur 63. Longview Police said crews are on the scene, and north and southbound traffic has been […]
LONGVIEW, TX
q973radio.com

A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area

It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

3 teens wounded in Bossier City shooting facing charges

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three teens are facing charges after they get out of the hospital for their involvement in a shooting Wednesday night in Bossier City that left them wounded. Officers were called to Traffic and Berry Streets around 8:30 p.m. in response to multiple reports of...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier Man Wanted for Smashing Window at Local Business

On 11-25-22, Bossier City Police responded to 407 Barksdale, boot barn in reference to property damage. A customer came into the business and wanted to sell his used boots. The owner of the business told him he was not interested in the boots and did not want to purchase them from him. The customer got mad and walked out of the store, once outside the store the customer bumped a statue, knocking it over, breaking the window in the store front. The customer, his wife, and child just walked off.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Magnolia man arrested for the November 2022 homicide of a Shreveport man

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 12, 2022, Magnolia Police were called to Smith Street in Magnolia, Ark. due to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the deceased body of 32-year-old Demontray Hall, who was a native of Shreveport, La. According to Magnolia Banner-News, they discovered evidence in their investigation and identified 32-year-old Rico […]
MAGNOLIA, AR
KLTV

NWS survey team to head to Panola, Harrison counties Wednesday

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some weather damage has been reported in Panola County, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Cutter Clinton said an 18-wheeler wreck has been reported on FM 31. Kalie Malone submitted a photo from U.S. 59 north of Carthage which showed a possible funnel cloud. Community Four...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
wbrz.com

Missing 14-year-old last seen in Shreveport found safe Tuesday morning

SHREVEPORT - State police issued a missing child advisory for a teenager last seen in Caddo Parish Sunday. Troopers are searching for Fairchild Scarbrough who is approximately 6'1" and 165 pounds. He was last seen possibly riding a blue bike around Yukon Drive in Shreveport. Troopers say he has a mental health condition that may impair his judgment.
SHREVEPORT, LA
