Read full article on original website
Related
Could You Imagine? Wesley Snipes Was Supposed To Be The Star Of The First Black Panther Film
We all know of the success that the Black Panther has seen. What we all might not know is that there was another star who was supposed to be the leading man of the franchise initially.
Michael B. Jordan Breaks His Silence On Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Connection
Michael B. Jordan finally talks about his connection to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Angela Bassett says 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' scene featuring Queen Ramonda and major new character was cut
Angela Bassett says a deleted scene between Queen Ramonda and T'Challa's son in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was cut to surprise the audience.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star Danai Gurira on mourning Chadwick Boseman: ‘We went through a lot of that together as a cast’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
When the cast of “Black Panther” won Best Film Ensemble at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was star Chadwick Boseman who spoke on behalf of the cast. “We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted and Black,” Boseman said as he was flanked by his SAG Award-winning co-stars. “We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on; a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the...
How Michael B. Jordan Kept His ‘Wakanda Forever’ Cameo Secret! (Exclusive)
On Monday, Michael B. Jordan was honored at the Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. “Extra” spoke with Michael, who reflected on receiving the Mevlin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award and also spoke about his surprise appearance in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”!
CNBC
Marvel didn't recast Chadwick Boseman in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' — and it was the right move
Marvel Studios did not recast the role played by the late Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and industry experts say that was a smart move for the franchise. Marvel head Kevin Feige and director Ryan Coogler felt recasting the role of T'Challa would be "too soon" and that...
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Passes $733 Million at Global Box Office
Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has topped the $700 million mark at the global box office after a little over three full weeks of release. After topping the domestic box office for the fourth weekend in a row, the film has made nearly $394 million stateside, and an additional $339 million from overseas territories, for a global box office haul of $733 million.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Dominique Thorne Teases Different Side of Ironheart
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Dominique Thorne teased how Riri Williams is going to be different in Ironheart. Her turn in the MCU sequel was received exceedingly well by fans. But, she told Rolling Stone that Riri will be a little different on Disney+ next year. In her comments, she pointed out that the young hero was in a pretty extraordinary situation as it related to her everyday life. When Ironheart gets rolling, being a student at MIT probably won't have the kind of geopolitical stakes that the battle between Talokan and Wakanda does. That isn't to say that the Disney+ show won't have its own conflicts and struggles, but the weight of an entire nation probably won't be on Thorne's shoulders in her first time out as a solo hero. Check out what else she had to say!
goldderby.com
Danai Gurira interview: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
When the cast of “Black Panther” won Best Film Ensemble at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was star Chadwick Boseman who spoke on behalf of the cast. “We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted and Black,” Boseman said as he was flanked by his SAG Award-winning co-stars. “We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on; a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the tail and not the head; we know what it’s like to be beneath and not above. And that is what we went to work with every day. Because we knew — not that we would be around during awards season and it would make $1 billion – that we had something special that we wanted to give the world. That we could be full human beings in the roles that we were playing. That we could create a world that exemplified a world we wanted to see.”
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's super secret cameo actor finally addresses their role
The actor said he had to lie to his entire family for months to keep his involvement in the Marvel sequel a secret
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Concept Art Reveals a Sleeker Design for Ironheart
Newly revealed concept art from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever shows off a different armor design for Ironheart. Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne, made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the Black Panther sequel, and will next be seen headlining her own Disney+ series. The Ironheart from the comics is inspired by Tony Stark and uses discarded Iron Man armor to create her own suit, and Wakanda Forever's Ironheart shows off that same genius intellect. While fans can expect some shiny new suits in the upcoming Ironheart streaming series, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever concept art gives a look at what could have been for the new Marvel hero.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Used Rattlesnakes for the Sound of Namor's Wings
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was being promoted to viewers, it was clear that despite the African kingdom losing its king and protector, they were still an exceedingly powerful nation. So, this meant, whoever was going to lead the assault on the most powerful nation in the world had to be equally powerful – not just powerful but scary and ominous. Step forward, the K'uk'ulkan aka Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the subaquatic villain and king of the underwater kingdom of Talokan. To conjure up the most intimidating persona for the villain, director Ryan Coogler came up with an idea to make Namor’s wings tailored toward a deadly member of the animal kingdom.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ visual effects team: ‘I can’t think of a type of effect we didn’t do’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
Almost everything about “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” feels like a leap forward from its predecessor, not just the film’s emotional impact due to the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman before production began but also its scope and scale. “Wakanda Forever” flings its many characters around the globe from Wakanda to America to Talokan, the undersea world led by new antagonist Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejia). The herculean effort to bring the new locations to life took a massive team of artisans, including visual effects masters Daniel Sudick, Geoffrey Baumann and Michael Ralla. “‘Wakanda’ had everything. I can’t think of a type of...
The Best ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Merch to Gift for the Holidays
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Ryan Coogler’s epic sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, opened in theaters on Nov. 11 and has been topping global box office charts.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Hollywood-Inspired Gifts for KidsThe 20+ Best Personalized Gifts for Everyone, from Monopoly Games to Star-Loved Tote BagsThe 9 Best E-Readers and Tablets For Reading Books, From Budget-Friendly to Screens for Power Bookworms The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter about the 2,100 spectacular looks she designed for...
Movie Theaters Brace for Holiday Box Office Dominated by ‘Avatar 2’ … and Little Else
Let’s get one thing out of the way: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” a sequel to the highest-grossing movie in history, is poised to be another box office smash for director James Cameron and Disney, which now owns the rights to Pandora and its inhabitants. The follow-up, which opens in theaters on Dec. 16, looks to collect a mighty $150 million to $175 million in its first weekend of release. For beleaguered movie theaters, the decades-in-the-making film can’t come soon enough. “It’s a very important movie,” says Brock Bagby, executive VP of B&B Theatres, a family-owned circuit based in Missouri....
Lupita Nyong’o: Speaking Spanish in Wakanda Forever was ‘Dream Come True’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Lupita Nyong’o is gushing about the opportunity she received when she was asked to speak Spanish and called it a “lifelong dream come true.”. “I was so excited about it,” Nyong’o said in EW’s Around the Table video series. “It was just a...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Best Film By National Board Of Review; Spielberg, Farrell, Yeoh Among Honorees
The National Board of Review today named the top-grossing film of 2022 as its Best Film of the year. “Top Gun: Maverick is a thrilling crowd-pleaser that is expertly crafted on every level,” said NBR President Annie Schulhof. “Tom Cruise, Joseph Kosinski and the entire filmmaking team have succeeded in making an incredibly popular film that brought audiences back to theaters, while at the same time being a full-on cinematic achievement.” Related Story 2022-23 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, Golden Globes, Guilds & More Related Story Michelle Yeoh Boards Universal's 'Wicked' Films Related Story Tom Cruise To Receive PGA's David O. Selznick Achievement Award The news comes...
thesource.com
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
ComicBook
Marvel Movies Win Big at the People's Choice Awards
It was a pretty good night for Marvel movies at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The pop culture event of the year included many highlights, including a Kenan & Kel reunion and the Netflix hit series Stranger Things winning its first People's Choice Award. Some of the biggest movie awards of the night pitted blockbuster hits against each other, with the likes of Doctor Strange, Batman, Thor, and Tom Cruise going head-to-head. As the dust settled at the People's Choice Awards, Marvel Studios was one of the clear winners in the movie categories, notching multiple victories for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ Sets 2023 Release Date
Wes Anderson’s latest film is almost ready to blast off. Focus Features, in partnership with Indian Paintbrush, has set a limited theatrical release for “Asteroid City” on June 16, 2023. The film will go wide a week later on June 23. The out-of-this-world premise for Anderson’s “Asteroid City” was recently revealed, with Focus Features handling the distribution for the dramedy. This marks the first collaboration between Focus and Anderson since Oscar-nominated 2012 coming of age story “Moonrise Kingdom.” His films since — “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Isle of Dogs,” and last year’s “The French Dispatch” — were all distributed by Searchlight. Universal Pictures,...
Comments / 0