7 so-called vices banned by Iran's morality police
Iran's morality police are at the center of ongoing protests raging throughout the country after the suspicious death of a young woman in their custody in September. In a potential "concession to the protest movement," a senior Iranian official allegedly claimed in early December that the country has "abolished" its morality police force, The New York Times writes, though there are conflicting reports suggesting in fact that "no official of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that the Guidance Patrol has been shut." Regardless, many are skeptical and said, even if true, the government's move was "too little, too late." The morality...
1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests
A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
Man allegedly killed in Iran for celebrating World Cup loss
A man was killed by security forces in Iran after he honked his car horn to celebrate the country’s World Cup loss to the US, a human rights group said Wednesday — as anti-government protests erupted across the country following the defeat. Mehran Samak, 27, was allegedly shot in the head at an anti-regime demonstration in Bandar Anzali Tuesday night after he rejoiced in the country’s 1-0 defeat, the Iran Human Rights group said, according to the BBC. The alleged shooting came as Iranians opposed to the country’s “murderous” political regime took to the streets to celebrate the soccer team’s loss...
Iran's Courageous Christians Join the Revolution | Opinion
Will Mahsa Amini's tragic death mark the beginning of the end of the Ayatollahs' dictatorship?
BBC
Iran protests: Ex-president Khatami says rulers must heed protesters' demands
A former Iranian president has made rare public comments praising anti-government protesters and urging the authorities to heed their demands "before it is too late". Mohammad Khatami, 79, said the "beautiful slogan" of "woman, life, freedom" showed Iranian society was moving towards a better future. He also criticised arrests of...
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Trump's 'Major Announcement' Brings Bannon to the Brink: 'I Can't Do This'
Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon said that those responsible for the "major announcement" of $99 Trump superhero-themed NFTs "ought to be fired today."
Mohsen Shekari's Mother Seen Learning of Son's Execution in Video From Iran
The execution of the 23-year-old for his alleged role in protests in Tehran in September has been condemned internationally.
BBC
Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service
Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Truth About Cars
Gas War: Biden Admin Lifting Oil Sanctions On Venezuela
The United States is rethinking its relationship with oil producers in Venezuela and lifting sanctions. On Saturday, The Treasury Department said it would allow Chevron to produce and export oil from the region if the country agreed to restart diplomatic talks with opposition groups. The theory that U.S. leadership wants to see more oil produced to help drive down prices appears valid. But the resulting action still seems at odds with the Biden administration’s lofty environmental goals and is unlikely to move the needle on fuel pricing anytime soon.
‘Privileged’ Cuban migrants are not refugees nor exiles, book to be presented at FIU claims
For Professor Susan Eckstein, a Boston University sociologist, the more than a million Cubans who have fled communism for the United States over six decades are neither genuine refugees nor political exiles. Instead, she says, U.S. presidents “imagined” them as refugees to grant them unique privileges at taxpayers’ expense to use them against Fidel Castro and the spread of communism — and later turn them into Republican voters.
Iran executes first protester from anti-regime demonstrations
The Iranian government said Thursday it executed the first protester in connection with recent anti-regime demonstrations sparked by the death of an Iranian woman in the hands of the country's so-called morality police.
Russia Accuses U.S. of 'Impotent Malice' Over Sanctions
"The U.S. administration does not give up its close to insane efforts to expand its sanctions pressure on Russia," the Russian embassy in the U.S said.
UN rights chief says 'full-fledged' crisis underway in Iran amid crackdown on protesters
Iran is in a "full-fledged human rights crisis" as authorities clamp down on anti-regime dissidents, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Chief Volker Turk.
Niece of Iran's supreme leader calls on foreign governments to cut ties with Iranian regime
Farideh Moradkhani, a niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has called on foreign governments to cut ties with the Iranian regime in a video statement released two days after she was arrested.
Iran hit with sanctions over first protester execution
Iran was slapped with new sanctions Friday and activists called for fresh protests after the Islamic republic carried out its first execution over demonstrations that have shaken the regime for nearly three months. IHR this week warned the Islamic republic had already executed more than 500 people in 2022, a sharp jump on last year.
South Sudan conflicts, Syrian discontent, and an execution in Iran: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. A long list of ostensibly local conflicts has broken out in South Sudan since a national peace deal was inked in 2018. But analysts say the current violence involving Nuer and Shilluk militias in Upper Nile state ranks among the deadliest. Thousands of people have been uprooted since mid-November and there are concerns of an imminent attack on Kodok – a town hosting more than 10,000 displaced Shilluk. The UN’s peacekeeping mission has been encouraged to step up protection duties, but Nuer forces have reportedly encircled Kodok and cut off escape routes, including to the nearby UN protection camp in Malakal. Though clashes are occurring along communal lines, they were triggered by internal tensions within a splinter group of the country’s main opposition movement, the SPLA-IO. Simon Gatwech (a Lou Nuer) and Johnson Olony (a prominent Shilluk) defected from the group last year before turning on each other. President Salva Kiir has said he “cannot stop” the fighting, though experts say his regime benefits from pitting feuding elites against each other.
Lawmakers raise red flag as suicides among border agents skyrockets
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Border lawmakers are filing a bill creating a task force to investigate a rising number of suicides among stressed-out, overworked border agents. The Taking Action to Prevent Suicides Act (TAPS) comes in response to the passing away of 14 U.S. Border Protection employees this year. Three U.S. Border Patrol […]
