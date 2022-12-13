Read full article on original website
No. 23 SOU comes through in clutch to defeat Northwest
ASHLAND – Southern Oregon hadn't experienced many tight late-game moments since its season-opener nearly two months ago, but the Raiders' veteran players wouldn't let them falter when the time came Saturday against Northwest (Wash.). SOU hung on for a 71-65 win, dodging a couple game-tying attempts by the Eagles...
Raiders slam Eagles, 92-58
ASHLAND – Five players scored in double figures, three of whom came off the bench, and Southern Oregon had no trouble with Northwest (Wash.) in a 92-58 win Saturday evening at Lithia Motors Pavilion. Coming off Friday's 25-point outburst, Will Graves scored 14 of his 16 points in the...
Raiders clamp down on Geoducks for 74-46 win
ASHLAND – A fast start enabled the No. 23-ranked Southern Oregon women's basketball team to activate cruise control in a 74-46 Cascade Conference win over Evergreen (Wash.) on Friday night at Lithia Motors Pavilion. The Raiders (7-2 overall, 3-1 CCC) staked to an early 19-2 lead, making the Geoducks...
