Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed
After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
TechRadar
How to watch the Marvel movies in order: chronological and release date
We've restructured parts of this article to make it simpler to follow. Now, you'll see a more in-depth guide on watching the films and shows chronologically. Additionally, we've added the Guardians Holiday Special to various sections and updated our IMDb rankings segment with the most recent audience scores. There's never...
TechRadar
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
CNET
Black Adam: Post-Credits Scene, DC Cameo Explained as Movie Gets HBO Max Release Date
Black Adam is coming to HBO Max next Friday, Dec. 16, after DC Comics' violent antihero movie concludes its theatrical run. With Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, Adam beats up hero and villain alike after being released from a 5,000-year imprisonment, from the early scenes until the credits roll (the post-credits scene is comparatively chill).
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Adds Loki's Miss Minutes to the Marvel Studios Film
Ryan Reynolds has been hard at work developing the upcoming third Deadpool movie with Marvel Studios and it will be the characters first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds asked friend and iconic Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman to don the adamantium claws one more time for the sequel, and he agreed to return. There have been a ton of rumors about what this movie is about and how Deadpool will join the MCU but a recent report claims that the Merc with a Mouth will have a run-in with the Time Variance Authority and Miss Minutes from Loki. One fan is super excited to see this idea come to life that they have created a fan poster for Deadpool 3.
Marvel has a big Avengers problem in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars
Marvel will conclude the Multiverse Saga with a massive Avengers crossover event spanning The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. The movies are coming out one year apart, just like Infinity War and Endgame did, ending with Secret Wars in May 2026. We have a long way to go until then...
How Marvel Made Staying After the End Credits a Must
And to think there was a time when "roll the credits" meant the movie was over. Modern day moviegoers may find this hard to believe, but back in the day, the phrase "The End" was the last thing to see in a film. The good guy got the girl, the...
How Steve Rogers can appear in Avengers: Secret Wars – and why Marvel should do it
Marvel’s course for the Multiverse Saga is no longer fan speculation. We know we’re heading toward two massive Avengers adventures, including The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Set one year apart, the two films should deliver an epic conclusion to this story. And some rumors suggest Marvel will bring back various Avengers for Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).
Daredevil: Born Again: Disney+ Marvel Series Adds Michael Gandolfini to Cast
Michael Gandolfini, who starred as a young Tony Soprano in the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, might be headed to Marvel next. The actor has reportedly been cast in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, according to our sister site Deadline. No character details have been released so far. Born Again, which is being written and executive-produced by writing duo Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs), will see Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprise their respective Daredevil roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Cox starred as the titular superhero in Netflix’s Daredevil for three seasons until its...
ComicBook
Marvel Movies Win Big at the People's Choice Awards
It was a pretty good night for Marvel movies at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The pop culture event of the year included many highlights, including a Kenan & Kel reunion and the Netflix hit series Stranger Things winning its first People's Choice Award. Some of the biggest movie awards of the night pitted blockbuster hits against each other, with the likes of Doctor Strange, Batman, Thor, and Tom Cruise going head-to-head. As the dust settled at the People's Choice Awards, Marvel Studios was one of the clear winners in the movie categories, notching multiple victories for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Collider
Kevin Conroy's Last Batman Performance Featured in 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
During 2022’s Game Awards, game developer Rocksteady released a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featuring Kevin Conroy as the voice of Batman. Conroy’s involvement with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League means the late actor’s final work was in the game, dubbing the character he helped to make famous in the 1990s.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Venom actor teases brutal role: "Venom doesn't give a damn"
Tony Todd talks Venom's presence in the sequel
game-news24.com
The Batgirl directors want a live-action Batman Beyond movie
Somebody go and tell Commissioner Jim Gordon to light the Bat signal, because the fight for a new Batman live-action adaptation that isn’t yet made of the DC Universe. For a reason, Warner Bros. has asked for their role in animation or live-action film to continue Batman beyond. TAKE...
thedigitalfix.com
Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins nearly did a Marvel movie first
Wonder Woman is one of the best DC movies, managing to unite everyone who was arguing about Zack Snyder’s vision for the franchise when it came out in 2017. It was momentous, not least because Patty Jenkins became the first woman to direct a major superhero movie, a long overdue development – an honour that was nearly Marvel’s.
ComicBook
James Cameron Speaks Out on Directing Superhero Film After Avatar: The Way of Water (Exclusive)
James Cameron decided to speak out on directing a superhero film after Avatar: The Way of Water. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis sat down with the legendary filmmaker to talk about his massive achievement. At the start of the interview, Cameron wanted to clear the air with a smile. "I just want to say ahead of time, I'm not going to diss the Marvel or the DC Universe," he began. From there, the director talked about his love for Spider-Man, but reiterated you wouldn't see him behind the camera for either Marvel or DC. To be fair, he's going to be very busy with whatever Avatar sequel comes after Way of Water. The theatrical projections for his latest movie seem to be encouraging. Disney's betting big on Cameron's long-awaited follow-up too. However, there will always be a subset of movie fans who were chomping at the bit to see what could have been when it comes to old Peter Parker. Check out his full comments up above and read what he had to say about superheroes down below.
ComicBook
Marvel Teases Tony Stark's Death in Invincible Iron Man #1 (Exclusive)
The newest volume of Invincible Iron Man is trying to start off by putting Tony Stark on death's door. Writer Gerry Duggan and artist Juan Frigeri are the creative team on Invincible Iron Man after Christopher Cantwell ended his Iron Man run with an oversized 650th issue. Tony's money, fame, and connections are all gone, and there's a bounty on the Armored Avenger's head. Of course, Iron Man has been up against similar odds before, and always finds a way to come out on top. There's always the possibility things are different this time, and a preview of the first Invincible Iron Man issue sets the table for some of that drama.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Reportedly Will Not Have New Content After 2023
Marvel's Avengers will reportedly lose support soon. Marvel's Avengers is a pretty strange and tragic game as it was a really exciting project that would bring Earth's Mightiest Heroes alive in a really exciting way. Although the Avengers have appeared in numerous games over the years, this was the first modern, true AAA third-person action game that would give you full control over these heroes. Unfortunately, the game was met with lukewarm reception due to a buggy launch, conflicting game design choices, and much more. It was hurt even further by the fact that post-launch support was pretty mediocre and the big expansions were few and far between.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Concept Art Shows Different Look for Ironheart
Marvel Studios recently released their last installment in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wakanda Forever introduced fans to the live-action versions of Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta) and Riri Williams / Ironheart. The latter of which has their own Disney+ series on the way. Ironheart is an Iron Man legacy character and even wears a suit similar to Tony Stark. In the film, the Ironheart design gives the character armored shoulders in the shape of a heart, and is the color red, but as it turns out it almost looked very different. Marvel artist Adi Granov took to Instagram to reveal an unused Ironheart concept that obviously didn't make the cut. In the concept, the character ditches the red for orange and appears to lose her heart-shaped shoulders. You can check out the concept below!
