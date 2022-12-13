ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wcyb.com

Man arrested after assaulting woman in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been arrested and charged after assaulting his girlfriend in Johnson City early Thursday, according to authorities. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Liberty Bell Blvd. Investigators say James Rutledge assaulted his girlfriend by choking her, throwing her across...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Man found with stab wound charged with assault

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) investigators say a man has been charged with aggravated domestic assault after officers found him with a stab wound. According to a release from the JCPD, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Liberty Bell Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police found a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City: Victim stabs domestic assault suspect in self-defense

A Johnson City man was arrested on Thursday after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend and her mother. A report from Johnson City Police says James Rutledge is charged with aggravated domestic assault after deputies responded to the incident on Liberty Bell Blvd at around 1:30 AM. Investigators found Rutledge outside...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Man charged with aggravated robbery after road pursuit in Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man faces an aggravated robbery charge after Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies say they pursued his vehicle following a robbery call at a Blountville convenience store Wednesday afternoon. Joshua Bates, 36, was arrested after a chase that started near Northeast State Community College and ended near the intersection […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Missing special needs teen sought by Jonesborough police found safe

UPDATE: Justin Crow has been found and is now at home safe, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesborough Police Department. ——————————————————————————————————— UPDATE: According to JPD Major Jamie Aistrop, search efforts for Friday night have been suspended and will resume Saturday morning. In the meantime, Aistrop urged all residents of the North Jonesborough subdivision […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Bluff City man sentenced for construction company wire fraud

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man is facing just over two years of prison after fraudulently transferring over $344,000 from a Johnson City construction company. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Jack Vicars, 49, of Bluff City was sentenced to 27 months in prison […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified

A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating hotel robbery

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officers are investigating a robbery at an Americourt Extended Stays hotel on Wednesday. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, officers were called to the Americourt location on 1900 American Way around 5:30 Wednesday evening in reference to an alleged robbery. Patton said that details will […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Dog saves owner from Johnson City apartment fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ellen Hanson said her 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Sir Scruffy, saved her from death in the apartment fire off North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive last Wednesday. The apartment fire displaced 26 people, according to the American Red Cross. Hanson told News Channel 11 her dog’s barking woke her up […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

West Virginia man killed in crash on Interstate 81

KINGSPORT — A five-vehicle pileup in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 on Thursday morning led to the death of a West Virginia man. Gary John Hochstein III, 35, of Mount Hope, West Virginia, was killed in the crash, according to authorities. Three other motorists sustained minor injuries and six others were uninjured, according to a Kingsport Police Department press release.
KINGSPORT, TN
WMTW

Casco man killed in fiery Oxford County crash

OTISFIELD, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says a man from Casco died Wednesday night when he crashed into a tree in his hometown. Police said Kenneth Haviland, 43 of Casco was speeding on Forrest Edwards Rd. just before 8 p.m. when he failed to stop at the intersection with Powhattan Rd. and went into the woods. Police said his Jeep rolled over and then caught fire.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
Kingsport Times-News

Man arrested in Kentucky transferred into JCPD custody

Michael Needham was taken into custody by the Johnson City Police Department on Monday on charges of burglary (2 counts), theft over $2,500 (2 counts), vandalism under $1,000, and possession of an anti-theft device (2 counts). The arrest stems from Walmart loss prevention reporting a shoplifting at 3111 Browns Mill...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

12-year-old charged after pointing BB gun at school bus in Kingsport

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a petition was filed to charge a 12-year-old child with reckless endangerment and 24 counts of aggravated assault after an incident during a school bus route. A report says deputies responded to an area of Beulah Church Road in Kingsport on December 9th to speak with a school bus driver.
KINGSPORT, TN

