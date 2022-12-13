Read full article on original website
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
wcyb.com
Man arrested after assaulting woman in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been arrested and charged after assaulting his girlfriend in Johnson City early Thursday, according to authorities. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Liberty Bell Blvd. Investigators say James Rutledge assaulted his girlfriend by choking her, throwing her across...
JCPD: Man found with stab wound charged with assault
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) investigators say a man has been charged with aggravated domestic assault after officers found him with a stab wound. According to a release from the JCPD, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Liberty Bell Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police found a […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City: Victim stabs domestic assault suspect in self-defense
A Johnson City man was arrested on Thursday after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend and her mother. A report from Johnson City Police says James Rutledge is charged with aggravated domestic assault after deputies responded to the incident on Liberty Bell Blvd at around 1:30 AM. Investigators found Rutledge outside...
Man charged with aggravated robbery after road pursuit in Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man faces an aggravated robbery charge after Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies say they pursued his vehicle following a robbery call at a Blountville convenience store Wednesday afternoon. Joshua Bates, 36, was arrested after a chase that started near Northeast State Community College and ended near the intersection […]
Missing special needs teen sought by Jonesborough police found safe
UPDATE: Justin Crow has been found and is now at home safe, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesborough Police Department. ——————————————————————————————————— UPDATE: According to JPD Major Jamie Aistrop, search efforts for Friday night have been suspended and will resume Saturday morning. In the meantime, Aistrop urged all residents of the North Jonesborough subdivision […]
Investigation of threats at Cocke County school leads to arrest
An investigation of social media threats at a school in Cocke County led to an arrest of a juvenile Wednesday.
Bluff City man sentenced for construction company wire fraud
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man is facing just over two years of prison after fraudulently transferring over $344,000 from a Johnson City construction company. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Jack Vicars, 49, of Bluff City was sentenced to 27 months in prison […]
supertalk929.com
Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified
A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
Big Stone Gap man found guilty of indecent liberties with a child
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Big Stone Gap man was found guilty of child sex crimes, according to a release from the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney. The release states that Michael Emond Tripp, 49, was found guilty by a 12-member jury of two counts of indecent liberties with a child by someone in a […]
Grainger County man found dead after report of shooting, TBI investigating
The circumstances that led to the death of a man in Grainger County over the weekend is under investigation by local and state authorities.
Kingsport police investigating hotel robbery
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officers are investigating a robbery at an Americourt Extended Stays hotel on Wednesday. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, officers were called to the Americourt location on 1900 American Way around 5:30 Wednesday evening in reference to an alleged robbery. Patton said that details will […]
Officer says ‘biggest pill dealer’ was caught in Hamblen County bust
Three people are facing charges after police found over $100,000 in cash and $30,000 worth of pills during a search warrant that caught the "biggest pill dealer in the area," according to the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office.
Dog saves owner from Johnson City apartment fire
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ellen Hanson said her 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Sir Scruffy, saved her from death in the apartment fire off North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive last Wednesday. The apartment fire displaced 26 people, according to the American Red Cross. Hanson told News Channel 11 her dog’s barking woke her up […]
Worker died at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, spokesperson says
An employee of a subcontractor at the Cardinal Glass facility in Church Hill died Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson.
Kingsport Times-News
West Virginia man killed in crash on Interstate 81
KINGSPORT — A five-vehicle pileup in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 on Thursday morning led to the death of a West Virginia man. Gary John Hochstein III, 35, of Mount Hope, West Virginia, was killed in the crash, according to authorities. Three other motorists sustained minor injuries and six others were uninjured, according to a Kingsport Police Department press release.
Johnson City Press
Juvenile charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault for pointing BB gun at bus
KINGSPORT — An unnamed Sullivan County juvenile has been charged one count of aggravated reckless endangerment and 24 counts of aggravated assault for point a BB gun resembling a shotgun at a school bus. The person charged is 12, and no gender was given.
Megan Boswell, Sullivan Co. woman accused of killing daughter, faces jury trial in February 2025
Megan Boswell had been set to face a jury trial in February 2023; however, in a court hearing Wednesday, her trial was delayed and set to Feb. 3, 2025.
WMTW
Casco man killed in fiery Oxford County crash
OTISFIELD, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says a man from Casco died Wednesday night when he crashed into a tree in his hometown. Police said Kenneth Haviland, 43 of Casco was speeding on Forrest Edwards Rd. just before 8 p.m. when he failed to stop at the intersection with Powhattan Rd. and went into the woods. Police said his Jeep rolled over and then caught fire.
Kingsport Times-News
Man arrested in Kentucky transferred into JCPD custody
Michael Needham was taken into custody by the Johnson City Police Department on Monday on charges of burglary (2 counts), theft over $2,500 (2 counts), vandalism under $1,000, and possession of an anti-theft device (2 counts). The arrest stems from Walmart loss prevention reporting a shoplifting at 3111 Browns Mill...
993thex.com
12-year-old charged after pointing BB gun at school bus in Kingsport
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a petition was filed to charge a 12-year-old child with reckless endangerment and 24 counts of aggravated assault after an incident during a school bus route. A report says deputies responded to an area of Beulah Church Road in Kingsport on December 9th to speak with a school bus driver.
