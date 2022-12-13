Read full article on original website
Driver killed after car crashes into tree in Reno
A 29-year-old man from Reno was killed after their vehicle crashed into a tree Saturday night. Reno Police say they responded to the area of South Rock Blvd. and Brookside Court around 6:18 p.m. on a report of a single-vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation says the driver failed to manage...
Reno police arrest 2 on murder charges from April 2021
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police have arrested two people in connection to a murder that took place in April of last year. Police arrested the pair for the murder of Marcos Avalos on April 30, 2021. 26-year-old Cristian A Barcenas of Reno was arrested on a charge of open...
Fundraiser to be held Monday for Fernley family who lost home in fire
The North Lyon County Fire Protection District will be holding a fundraiser on Monday, December 19 after one of their staff lost their home to a fire caused by a fireplace malfunction in Fernley. There were no injuries reported. Eight people were displaced by the incident. North Lyon County Fire...
80 percent of Dilworth Middle School teachers call out after student-staff altercation
After an altercation between a student and a staff member on Thursday, 80 percent of Dilworth Middle School teachers called out sick Friday morning. Washoe County School District superintendent Susan Enfield said that Dilworth has had a "handful of incidents" this year. Friday morning, 27 of the 33 teachers took sick leave.
Sparks Police Collecting Donations for Explorer Program
The Sparks Police Department invited the community to come take pictures with Santa at the community event on December 18, 2022. All funds raised at the event will benefit the Sparks Police Explorer Program. It's a program designed by the Boy Scouts of America, to teach young adults about different...
Truckee Police Department considering license plate reader software
The Truckee Police Department is considering a license plate reader software program. What are License Plate Readers? License plate readers do not capture video, record speed, use facial recognition, enforce parking, or track people. They are only recording photos of license plates and vehicles. Automatic license plate readers are motion-activated,...
Wild Horses along Washoe Lake
On our latest adventure, we spotted these wild horses along Washoe Lake after more than a foot of snow about a week before Christmas. Located just south of Reno, NV, you can hike along the shores of Washoe Lake with beautiful views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff!
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Nevada witness at Stateline reported watching a large, silent, boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe that appeared to be 500 feet wide at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Miss Carson City Helps 5th Graders Write Holiday Letters for the Elderly
Fifth graders at Seeliger Elementary School got into the spirit of the holiday a little bit early with a special visit from Miss Carson City Brianna Cross who helped the students write holiday letters for the elderly in the Carson City community. The school visit on Monday, Dec. 12, incorporated...
Reno Firefighters host annual Holiday Party for Local Children in Need
Reno firefighters turned the Circus Circus Ballroom into a winter wonderland for local children in need on Sunday. Reno firefighters and police officers, their families and other community volunteers gathered to host the annual children’s holiday party. Children ages 6-12, primarily from Reno’s downtown core area, were preselected by...
New Traditions And Holiday Shopping In Reno
Christmas is just a week away and locals are scrambling with last minute shopping. A lot of families we spoke to say they are planning for a smaller holiday celebration altogether.
Vitalant Blood Donation- Reno
Sunday - Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm. Vitalant-one of the nation's oldest and largest non-profit community blood service providers-supplies comprehensive transfusion medicine services for nearly 1,000 hospitals and health care partners for patients in need across 40 states. ... Is this your business?. Promote your business through our innovative Marketplace...
Montana State defeats Nevada in Maui Classic finale
Kihei, Maui, Hawaii - Nevada women's basketball lost its final game of the Maui Classic to Montana State 64-43 on Sunday at South Maui Park Gymnasium. Sophomore guard Audrey Roden scored a team-high 12 points, being named to the All-Maui Classic Tournament Team in the process. Junior forward Lexie Givens added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Wreaths Across America Ceremony In Fernley
Wreaths Across America is a national event where people honor veterans who have passed by laying wreaths at veteran’s grave sites. There are over 1,000 locations throughout the United States that participate in this ceremony every year.
