Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ExxonMobil Starts Operations at Large-Scale Advanced Recycling Facility
IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- ExxonMobil today announced successful startup of one of the largest advanced recycling facilities in North America. The facility at the company’s integrated manufacturing complex in Baytown, Texas, uses proprietary technology to break down hard-to-recycle plastics and transform them into raw materials for new products. It is capable of processing more than 80 million pounds of plastic waste per year, supporting a circular economy for post-use plastics and helping divert plastic waste currently sent to landfills. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005206/en/ ExxonMobil successfully started operations at its large-scale advanced recycling facility in Baytown, Texas. The facility uses proprietary technology to break down hard-to-recycle plastics and transform them into raw materials for new products. (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
The Guardianship Lawyers at Shields Law Firm in Houston TX Are Ready To Help Clients With Guardianship Concerns
Special needs legal services touch on many aspects of a special needs child’s life that ensure that child can go on to lead a meaningful and supported life. One key aspect is that of guardianship. The attorneys at Shields Law Firm are experienced in laws related to special needs and special education matters and have advocated and helped many children and their families in the Houston TX area.
papercitymag.com
New Concierge Medical Practice in River Oaks Takes Personal Care to a Higher Level — What a $24,000 MD2 Membership Gets You
The sitting room of the MD2 Houston office, 2001 Kirby Drive overlooking River Oaks, where doctors have time to visit at their leisure with patients. (Photo courtesy of MD²) The Rolls-Royce of concierge medical care has finally arrived in Houston with two of the city’s leading physicians helming the practice that is not only just as luxe as the Rolls but comparatively as expensive. The cost is $24,000 annually for the first family member with an additional $12,000 for a spouse. The price tag sounds extraordinary but for those with the means, MD2 (pronounced MD squared) represents the ultimate in physician care.
Seabrook ship captain accused of lying in order to operate illegal charter cruise business
Coast Guard officials said Gordon Johnson lied and said he did not have paying customers on his ship -- when he actually did. He also reportedly instructed his passengers to lie.
realtynewsreport.com
Hines Buys Houston Warehouse
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Hines has acquired a 282,190-SF warehouse in the Pinto Business Park at the southwest intersection of Interstate 45 and Beltway 8 in the North Houston submarket. The project, developed by Griffin Partners and Pinto Realty Partners, was delivered in October. Trent...
realtynewsreport.com
Home Sales Drop 30 Percent in Houston
HOUSTON — (Realty News Report) — Houston home sales declined 30 percent in November, one of the steepest dives in Texas real estate history. The Houston Association of Realtors reported 5,827 single-family homes sold in November 2022, down from 8,374 sales in November 2021. Rising mortgage rates dealt...
Hundreds of complaints filed against Houston company over misleading health insurance pitch
HOUSTON — They thought they were buying health insurance, but what they got wasn’t insurance at all. Nearly 200 consumers have filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau and the Texas Attorney General’s Office claiming a faith-based Houston company took their money but left them with little to no coverage and a lot of unpaid medical bills.
Houston business suspected of leaking hazardous chemicals into storm drains
HPD says a local manufacturing facility may be leaking chemicals into the stormwater system.
houstonfoodbank.org
GOVERNMENT RELATIONS: Houston Food Bank to be present at State Legislature Session to reflect the needs of our neighbors.
Ever wonder who decides how much your property taxes will go up? Or who decides how much funding our public education system gets? Or overall, when all state laws go into effect?. The Texas Legislature is the lawmaking body for the State of Texas, which consists of two chambers: The...
KHOU
'Pathetic' | Text messages, emails show Houston city leaders' frustration over boil water notice
HOUSTON — Text messages and emails revealed frustration inside Houston City Hall as leaders grappled with how to handle a boil water notice for 2 million customers last month. KHOU11 Investigates obtained the documents through an open records request. They include correspondence between Houston Public Works Director Carol Haddock,...
Houston Chronicle
What you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season
As we say goodbye to one year and say hello to the next, there's always one pressing question on the lips of all Texans: When does crawfish season start? The mudbugs are a delicacy on the Gulf Coast, particularly in Louisiana and here in Houston. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season.
How landlords are converting Houston, Harris County into a rental region
Single-family residences across Houston are being diced up in favor of multi-unit rental properties.
Game-changing new park with restaurant, kids spaces, tunnels and more breaks grounds in west Houston
Houston's push for more public green space has now grown to the west side. Camden Park, a new, 3.4-acre park in the Westchase District, has broken ground on Wilcrest Drive just north of Richmond Avenue, per an announcement. Aimed at producing public green gathering spaces in one of Houston’s most park-deficient areas, the WiFi-enabled Camden Park will offer a 30,000 square-foot activity lawn with multi-purpose pavilion for free concerts and cultural performances, per press materials. More features include an onsite restaurant open daily with indoor and outdoor seating, a children’s playground with rolling hills, play structures, water features, and a...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Latino families say they were scammed out of millions by a Houston-based crypto company
The federal government is taking aim at a Houston-based company for allegedly scamming Latino investors out of millions of dollars in a cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme. On September 19, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed an emergency action against Houston based company CryptoFX LLC for allegedly using investor funds to support Mauricio Chavez’s “extravagant lifestyle” and finance a real estate company called CBT Group that Chavez co-owned with Giorgio Benvenuto.
Brazoria County resident complains of swarming mosquitoes, so when will it end?
Experts share ways to make your yard as inhabitable as possible to those pesky mosquitoes.
tsu.edu
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner Announces Two Major Initiatives Between the City of Houston and Texas Southern University During Commencement Address
During a keynote commencement speech to nearly 700 graduates, and thousands more guests, faculty and members of the Texas Southern University Board of Regents, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner announced two new initiatives that will strengthen the partnership between the City of Houston and Texas Southern University. The first is a...
Texas Southern University’s Center for Justice Research Awarded $351,000 Grant to Launch HBCU Criminal Justice Research Hub
Texas Southern University’s Center for Justice Research has received a $351,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation through the Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity to form the HBCU Criminal Justice Research Hub. The Hub will facilitate a two-year collaboration between HBCU researchers, community organizations, and community members working toward reducing...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
ABELINO BALLESA – Hispanic Male, 03/31/1947: Mr. Ballesa died in the 1600 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 10/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4573. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/97985) MICHAEL JAMES CUPP – White Male, 07/27/1973: Mr. Cupp died...
Houston facing possible arctic cold front during Christmas week
Texas just might be getting frigid temperatures and wintry precipitation for Christmas.
spacecityweather.com
Temperatures are going to plummet before Christmas. The question is how low they will go
The month of December has started off ridiculously warm. Through Monday the region has recorded an average temperature of 69 degrees, which is 12 degrees above normal. However, after one more day the greater Houston region will see a shift toward more winter-like weather. It is not going to get spectacularly cold, rather temperatures will just slip back toward our typical December pattern of highs generally in the 60s, with lows in the 40s. The real question is what comes after that. Looking at the big picture, we can see that the coldest air mass on the planet, at present, lies over the Siberia region of Russia, where surface temperatures in some locations are in the -55 to -75 degree Fahrenheit range.
Comments / 0