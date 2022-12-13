ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

Raptors trade rumors: Will December 15 targets address Toronto’s biggest needs?

December 15 is an important date on the NBA calendar. While we're still a couple of months away from the trade deadline, Thursday marks the unofficial start of trade season because the majority of players who signed contracts in the offseason become trade eligible. There are a total of 74...
Nets fined for injury rules violation: Resting Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, 6 others costs Brooklyn $25K

The Nets were fined as they rested eight players in a road clash against the Pacers on Dec. 10. They still won the game. The NBA announced a $25,000 fine to Brooklyn for "failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting" as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Nic Claxton, T.J. Warren and Royce O'Neal rested against Indiana.
BROOKLYN, NY

