While no trades have been consummated in the NBA yet this season, there has been no shortage of rumors and proposals swapped. One of the teams that have been scouring the market for a deal is the Phoenix Suns, who have been looking for a new home for Jae Crowder.
What Stephen Curry's injury means for Warriors: Jordan Poole must step up during Golden State's tough stretch
What was already shaping up to be a tough few weeks for the Warriors will now be even more challenging with the absence of Stephen Curry. The four-time NBA champion is expected to miss multiple weeks of action after suffering a shoulder injury on Wednesday night in Golden State's 125-119 loss to Indiana.
Joe Mazzulla's Quizlet account, explained: Did internet find Celtics head coach's scouting reports?
It hasn't taken Joe Mazzulla long to prove himself as a head coach in the NBA. A member of Boston's coaching staff since 2019-20, Mazzulla was named interim head coach of the Celtics ahead of the 2022-23 season, stepping in for Ime Udoka, who is suspended for the entire campaign for violations of team policies.
Lakers trade rumors: How much are LA's 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks actually worth?
Trade rumors involving the Lakers have dominated the start of the NBA season — and for good reason. At 11-16, it's clear that they don't have enough on their roster to become a title contender. Unfortunately for the Lakers, they only have their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks available...
Raptors trade rumors: Will December 15 targets address Toronto’s biggest needs?
December 15 is an important date on the NBA calendar. While we're still a couple of months away from the trade deadline, Thursday marks the unofficial start of trade season because the majority of players who signed contracts in the offseason become trade eligible. There are a total of 74...
NBA trade rumors: From Jakob Poeltl to Bojan Bogdanovic, here are four moves we want to see
The unofficial start of NBA trade season has arrived. On Thursday, Dec. 15, more than 70 players who signed contracts during the 2022 offseason will become eligible to be traded. Conversations between teams could really start to heat up now that a new group has flooded the market. However, it's...
Nets fined for injury rules violation: Resting Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, 6 others costs Brooklyn $25K
The Nets were fined as they rested eight players in a road clash against the Pacers on Dec. 10. They still won the game. The NBA announced a $25,000 fine to Brooklyn for "failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting" as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Nic Claxton, T.J. Warren and Royce O'Neal rested against Indiana.
