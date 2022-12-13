Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
montanasports.com
Montana State equipment truck presses on through perilous conditions en route to South Dakota State
BILLINGS — The road to the FCS semifinals has been smooth and steady for Montana State. Following a first-round bye, the fourth-seeded Bobcats took care of business against Weber State in the second round and shellacked William & Mary in the quarterfinals last Friday. But it’s been anything but...
SDSU men vs. Bellevue contest postponed
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State men’s basketball game against Bellevue scheduled for Wednesday, December 14, has been postponed due to continuing winter weather conditions in the region. The Jackrabbits and Bruins will work on a possible future date to make up the non-conference contest. SDSU’s next scheduled game is now its Summit […]
kelo.com
SDSU Football Coach John Stiegelmeier encouraging fans to brave the elements for semi-final game; Students to receive free admission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As the SDSU Jackrabbits host Montana State in the semifinal matchup this Saturday, head coach John Stiegelmeier is encouraging fans to bundle up and make their way to Dana J. Dykhouse stadium for the game. The Jacks have so far won their previous two...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 13, 2022
Patsy Colson Hutson, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center, in Mayfield, Kentucky. She was born Dec. 11, 1948, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Eury Colson and Ruby Kirk Colson. She was a retired caregiver at Brookdale of Murray, and was of...
radionwtn.com
McKenzie, Dyersburg Students Receive UTM Meek Scholarship Awards
MARTIN, Tenn. – Kelsea Koonce, of Dyersburg, and Hannah Bilger, of McKenzie, were recognized as the recipients of the Paul and Martha Meek Leadership Award during the University of Tennessee at Martin fall 2022 commencement Saturday, Dec. 10. The Paul and Martha Meek Leadership Award is presented to two graduating students who demonstrate outstanding campus and community service during their time at UT Martin.
insideradio.com
Ice Storm Brings Down Two Broadcast Towers In South Dakota.
A massive winter storm that walloped the Midwest with ice and snow brought down a pair of broadcast towers in South Dakota Wednesday. An 1,800-foot tower north of Garden City, home to Alpha Media country KDLO (96.9) Watertown, succumbed to the devastating combo of ice buildup and wind. An adjacent 800-foot tower also fell to the ground, according to North Pine.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDHP: Tow truck tipped on I-29
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a tow truck overturned on the job. Troopers say a tow truck tipped while trying to pull a semi out of a ditch on I-29 just north of Brookings. Troopers say, “Please use caution IF you have to...
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm causing power outages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
KELOLAND TV
Remaining Windy and Snowy: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 14
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have strong winds in western and central South Dakota this afternoon. This winds start spilling into eastern KELOLAND by early tomorrow morning. Between 2 and 3 PM CST we have seen wind gust in the mid 40 MPH to near 50 MPH. Temperatures are in the teens and low 20s in western and central South Dakota with these high winds. Eastern KELOLAND has temperatures this afternoon in the 20s nearing 30°.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
KELOLAND TV
Blowing snow and blizzard conditions expand today
The snow and blowing snow remains our top weather story this morning in KELOLAND as this major winter storm continues to push through the region. Blizzard headlines cover much of western and central SD. Conditions will deteriorate through the day farther east, including the Sioux Falls area. Deadwood is reporting...
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park Announces 2023 Honorees
Union City, Tennessee—Discovery Park of America has announced the honorees for the 2023 Discovery Awards Gala and Fundraiser that will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023. The award recognizes individuals whose work, like that of Discovery Park, brings enlightenment, inspiration and education to those whose lives they’ve touched.
KELOLAND TV
Major winter storm to strike KELOLAND this week
Winter storm headlines continue to expand in KELOLAND. New today are the counties in northeast SD and SW MN. We expect a large amount of mixed precipitation with this storm north and east of Sioux Falls, so icing may become a problem starting Monday night into Tuesday. Folks west of the James Valley have a very high chance of heavy snow, with high chances of over 1 foot in portions of KELOLAND yet to be determined.
dakotanewsnow.com
Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A longtime local pub and grill will be going through a couple of transitions over the next few years, according to SiouxFalls.Business. The BB’s Pub N Grill’s final day at its location near The Empire Mall will be Dec. 31 before moving to its temporary northwest Sioux Falls location, which will serve under a different name while its brand new building is built. BB’s is expected to settle into its new permanent location in 2024.
dctribalmedia.com
Winter Activities Within Three Hours of Dyersburg
Although winter can be cold and miserable at times it comes with a lot of fun things to do! While we usually don’t get much, if any, snow here in Dyersburg, there are several winter activities within three hours of us for all people to enjoy. Here is a list of several things to do close to us!
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department shared the identity of the man killed Dec. 5 in an accident northwest of Sioux Falls. Officers were called at 1:44 p.m. to an incident that happened off the roadway near 259th St. and 471st St. 25-year-old Cody...
radionwtn.com
UC Schools Set Holiday Dismissal Times
Union City, Tenn.–Dismissal times at Union City Schools are set for the upcoming Christmas holiday break. The final day of classes is Friday, with an abbreviated schedule on tap for all three campuses. Pre-K students will be dismissed at 9 a.m., and kindergarten and middle school students will be...
KELOLAND TV
Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week
We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
sdpb.org
A South Dakota trust company is aiding FTX in bankruptcy proceeding
A bunch of keys are stored in "cold-storage" in a bank-grade vault in South Dakota. That may conjure up images of a stark, concrete bunker built deep underground. But Jody Mettler, the president of BitGo Trust Company, said the image is a little more subtle. “It’s not in a dungeon,...
