ERCOT gearing up for next wave of winter weather
AUSTIN, Texas — Just days away from the first day of winter, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is gearing up for this season's coming wave of winter-like weather. As a series of cold fronts approach the state, ERCOT released a notice Friday stating that it is closely...
Coldest air so far this season arrives late this week; hard freezes likely
AUSTIN, Texas — The coldest air so far this season is on the way to Central Texas, and it arrives later this week. Prior to the Arctic front, we're already chilly with afternoon highs in the 50s through early this week. But Thursday is when temperatures begin to plummet.
TxDOT, law enforcement step up efforts to keep drunk drivers off roads this holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas — As Texans gear up to celebrate the holidays, the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to do so responsibly. TxDOT launched its holiday drunk driving prevention campaign called "Drive Sober. No Regrets." It went into effect this weekend and will run through Jan. 1, 2023, in an effort to remind Texans to find a safe ride home.
