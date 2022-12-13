ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

The Internet Is Still Buzzing About The Release Of SZA’s Sophomore Album ‘SOS’

By davontah
K97.5
K97.5
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MAkb4_0jhhOUT400

Source: Daniel Webster / Courtesy TDE / RCA Records

2022 has been another year filled with great music. This year, we got albums from giants such as Beyoncé , Drake , Future and Kendrick Lamar . As if that wasn’t enough, last Friday (December 9) SZA dropped off her highly anticipated sophomore album SOS .

The last time we got a full body of work from the 33 year-old St. Louis, Missouri native was in 2017 when she released her debut studio album Ctrl. The album received five Grammy nominations and was unanimously ranked as one of the top albums of the year. It definitely makes sense why the hype for SOS was through the roof.

The 23-track album features Don Toliver, Travis Scott , Phoebe Bridgers and the late great Ol’ Dirty Bastard with production from a host of hitmakers including Babyface, Benny Blanco, Lizzo and many more.

Across SOS, we find SZA still dealing with some of the same topics (love and relationships) but from more of a self assured place. Her confidence shines brightly throughout the album as she touches on knowing that she doesn’t need to depend on a man for happiness and leaving bad situations before it gets too late. In the same breath, she still is fighting with some of the same issues she did on the previous album. She admits to still making decisions that might not end up boding well for her as well as sharing that she still questions her worth from time to time. SOS beautifully blends the contrasting vibes. SZA expresses how it feels to go through the healing process of a relationship gone bad, explores the meaning behind her trials and tribulations and eventually embraces where she is in life. She does so over the very sonically impressive album.

After listening to the album, fans couldn’t help but to take to Twitter to express their thoughts on SZA’s latest effort. Majority of the feedback was phenomenal. Fans quickly identified tracks like ‘Love Langauge,’ ‘Snooze,’ ‘Smoking on my Ex Pack’ and ‘Nobody Gets Me’ as their favorites, amongst others.

Everyone didn’t agree though. Some listeners spoke on how they couldn’t relate to the album or how they didn’t feel like it was as good as Ctrl.

SZA decided to keep the people talking today (December 13) when she announced that she would be going on tour in February.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SZA (@sza)

Fans pointed out that they were going to be broke from having to grab concert tickets for not only SZA, but also Ari Lennox, Janet Jackson and Beyoncé. This sounds like a good problem to have. Haha

Let us know how you felt about the album and what your favorite tracks are in the comments!

Comments / 0

Related
K97.5

7 Hip-Hop Music Videos That stayed On Repeat In 2022

  It was a great amount of music produced in 2022, but what sets artists and creatives apart are dope visuals that enhance the overall listening experience. While there are many factors that make up a quality video, we focused on the visuals that truly stood out in 2022.  The storyline,  breathtaking shots, dance choreography […]
hotnewhiphop.com

Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss

TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
K97.5

Still Shootin’: Diddy Announced Birth Of Baby Daughter, Twitter Has All The Questions

Sean “Diddy” Combs recently announced that he is the proud daddy of a new baby girl. The surprise reveal has social media asking all types of questions—staring with, “Who is the mother.” The Bad Boy Records took to Twitter on TK to make the announcement. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean […] The post Still Shootin’: Diddy Announced Birth Of Baby Daughter, Twitter Has All The Questions appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

22 Trending TikTok Sounds of 2022

Here's a list of TikTok Sounds that may seem regular at the surface but took on a life of their own once social media got a hold of them.
K97.5

Uncle Luke & Fat Joe Chat Regarding Trick Daddy & Pitbull

There is no doubt that Fat Joe tells captivating stories. Uncle Luke is now weighing in on his claim that he put on Trick Daddy and Pitbull. As spotted on Complex the Rap icon threw a flag on the play regarding an interview Joe conducted. Back in May the “Lean Back” appeared on Math Hoffa’s My Expert […] The post Uncle Luke & Fat Joe Chat Regarding Trick Daddy & Pitbull appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

Irv Gotti Says Cash Money Records Is The “Greatest Label Ever”

For better or worse when Irv Gotti speaks the culture listens. In a recent interview he says Cash Money Records is the "greatest label ever." The post Irv Gotti Says Cash Money Records Is The “Greatest Label Ever” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

K97.5

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
711K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy