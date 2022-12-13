Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Burns Boys Aim to Turn Things Around in 2022-23
The Burns boys basketball team opened up the season at home with the Winter Classic and went 2-2 to start things off. The Broncs posted wins over Torrington and Wheatland lost to Thermopolis and Southeast. This team is senior-heavy with 7 listed on the roster and that experience should pay dividends this year. Burns has not been to the state tournament since 2015 and their last winning season was in 2014. But this group has the potential to make some noise in 2A and showed a lot of fortitude in their 47-41 win over Wheatland as they trailed at the outset 12-0.
Large Stretches Of I-80, I-25 In Wyoming Closed Wednesday Morning
Large portions of Interstates 80 and 25 are closed as of 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 14. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website. Interstate 25 was closed northbound all of the way from Cheyenne to Casper. It was closed in both directions between Wheatland and Casper. Interstate 80, meanwhile, was closed between Cheyenne and Rock Springs in both directions due to winter weather. The website said that as of 7:30 a.m., the estimated opening time was 9 to 11 hours.
Wyoming I-25 Closed Thursday Morning Cheyenne – Wheatland
Early Thursday morning, 12/15/22. High winds has drifted snow and closed a long portion of Wyoming's I-25. As of 5am Thursday morning WYDOT has posted the following. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of December 15 at 04:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.
Schools Closed In Laramie County School District#1 Today
Due to a blizzard that is hitting southeast Wyoming, schools have been canceled in Laramie County School District#1 today. Due to impending hazardous blizzard conditions, LCSD#1 will be activating a remote learning day on Tuesday 12/13. Buildings will be closed, and teachers will be offering remote activities and lessons. Please contact teachers via Remind if you have questions.
UPDATE: Cheyenne Now Faces Blizzard Warning
UPDATE: The Cheyenne Office of the Nation of the National Weather Service now says Cheyenne is under a blizzard warning starting at 5 p.m. Laramie, meanwhile, now faces a winter storm warning. Both cities had previously been listed as facing only winter weather advisories. The areas in orange on the...
Cheyenne NWS Offers Snapshot Of Storm Conditions
As much of southeast Wyoming remains under a blizzard warning, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service tweeted a snapshot of some conditions around the area:. While Cheyenne received relatively little snow so far, strong winds continue to make travel conditions less than ideal. Cheyenne is facing a blizzard warning until 11 p.m. on Wednesday,
Cowboys in the NFL: Week 14
LARAMIE -- Add another future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback to Tashaun Gipson's list of victims. Early in the third quarter of Sunday's 35-7 rout of the visiting Buccaneers, Gipson snagged an overthrown pass off the right arm of 7-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady. The longest-tenured former Cowboy in the NFL now has 29 interceptions over his 11-year career.
Wyoming Rail Unions Planning Cheyenne Rally on Dec. 13
On Tuesday, Wyoming's Sheet Metal Air Rail and Transportation (SMART) Workers and the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations are planning a rally in Cheyenne. The rally is an attempt to raise awareness for the mistreatment of rail workers by railroad companies over the past few years...
The Greeley Stampede Will Announce Concert Lineup in February
I don't know about you, but I am ready for summer to be here in Northern Colorado. The kickoff to the summer season is special to me as it means the Greeley Stampede is right around the corner. Greeley Stampede 2023. The Greeley Stampede will be happening at Island Grove...
Cheyenne City Councilman Working On Weed Decriminalization Proposal
Cheyenne Ward III City Councilman Richard Johnson is working on a possible ordinance to decriminalize small quantities of marijuana inside city limits. Johnson says the proposal is still theoretical at this point, and many of the specifics--such as the amount of pot that would qualify for the classification--remain to be worked out. He also stresses that decriminalization is not the same as legalization.
Hey, Cheyenne! Get a Free Car Seat, Safety Check This Saturday
The Wyoming Highway Patrol and Laramie County Fire District #2 will be hosting a free car seat safety check event in Cheyenne this Saturday, Dec. 17. The event will take place at Laramie County Fire District #2, located at 410 Horse Creek Road, from 10 a.m. to noon. "Child seats...
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0