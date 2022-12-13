Read full article on original website
The Worst Movies of 2022
Time flies at the movies — the good movies. At a bad movie, time seems to stand still, to dilate in defiance of the laws of nature. (Sometimes, when I close my eyes at night, I am back watching The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure. I don’t know why or how. But it is true.) As the old saying goes: No great movie is too long. No bad movie is too short.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Review: A Gorgeous Return to Pandora
James Cameron hasn’t made a movie since the first Avatar in 2009. You may wonder what he’s been doing for the last 13 years — until you watch this sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, which very much feels like a decade’s worth of accumulated ideas crammed into a single, wildly ambitious (and slightly overstuffed) film. It’s jammed with massive action sequences, weird alien lifeforms, and a heartfelt message about the power of family and the importance of living in harmony with the natural world. If all goes as planned, The Way of Water will be the first of four Avatar sequels James Cameron makes over the next six years — but it doesn’t seem like Cameron held anything back for the next three Avatars.
‘Avatar 3’: What Will Happen After ‘The Way of Water’
Avatar: The Way of Water is a movie event a decade in the making. But if all goes as planned, it won’t be the last. James Cameron had already shot Avatar 3 (at least the motion capture for it) before The Way of Water ever opened in theaters, and he’s got the full franchise mapped out through Avatar 5.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Kiss Plots World Domination in Casablanca Records Movie Trailer
Jeremy Jordan's Neil Bogart minces no words about the meteoric rise of Casablanca Records in a new trailer for Spinning Gold. "We were in the business of making dreams come true," the label boss says. "Sold over 200 million records. Became the soundtrack of your life. But how do you expect me to tell you how all of that really happened?"
Norman Reedus Joins Cast Of ‘John Wick’ Spin-Off ‘Ballerina’
Norman Reedus is the most recent addition to the cast of the much-anticipated Ballerina. The film is a spin-off of John Wick, which has become quite a well-loved franchise at this point. The movie stars Ana de Armas as Rooney, an incredibly well-trained ballerina assassin. Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane are also set to return in their roles from the other Wick films.
Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Refused ‘Shazam 2’ Cameo
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who’s recently taken on the role of DC Comics anti-hero Black Adam, reportedly turned down a cameo in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. It seems like a strange choice, especially since most fans know of Black Adam through his connection to Shazam. Black Adam is frequently featured as one of Shazam’s biggest antagonists. Black Adam itself, released on October 21, 2022, introduced the character to the larger moviegoing world, as well as established the Justice Society Of America.
Every Spider-Man (and Easter Egg) in the New ‘Spider-Verse’ Trailer
Miles Morales returns in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — joined by a whole legion of spider-heroes. The new full trailer for the film reintroduces us to Miles, Spider-Gwen, and Peter B. Parker, and it also showcases a whole bunch of new Spider-Men who didn’t appear in the first Spider-Verse, including Jessica Drew, Spider-Man Manga, and the Spider-Man of the PlayStation 4 and 5 video games.
Carole King Praises Biopic Casting of Daisy Edgar-Jones
Producers announced Daisy Edgar-Jones as the star of an upcoming Carole King biopic, and the legendary singer-songwriter has given her seal of approval. The movie is based on the Broadway show Beautiful, which ran for five years starting in 2014, and will feature many of King’s best-known songs including “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “I Feel The Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “It’s Too Late.”
Robert Pattinson’s Batman Is Not Joining the DCU, Says James Gunn
It seems like not a day goes by lately without some sort of news about DC Studios: The movies that aren’t happening, the movies that might happen, the movies that already happened but then got canceled before they could make their way to theaters or streaming. Sometimes, things shift...
Meet Spider-Woman in the New ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer
It’s time go back into the Spider-Verse. Five years after the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the saga of Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and the rest of the multiversal web of Spider-Men continues in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the first of two planned sequels. This installment has a new trio of directors — Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson — but writer/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are both back, along with producer Amy Pascal and many of the voices from the original film, including Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’ dad Jefferson, and Oscar Isaac — who had a cameo in Into the Spider-Verse’s credits — as Spider-Man 2099.
‘Barbie’ Trailer: The Classic Toy Comes to Life
I don’t know what I was expecting from the first trailer for Barbie... but it definitely wasn’t 2001: A Space Odyssey jokes. But they work! They kill, in fact. The teaser for Barbie, based on the classic line of dolls and co-written and directed by Lady Bird and Little Women filmmaker Greta Gerwig, is here, and it is wild. The first half sends up the opening sequence of 2001; the second half features Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, in a kaleidoscopic wonderland of Dreamhouses and a million other Barbie playsets and accessories. It really does look like the toy come to life.
‘God of War’ Is Becoming an Amazon TV Series
One of the most popular PlayStation video game series of the past few years is coming to television, as Amazon has announced it is developing a God of War series for its Prime Video streaming service. The show will be produced by Rafe Judkins, who previously worked on Amazon’s The Wheel of Time series.
‘Echo’ Writer Says the Show May Premiere Later Than Expected
Marion Dayre, the head writer behind Marvel’s upcoming Echo series, has announced that the show might be just a little late. Of course, everyone is eager for Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Five to begin. While a good few movies and series are running on schedule, others are experiencing some delays. When you have a giant cinematic universe, there’s really no way to guarantee that everything will always proceed according to plan.
Patty Jenkins Says She Never Quit ‘Wonder Woman 3’
Amidst a lot of speculation what who did what to whom regarding the fate of the seemingly canceled Wonder Woman 3, Patty Jenkins published a long letter on her social media giving her side of the story. In her telling, she never quit the project — as has been rumored in some circles in recent days.
‘Westworld’ to Be Removed From HBO Max
The park is really closed. Not only has HBO canceled Westworld, ending the once-highly-rated series before its creators got to conclude its story, they are now in the process of pulling the show off of the HBO Max streaming service. According to Deadline, both Westworld and the recent fantasy series...
Shawn Levy Says He Won’t Let ‘Deadpool 3’ Be Rated PG-13
Deadpool fans are very excited they are finally getting a third film starring their hero, and they mostly seem very pleased that it will co-star Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. The sense I get when I speak to folks who are looking forward to this movie is their big concern is the tone. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, fun and bombastic as it might be, is an entirely PG-13-rated place. And Deadpool has always been an R-rated franchise. Marvel has maintained from the beginning that Deadpool 3 will be rated R, but it seems like a lot of fans are taking a I’ll-believe-it-when-I-see-it attitude toward the whole thing.
Henry Cavill Announces He’s Done as Superman (Again)
You will not believe a man can fly. At least if that man is Henry Cavill. Man, what a difference two months make. In late October, Cavill made a surprise return as Superman in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. A few days, Cavill posted a video on his Instagram account with a very clear message: “I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman.”
