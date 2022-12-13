Read full article on original website
Craniosacral Therapy For Chronic Headaches
If you are a longtime sufferer of headaches, Alpine Physical Therapy may have the answer. Consider craniosacral therapy for chronic headaches. The practitioner gently works with the spine and the skull to ease the restrictions of nerve passages, movement of cerebrospinal fluid through the spinal cord, and free restrictions that are contributing to joint restriction and misaligned bones. The dedicated physical therapists at Alpine Physical Therapy share a common goal: to restore the health and physical abilities of our patients. You will be treated in a private room to reduce contact with other patients. Get on the road to a better lifestyle with Alpine Physical Therapy as your partner. Alpine accepts most insurance plans. Call to schedule your appointment today.
Proper Hydration Is Essential
Are you feeling a bit run down? Perhaps borderline “flu-ish?” Proper hydration is essential for peak performance and overall health. Aquafy IV hydration therapy rejuvenates your body and recharges your mind, with optimum infusions of essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids and powerful antioxidants. A comprehensive immunity booster from Aquafy IV features high dose vitamin C, magnesium, B complex, B12, zinc, vitamin D and glutathione. AquafyIV is a local nurse- and nurse practitioner-owned practice with more than 50 years of combined healthcare experience. AquafyIV specializes in primary care and IV hydration in a spa-like atmosphere. The key to your rejuvenation is here now. Hydration, healthcare and wellness. That’s Aquafy IV. Call to learn more or schedule a visit.
Get Happy At Harper House
Does your current living space leave a lot to be desired? It’s time to get happy at Harper House. This is a refreshingly uncommon apartment experience, at the gateway to south Boulder. These Boulder apartments have everything you need—and more. Residents enjoy attractive apartments with the amenities you want: a heated swimming pool, sauna, picnic area with community grills and an attractive clubhouse. There’s even a serene Zen sanctuary that is centrally located and fabulously removed. You’re just two blocks from the RTD Park and Ride and minutes from the Meadows Shopping Center. Harper House is cat friendly, too! See why our residents love to call Harper House home. Our door is open to give you a tour.
Small Business Banking Is A Big Deal
Local business owners, get to know High Plains Bank in Longmont! Small business banking is a big deal here. High Plains Bank offers exceptional merchant services for businesses of all sizes. Our craft banking provides personalized service that helps you reach your financial goals. As a business owner, you need complete, uncomplicated banking services that enable you to securely accept credit, debit, and electronic payments for seamless transactions. High Plains Bank offers exceptional merchant services for businesses of all sizes. And when it comes to personal banking, you’ll love the free checking and ATMs, online access, solid interest on savings, and overdraft protection. This community bank is family-run and employee-owned. Located in The Plaza at 17th and Hover next to Starbucks.
