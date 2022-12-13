ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach's Big Boat Parade Begins to Grandly Glitter

Detecting a dazzling note is always pretty easy around Newport Beach. After all, the stylish community is the well-known home to a lauded film festival, a number of notable food and wine events, and a veritable bouquet of other gracious goings-on. But when the middle of December dawns, the dazzle...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Garden Grove now accepting applications for city commissions

The City of Garden Grove is now accepting applications for candidates to serve as non-compensated commissioners. Applicants must be Garden Grove residents and registered voters, be able to serve a two-year term of office, and be available to attend regularly scheduled meetings. Commissioners serve as advisors to the Garden Grove City Council, providing recommendations that become part of the City’s decision-making process.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
2,600 SQFT Prefabricated Fire Station Opens in Village of Rienda in Mission Viejo

San Juan Capistrano, Calif. – Rancho Mission Viejo and Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) officials today announced the opening of an innovative and first-of-its-kind prefabricated interim fire station for the new Village of Rienda. The approximately 2,600-square-foot modular concept facility was built as part of the Fire Protection Agreement for Rancho Mission Viejo. The interim station is located at 31544 Cow Camp Road.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Sonnenblick-Eichner Company Arranges Sale of the Cannon's Hotel Development Site Dana Point, California

Beverly Hills, California (December 13, 2022) --Sonnenblick-Eichner Company announced today that it has arranged the sale of the fee simple interest in the Cannon’s Hotel Development Site in Dana Point, California. The former home of Cannon’s Restaurant, the site is fully entitled and has received California Coastal Commission approval for a 100-room boutique luxury hotel.
DANA POINT, CA
Holiday Toy And Food Drives in Orange County

The long tradition of nonprofits and food pantries ending the year with a holiday distribution is carrying on this month. These distributions come at a time when local food bank leaders have warned that the need for food in Orange County remains high almost three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
A dozen migrants rescued off coast of Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A dozen migrants were rescued off the northern coast of Sunset Beach by the United States Coast Guard Tuesday. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, seven men and five women were rescued after the boat they were in was spotted lifeguards. All the boat's occupants...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Veterans Stadium meets vintage at the Long Beach Antique Market

Although it was the World Cup’s opening day, the Long Beach Antique Market drew a crowd with numerous displays of vintage items and food for attendees. On the sunny morning of Nov. 21, the LBCC parking structure was filled with cars and people of all ages who were ready to start off their day at the market.
LONG BEACH, CA
For 37 Years, This Cambodian Family Has Served the Best Noodle Soup in Long Beach

At 5 a.m. on Cherry Avenue in Long Beach’s Cambodia Town, the scent of pork wafts from an unassuming, one-story building as the sun rises. Known for pork noodle soup and rice porridge, Phnom Penh Noodle Shack has been a comfort to the local Cambodian community since its opening in 1985. During lunch, there’s often a small crowd outside the door — a mix of regulars from the neighborhood, students from Cal State Long Beach, and even a smattering of curious tourists. The wait tends to be short thanks to the restaurant’s limited menu and the simmering pork broth that’s been ready for hours. Photos of Cambodia and the Tan family line the walls, making diners feel at home in the warm space.
LONG BEACH, CA
122-Room WoodSpring Suites Corona Breaks Ground

ROCKVILLE, Md. — WoodSpring Suites–the industry’s largest economy extended stay brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)–continues its successful nationwide expansion with the groundbreaking of the WoodSpring Suites Corona. Situated just an hour south of Los Angeles and expected to open in late 2023, the 122-room...
CORONA, CA

