ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papreplive.com

DLN local roundup: Great Valley girls basketball team tops Sun Valley

The Great Valley High School girls basketball team defeated Sun Valley, 47-31, Thursday. Gia Sioutis was the high scorer for the Patriots, with 16 points, and teammate Lauren Fredrick had a double-double, contributing 11 points and 10 rebounds. Laura Lum scored nine points and Taia DiPrinzio had eight points for Great Valley.
SUN VALLEY, ID
papreplive.com

Erin Daley adding offense for Plymouth Whitemarsh

HORSHAM >> Erin Daley knew her role was going to change as a senior at Plymouth Whitemarsh. She was able to focus on defense as a junior with a ton of surrounding talent on a team that went 34-0 and won a state championship. With four of the top six...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
papreplive.com

All-Delco Cross Country: Ebmeyer, McHugh, Woolery fueled EA’s record season

In addition to Runners of the Year Olivia Cieslak and Patrick Lawson of Haverford, the All-Delco cross country team includes:. Loralei Golembiewski, Upper Darby: The junior teamed with Gabriella Fralin to give the Royals a solid 1-2 punch. Golembiewski enjoyed an outstanding season, qualifying for the PIAA Class 3A championships for the first time, the first Upper Darby runner to qualify for states since Megan Cook in 2018. She finished fourth at Delcos, seventh at the Central League championships, 32nd at the District 1 championships and 81st in Hershey. She recorded the best time of her career (18:51.10) at the 48th Paul Short Run. She was fifth at the Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational.
HAVERFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Methacton collects 6 pins, rolls past Wissahickon

LOWER GWYNEDD >> Ryan Hayes was feeling under the weather but the Methacton sophomore was still determined to do one thing Wednesday night. “I woke up this morning and I said ‘I need to put six points on the board,’” he said. Hayes did exactly that by...
NORRISTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Gurysh, Zemitis lead Neshaminy past Lansdale Catholic

LANSDALE >> Eleven straight points by Lansdale Catholic to finish the first quarter erased the early 10-2 advantage the Neshaminy girls basketball team got out to in Thursday night’s nonleague contest. But Taylor Gurysh helped the visitors regain their momentum at the start of next quarter, knocking down a...
LANSDALE, PA
papreplive.com

Mercury roundup (Dec. 14) Alexis Hess, Fleetwood girls basketball downs Daniel Boone

Highlights: Alexis Hess scored 22 points for Fleetwood (3-1), which jumped to a 19-4 lead after a quarter on Wednesday night. Liv Welker scored 14 for visiting Daniel Boone (2-5). Daniel Boone: Goodhart 0 0-0 0, Tritz 0 0-0 0, Okuniewski 0 0-2 0, Hall 1 1-2 3, Glass 0 1-2 1, Parrott 0 0-0 0, Davidheiser 0 0-0 0, Welker 5 4-6 14, Hofer 1 2-2 4, Fetrow 0 0-0 0, Germany 0 0-2 0, Totals 7 8-16 22.
FLEETWOOD, PA
papreplive.com

Delco Roundup: Eberhart’s steal and layup boosts Fords in overtime

Aniya Eberhart came through with the play of the game as Haverford topped Conestoga, 43-41, in overtime in Central League girls basketball action Tuesday. Eberhart’s steal and layup produced the only points in the extra session for either team. Caroline Dotsey paced the Fords with 14 points. Eberhart and Molly Carpenter added 10 points each.
HAVERFORD, PA
papreplive.com

W.C. East pulls away to beat back D-East

WEST GOSHEN >> There’s only one thing more satisfying to a coach than an opening season victory — to open league play with a win. For West Chester East girls basketball coach Eris Listrani, add timely shooting with strong defense and a dash of grittiness and the Ches-Mont League National Division lid lifter was as pleasing as a perfectly baked batch of Christmas cookies.
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Unionville uses big fourth period to down Downingtown East

UWCHLAN<< In a game that saw nine second half lead changes and was tight throughout, it is the team that executes the best down the stretch that is going to come out on top. Thursday night at Bob Boyer Gymnasium, the visiting Unionville Longhorns went on a 10-0 run late in the fourth period and that was enough to give the Longhorns a thrilling 69-67 win over host Downingtown East in a nonleague clash.
EXTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy