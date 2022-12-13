Read full article on original website
wnky.com
New 6% utility sales tax doesn’t affect all Kentuckians
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A few Kentuckians might see an increase in their utility bills next year. “Kentucky has put out a new sales tax in House Bill 8,” said BGMU Customer Relations Manager Christy Twyman. But don’t fear…it’s not going to affect everyone. “We will have a...
Federal regulators deny sale of Kentucky Power to Liberty Utilities
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has denied the $2.6 billion dollar sale of Kentucky Power to Liberty Utilities. One commissioner says it’s only the fifth out of nearly 2,000 applications to be denied in the last 10 years.
14news.com
New utility tax coming for some Kentuckians
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Some Kentuckians will be paying more for their utilities starting Jan. 1. A new law taking effect at the start of the new year includes a 6% sales tax on all utilities. The changes will now require sales tax to be charged for residential utility services...
kentuckylantern.com
Kentucky groups urge lawmakers to reject another income tax cut
A coalition of 28 Kentucky organizations is urging lawmakers to reject additional cuts in the state income tax when the legislature convenes Jan. 3. “Record surpluses used to justify the cut are largely a mirage,” says a letter sent Friday to members of the General Assembly and released by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
Change to Kentucky sales tax on services coming next year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Revenue has made another change to sales tax on services. This means businesses, including apartment owners, landlords and those who own more than one property, will be taxed on basic utility services starting Jan. 1. The new sales tax will also affect...
WKRC
New unemployment insurance rules go into effect in Ky. in 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC)- Starting on January 1, 2023, if you lose your job in Kentucky and must apply for unemployment benefits, you will be eligible receive them for less than half the time people are receiving them right now. It's part of the largest change ever to the state's jobless benefits.
WBKO
Kentuckians can see a 6 percent increase in utilities due to House Bill 8
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With 2022 coming to an end, many residents may start to see an increase in their monthly bills at the beginning of the year. Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, Kentucky residents could start to see an increase in some of their utility bills like water, electric, gas, and sewer because of a six percent sales tax mentioned in Kentucky House Bill 8.
Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar
Kentucky’s largest utility, providing power to more than 1.3 million customers, is proposing to build two natural gas plants along with new solar installations to help make up for an energy supply shortfall created by the retirement of coal-fired power plants. It’s a plan that advocates of both coal and renewable energy in Kentucky strongly […] The post Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wnky.com
Beshear: $1,000 checks to be mailed to insured homeowners who benefitted from FEMA
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear says some tornado victims in western Kentucky will be receiving financial help for unmet needs. In a social media post, Beshear says the $1,000 checks are being mailed to insured homeowners and individuals who received FEMA assistance. Over 10,000 checks totaling over $10...
wdrb.com
Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
Beshear: Budget surplus justifies pay raise for teachers
He announced an “education first” plan in October that includes a 5% raise for all school employees.
whvoradio.com
Kentucky Lock And Dam Completion And Asian Carp Control Included In Water Resources Act
Completion of Kentucky Lock and Dam, expansion of Asian Carp control efforts, and authorization that will lead to the expansion of the Eddyville Riverport are included in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 that was finalized by the United States Senate. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says this legislation...
kentuckytoday.com
Secretary of State employees receiving additional raise
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Some employees in the Secretary of State’s office are getting an early Christmas present, as it was announced Friday that those workers who are in the merit system will be getting an additional raise. As inflation continues to run high, and to recognize the...
Rural Kentuckians to receive more than $26 million for clean energy programs
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Kentucky will receive more than $26 million in grants and loans through the Rural Energy for America Program.
linknky.com
Bourbon is big business in Kentucky
Bourbon is big business in Kentucky — that’s according to recent info from the governor’s office that shows the industry grew by more than $2.1 billion and produced around 700 jobs in 2022. Gov. Andy Beshear celebrated the industry’s continued success Thursday as he joined state officials...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky energy company to replace four coal-fired power plants
Louisville Gas and Electric Co. and Kentucky Utilities Co. plan to replace four coal-fired power plants with two new natural gas plants by 2028, according to a case filing with the Kentucky Public Service Commission. The companies are also seeking approval from the KPSC for 14 new energy efficiency programs....
cbs4indy.com
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
kentuckytoday.com
More Kentucky counties show green COVID-19 community levels
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data...
beckersdental.com
Kentucky dental office pouring $250K+ into expansion
A Kentucky dental practice is spending more than $250,000 to expand its office, McLean County News reported Dec. 15. Thacker Riverside Dental Care in Livermore, Ky., is adding 750 square feet to its building. The additions will include two treatment rooms, a consultation room, a shipping and receiving room and an accessible bathroom and ramp for people with disabilities.
wdrb.com
Passport Health Plan hosting virtual job fair this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare is hosting a virtual job fair on Thursday in an effort to fill more than 200 open positions. The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The company's hiring team will conduct virtual interviews and share information...
