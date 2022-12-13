ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

thekatynews.com

YMCA of Greater Houston Holiday Giving Program

For years, the YMCA of Greater Houston has worked hard to make a difference in the community through YMCA programs that impact youth, families and older adults. The needs of the Houston community are diverse and evolving and the Y is needed now more than ever. Here are some ways Houstonians can give back:
HOUSTON, TX
houstonisd.org

HISD Student Support Services gets festive with holiday giving events for Houston families

HISD’s Student Support Services Department is dedicated to connecting students and their families with non-instructional community resources. Students face many obstacles during the school year, and for many families, no time of year is as challenging as the holiday season. The various departments under Student Support services have organized a series of events and worked with community partners to aid students and their families this December.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

LIST: Houston-area restaurants open for Christmas

HOUSTON — Many people are probably still drained from the full spread they cooked on Thanksgiving dinner and have decided to leave the pots and pans in the kitchen cabinets this Christmas. If you're one of those people, then you may have made a great decision because there are...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston

From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Post Oak Boulevard Jewelry Wonderland Is Dripping In Gold and Seasonal Fun — Zadok Throws a Holiday Party Like No Other

Amy Zadok, Lisa Zadok, Michelle Zadok at the Zadok Jewelers holiday soirée. (Photo by Alex Montoya) Everything was perfectly merry and bright when the beloved Zadok family opened their namesake jewelry emporium on Houston’s Post Oak Boulevard for a “Dripping in Gold” holiday fête that saw friends, family and customers coursing through the rows and rows of fabulous jewelry.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo

Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Spring family loses nearly $1,000 in food stamp benefits to alleged fraud

SPRING, Texas – Crafty thieves have found a way to steal food stamp benefits from families who need them most. A Spring man claims to be the latest target. He said he is not left struggling because only five days after his family’s benefits were replenished, he said their balance went from nearly $1,000 to just $10.
SPRING, TX
papercitymag.com

New Concierge Medical Practice in River Oaks Takes Personal Care to a Higher Level — What a $24,000 MD2 Membership Gets You

The sitting room of the MD2 Houston office, 2001 Kirby Drive overlooking River Oaks, where doctors have time to visit at their leisure with patients. (Photo courtesy of MD²) The Rolls-Royce of concierge medical care has finally arrived in Houston with two of the city’s leading physicians helming the practice that is not only just as luxe as the Rolls but comparatively as expensive. The cost is $24,000 annually for the first family member with an additional $12,000 for a spouse. The price tag sounds extraordinary but for those with the means, MD2 (pronounced MD squared) represents the ultimate in physician care.
HOUSTON, TX

