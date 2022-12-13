Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgersAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
thekatynews.com
YMCA of Greater Houston Holiday Giving Program
For years, the YMCA of Greater Houston has worked hard to make a difference in the community through YMCA programs that impact youth, families and older adults. The needs of the Houston community are diverse and evolving and the Y is needed now more than ever. Here are some ways Houstonians can give back:
houstonisd.org
HISD Student Support Services gets festive with holiday giving events for Houston families
HISD’s Student Support Services Department is dedicated to connecting students and their families with non-instructional community resources. Students face many obstacles during the school year, and for many families, no time of year is as challenging as the holiday season. The various departments under Student Support services have organized a series of events and worked with community partners to aid students and their families this December.
Dasher's drive-thru light show dazzling visitors at a new location
Joy Ride! Bright lights bring big smiles at Dasher's Drive-thru experience
fox26houston.com
Houston realtor donating children's beds to single parents in need
300,000 children are sleeping on the floor every night in Houston, according to the group Children at Risk. That’s why a Houston realtor is launching an initiative to give single parents beds for their kids this holiday season.
This store sells Christmas decor 365 days a year!
'Tis the season all year long at Christmas Rocks, the perfect place to find holiday decor no matter what month!
This bakery has the best cake in Texas, according to Food Network
The holiday season is filled with some of the best foods known to mankind and sweets are on another level & everyone is baking or trying to pass off a cake from the local bakery as their own. Hey, there's no shame in the game, we get it.
Houston-area resident wins 'Survivor,' pledges prize money to veterans
HOUSTON — A Kingwood, Texas, man won Season 43 of the CBS show "Survivor" Wednesday. Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, is the second-oldest winner in the history of "Survivor." His family cheered him on during a watch party in The Woodlands. He announced during Wednesday's show that he...
houstoncitybook.com
Grand Stairway over Memorial Drive Is One Family's Amazing Holiday Gift to Houston
ONE FAMILY HAS made a unique gift to the city this holiday season — a fabulous new feature of Memorial Park sure to thrill children and challenge fitness-minded adults for years to come. The new “scramble,” created with a $3.5 million gift from Emily Clay and family, has just...
Did You See? Target’s Wonderful New Shopping Carts Have Made it to Texas
Ain't nothin' worse than getting a rickety ol' buggy at Target... or Brookshire's... or H.E.B. It's the worst, especially when you don't realize it 'till after your shopping has commenced. Well, check this out, Target in Katy, TX, is rocking some super smooth new model shopping carts. Visited the new...
KHOU
'They should be ashamed': Woman targeted by thieves while visiting mother's grave
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston woman said she was the victim of thieves while she was laying flowers at her mother's grave. Vannette Rummel, 77, was paying a visit to her mother "Nannie's" grave last week at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery in Spring. It's a tradition she does every year right before Christmas.
Memorial Assistance Ministries helping Texans get back on their feet
HOUSTON — A local organization is expanding to help reach more people in need. Memorial Assistance Ministries, otherwise known as MAM, has opened up a new office and resale shop in the Heights. The organization helps people who need help in the community get back on their feet, like...
KSAT 12
‘Survivor’ winner is Texas man who pledged his entire $1 million prize to veterans
KINGWOOD, Texas – A Texas man named Mike Gabler just won “Survivor” season 43 and has announced that he will be donating his $1 million prize to veterans. Gabler, who is from a northeast Houston community called Kingwood, won the reality-competition television series and made the announcement during the after-show, according to People.
LIST: Houston-area restaurants open for Christmas
HOUSTON — Many people are probably still drained from the full spread they cooked on Thanksgiving dinner and have decided to leave the pots and pans in the kitchen cabinets this Christmas. If you're one of those people, then you may have made a great decision because there are...
houstoniamag.com
The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston
From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
papercitymag.com
Post Oak Boulevard Jewelry Wonderland Is Dripping In Gold and Seasonal Fun — Zadok Throws a Holiday Party Like No Other
Amy Zadok, Lisa Zadok, Michelle Zadok at the Zadok Jewelers holiday soirée. (Photo by Alex Montoya) Everything was perfectly merry and bright when the beloved Zadok family opened their namesake jewelry emporium on Houston’s Post Oak Boulevard for a “Dripping in Gold” holiday fête that saw friends, family and customers coursing through the rows and rows of fabulous jewelry.
A bad boy: Dog steals package off porch in Woodforest area after snooping around 3 times
A parcel has been recovered after a pooch sniffing around a home for goodies on three separate occasions finally scored.
papercitymag.com
A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo
Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
Click2Houston.com
Spring family loses nearly $1,000 in food stamp benefits to alleged fraud
SPRING, Texas – Crafty thieves have found a way to steal food stamp benefits from families who need them most. A Spring man claims to be the latest target. He said he is not left struggling because only five days after his family’s benefits were replenished, he said their balance went from nearly $1,000 to just $10.
papercitymag.com
New Concierge Medical Practice in River Oaks Takes Personal Care to a Higher Level — What a $24,000 MD2 Membership Gets You
The sitting room of the MD2 Houston office, 2001 Kirby Drive overlooking River Oaks, where doctors have time to visit at their leisure with patients. (Photo courtesy of MD²) The Rolls-Royce of concierge medical care has finally arrived in Houston with two of the city’s leading physicians helming the practice that is not only just as luxe as the Rolls but comparatively as expensive. The cost is $24,000 annually for the first family member with an additional $12,000 for a spouse. The price tag sounds extraordinary but for those with the means, MD2 (pronounced MD squared) represents the ultimate in physician care.
You may have free money waiting for you! How Texans can check for unclaimed property
HOUSTON — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in 2019. While a lot of people are pinching pennies and cutting corners these days, they might be missing out on free money from the state of Texas. The Unclaimed Property Division at the Texas Comptroller’s Office has billions of...
Comments / 0