Lepchajagat, an awesome place. Kanchan Kanya Homestay at Lepchajagat made our stay at this awesome place all the more awesome. Excellent owner and his very friendly, helpful, courteous and smiling family. Excellent rooms with bed warmers, something not provided even in luxurious hotels elsewhere. Excellent views of Darjeeling and very close to the View Point. On a clear day you can also get a magnificent view of the Kanchenjunga range from the room/homestay itself. We were fortunate to have a very foggy day - that too was an excellent experience. Wonderful, tasty and warm food. Wonderful experience. Watch out for that shy deer in the jungles. We saw one from the homestay itself. Geysers are not available but hot water is provided on request.

2 DAYS AGO